FO&O's 'Gotta Thing About You' was originally a One Direction single

"You know just how to make a big dog bark/you make me wanna wet my tail" These lyrics are probably why 1D passed on it. Lol

have you read some of their lyrics tho?

Lmao yes but even they might stop short at those lyrics (especially now). Some of 1D's older lyrics were bad but I can't see them singing that line with a straight face tbh.

you make me wanna wet my tail





Right??? Who thought that was a great line to use in a song?

Robert John "Mutt" Lange apparently. but is 'mutt' a part of his actual name because i...

That's Shania ex who cheated on her and she ended up with the other woman's man. He goes by Mutt Lange. This explains the dog part I guess. Lol!!!



Edited at 2017-03-04 05:58 pm (UTC)

lmaooo so much drama about this person i didn't know existed ten minutes ago !

It was such a mess! The other woman was her best friend and she was fucking around with Mutt. So Shania Twain is now married to her ex BFF's ex husband. Since 2011. Lmaaaooo

omg this irl friends script :o



i'm impressed, current celebs need to up their game, this is the drama i need Reply

Right?? We need this type of drama in 2017! Lol

mte !

It's a nickname his parents gave him which makes me wonder what the fuck kind of parents call their kid "Mutt."

the kind who don't love you imo

They clearly wanted him to hate himself

Joke's on them, then. :P He produced AC/DC's "Back in Black" & "Highway to Hell" albums, every Def Leppard album that had any financial success, and Shania's albums.



Pretty sure he's doing ok. :P

Just made him a cheating dog with money! Lol! I honestly forgot about him. I don't hear his name as much these days.

Yeah, when he was with Shania, he was "unofficially retired" except for her stuff, and now he just kinda takes random projects as they come along, but he's so rich he doesn't have to worry, haha.

I was gonna say "Who needs work when you're rich?" that's the life I want lol

Right? Sleep in every day + never have to stress about bills.

What does that even mean?

idk but i didn't want to google it tbh

Is it not "wag my tail"?

Probably. I only played it once.



Now that I'm thinking about it, wet my tail sounds so disgusting lol Wag my tail is a little better.



Edited at 2017-03-04 06:27 pm (UTC)

they wont win

Yeah, idts either but stranger things have happened. Trump is president. I trust nothing!

Definitely not.

They look like Neanderthals.

I hope they lose to De Vet Du tonight because Road Trip is more fun. And Loreen had better make it to the final this time!!



Boris and Lisa are the other two I want to qualify for the final. Reply

Road Trip is the worst thing I've heard this year so far. And this is from someone who was rooting for Samir & Viktor every time. I don't get it.

Thank God they took it out 🙃



Edited at 2017-03-04 08:45 pm (UTC)

this song is boring but i am LIVING for a boy band that dances!!!

omg yes!

their songs tend to be very Bieber-esque (of Purpose era) so this sound was different for them, and they have some cool choreo from time to time.





(the older guy is not part of the group lol and neither is one of the other white guys, not anymore)

The lead singer looks like Kendall Jenner.

who and what

I mean, I don't hate it but I'm not gonna be rushing to buy it. Or download it. Or listen to it again.

I like that they dance though



I like that they dance though Reply

are we sure that wasn't a 1d recording???

OP are they your new project after promoting CL failed to get her into the top10 of billboard charts?

The CL project has not failed, it just has not succeded yet.



Zara Larsson is my back-up plan, not FO&O lol. I do stan Omar (the non-white/blonde of the group), that guy is a star. Reply

im so fucking mad loreen is out

wtf sweden

wtf sweden Reply

blame shawn mendes



loreen's song was garbage though Reply

I liked the beat and the melody but once y'all brought out the wag tail lyric. . .Now tha'ts all I can hear.

The "every time you bake I wanna eat cake" line at the beginning is more iconic tbh.

