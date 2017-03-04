CL

FO&O's 'Gotta Thing About You' was originally a One Direction single



You wrote your song with South African record producer and songwriter Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Muse and Shania Twain. Did you meet him and did he know what Melodifestivalen was beforehand?

Oscar: We didn’t write it with him. He wrote it with our producer Tony Nilsson and first it was a single for One Direction. Then he decided to give it to us. We were super happy about that. We haven’t met him yet unfortunately. We have mail contact and communicate that way.

Felix: He’s living in Bahamas. He’s neighbours with Mick Jagger. We are looking forward to meeting him sometime. Maybe go to his house in Bahamas, that would be fun.

Omar: And yes: He knew about Melodifestivalen.

And for the people keeping up with Melodifestivalen, they will be changing their staging tonight.
