The Flash/Supergirl Musical synopsis revealed
'Flash/Supergirl' Musical Synopsis Revealed https://t.co/EpEcGxCfrw— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) 3 mars 2017
[Spoiler (click to open)]Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises The Flash and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can’t cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end.
The first part of the musical crossover will take place on March 20 (in the final minutes), in the “Supergirl” episode titled “Star-Crossed.” The musical will continue on “The Flash” during “Duet,” which will air on March 21.
source
The musical should be fun and, possibly, cringing
everything will happen on the Flash
There are so many embarrassing musical episodes to get through this spring.
Watch they try to compare West Allen to that trash ass mess Kara has to deal with. Especially since they said Iris is the second most important person in the musical. Could be them trying to keep us Iris fans from not watching tho.
this is horrific