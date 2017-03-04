The Flash/Supergirl Musical synopsis revealed


[Spoiler (click to open)]Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises The Flash and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can’t cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end.

The first part of the musical crossover will take place on March 20 (in the final minutes), in the “Supergirl” episode titled “Star-Crossed.” The musical will continue on “The Flash” during “Duet,” which will air on March 21.

source
