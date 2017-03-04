FO&O's 'Gotta Thing About You' was originally a One Direction single
You wrote your song with South African record producer and songwriter Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Muse and Shania Twain. Did you meet him and did he know what Melodifestivalen was beforehand?
Oscar: We didn’t write it with him. He wrote it with our producer Tony Nilsson and first it was a single for One Direction. Then he decided to give it to us. We were super happy about that. We haven’t met him yet unfortunately. We have mail contact and communicate that way.
Felix: He’s living in Bahamas. He’s neighbours with Mick Jagger. We are looking forward to meeting him sometime. Maybe go to his house in Bahamas, that would be fun.
Omar: And yes: He knew about Melodifestivalen.
And for the people keeping up with Melodifestivalen, they will be changing their staging tonight.
i'm impressed, current celebs need to up their game, this is the drama i need
Pretty sure he's doing ok. :P
Now that I'm thinking about it, wet my tail sounds so disgusting lol Wag my tail is a little better.
Boris and Lisa are the other two I want to qualify for the final.
Road Trip is the worst thing I've heard this year so far. And this is from someone who was rooting for Samir & Viktor every time. I don't get it.
Thank God they took it out 🙃
(the older guy is not part of the group lol and neither is one of the other white guys, not anymore)
I like that they dance though
Zara Larsson is my back-up plan, not FO&O lol. I do stan Omar (the non-white/blonde of the group), that guy is a star.
wtf sweden
loreen's song was garbage though
I have shitty taste in music.