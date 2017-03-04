The Flash/Supergirl Musical synopsis revealed

I'm so tired of Mon-El



The musical should be fun and, possibly, cringing Reply

Thread

Link

wonder what awful version of queen's flash they're going to come up with for this shit Reply

Thread

Link

no need to Watch Supergirl for this crossover

everything will happen on the Flash Reply

Thread

Link

this reminds me, i still have to watch the last 2 eps of the flash Reply

Thread

Link

yas icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why would Mon-El go instead of Alex? In a show about aliens with superpowers we've already gone into "most unbelievable" territory.



There are so many embarrassing musical episodes to get through this spring. Reply

Thread

Link

YOU KNOW WHY.



Watch they try to compare West Allen to that trash ass mess Kara has to deal with. Especially since they said Iris is the second most important person in the musical. Could be them trying to keep us Iris fans from not watching tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh. WestAllen is such a nice ship, one with real emotion/chemistry and that has felt very earned so of course they'll compare them to Kara's douchey boyf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Will definitely be skipping this episode. So embarrassing that it's even happening Reply

Thread

Link

cancel mon-el Reply

Thread

Link

my enthusiasm for this entire concept has dwindled, but i do hope we get to hear melissa sing a lot. i love her voice Reply

Thread

Link

I pretty much lost interest in these shows but I know I'll be watching these episodes because I like having fun tbh Reply

Thread

Link

why does mon el have to cross over, it should be alex or something Reply

Thread

Link

they said because Alex is going to lead the Supergirl episode, and it was too complicate in term of Schedule to have her on The Flash as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does mon-el have to exist at all t b h Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. He can go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stupid question .... I haven't watch Supergirl since the pilot but based on posts here, I thought Mon-El was related to Kara, isn't ~El their last name? Reply

Thread

Link

He landed on earth in a coma / amnesia or something so Clark named him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahh ok, thanks! =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had the same question and it was explained to me that the House of El honoured him with that name. It was also explained that the series is not taking the family name into account. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't quite decided whether to laugh or cry... but I just want a JLM/Victor Garber duet in my life then I can die happy. Reply

Thread

Link

that would have been nice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love musical episodes so I'm excited for this! I hope Candice gets a lot to do <3 Reply

Thread

Link

keep it Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Musical crossovers are awful IMO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone sent me a video on Twitter of fans defending the actress who plays Maggie OMG it's so bad https://youtu.be/Vtnrz9YXVGE Reply

Thread

Link

im screaming lmaooo



this is horrific Reply

Parent

Thread



Link