Black Sails: Ladies Appreciation & Round-Up Post!
One of the best things about Black Sails is the nuanced, deeply flawed and powerful women. (That S1 fuck-up aside, as always.) Let's check in with where they're at in the final season.
In this featurette for 404/XXXII, the showrunners confirm what we already know, and call Anne Bonny the "most formidable and deadly pirate on the show".
Like their characters, @ClaraPaget & @HannahNewUK never back down from a fight. Get an inside look at the women of #BlackSails in action. pic.twitter.com/sKO4yjudJ1— Black Sails (@BlkSails_STARZ) 21. Februar 2017
Hannah New talked to Fangirlish about Eleanor's progress so far. She mentions that Max, Eleanor's ex-girlfriend, is the only one that ever truly loved her (further evidence that her taste in men is awful), talks about their current relationship, switching sides to the British, Eleanor's grief that will "come back to bite her in the ass" and her belief that Black Sails will age well.
Talking to Monsters and Critics, Hannah New and Jessica Parker Kennedy discuss what they'll miss from filming, their characters' challenges and relationships, and Max's amazing wardrobe. Expectedly, Max's favourite pirate is Anne Bonny, and deservedly, Eleanor's is Flint. (Aka the platonic power couple we all deserve.)
Excerpts:
HN: [on Rogers' dark side] She sees a very pragmatic, intelligent naval officer who she admires for his tactical ability and for his determination, all the things I think Eleanor really wants for herself.
She just sees that in him. I don’t know how much she knows him, she knows one side of him.
I think one of the amazing things about Black Sails is that each character has different personas in different environments because that is what survival is about, that’s what adapting is about, so, without revealing too much I think she clings on to this ideal version of who Rogers is so that is how she can justify what she is doing.Yeah, she is going to cling on to that for life and limb, and when [his true nature] becomes apparent, it is staggering for her. You can see that coming down the line. But it plays out in quite an unexpected way.
JPK: All I can say is those two women, having been through what they have been through, the fact that they can still work side by side is pretty extraordinary and says a lot about their character and who they are as people.
They have been through such a rough time emotionally together and that they can put that all behind them — it’s not like they’re best friends and going to get manicures and pedicures together, but they have a mutual respect for each other and a trust for each other.I think they feel a sense of safety and security with each other and that’s something they tend to use through this season, whether they are physically side-by-side or not.
M&C: Jessica, Max was the clothes horse of the series, can you talk about the wardrobe?
JPK: They were all very historically sourced, because in Season 1 we were wearing underwear that they wore in the 17th century, I remember the very first time I put on a corset, I went into full panic mode. I felt so claustrophobic and I was begging her [costume designer] ‘no one is going to see this corset you have to put velcro or a zipper in’ and they were adamant that it had to be historically accurate and there was no room for any of that.
I could not get a zipper or velcro in my corset. It took two women to lace me up every morning while I held on to a table and I was very much like that scene in Titanic where Rose, the maid, is doing her up and her mom comes in a does the corset tighter.
It was very much that way when the head of costumes would come in and she would shoo the other people away and do my corset tighter. I was like ‘no!’.
It was extraordinary as every single dress was designed and hand made — I got really lucky, I think I wore 20 dresses over those four seasons while everyone else wore the same outfits over and over again. So I felt lucky and fortunate, it was like dress up.
By the end of it no one was really caring about using a really light fabric for dresses so she [Max] could breathe in 100 degrees weather, it was about what looked good so there was a lot of wool, there were a lot of layers and lot of heavy fabrics, and me going ‘there’s no way I can say this monologue today because I can’t breathe!’.
The TV show, in general, was such a great challenge. The costumes were so hard to wear, the wig just tremendously challenging.I hope I rose to the occasion and did the character justice. It was never easy, not one single day, not one single moment.
Another reflection on their roles can be found in this IGN interview with Jess and Hannah:
Bonus:
When she's not busy being better than all the boys on Black Sails, Clara Paget (Anne Bonny) is a model. Recently she was featured in Vogue Italia! Check out the interview.
❤️M A C H I N E S....#vanityfair @vanityfair #italia #red ☎️⏰🚨🚒🎸🥁🎪🥊🍷🌶🍓🌹💃📷@sergiponsoliveras story out now pic.twitter.com/OvmXQKXnNo— Clara Paget (@ClaraPaget) 1. März 2017
💋#vanityfair @vanityfair #italia #red ☎️⏰🚨🚒🎸🥁🎪🥊🍷🌶🍓🌹💃📷@sergiponsoliveras story out now pic.twitter.com/UTzZgQ0Nqv— Clara Paget (@ClaraPaget) 1. März 2017
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Crew, are you also worth literally twenty times as much as a man?
I'm kind of considering it.
that said, i can't wait for tonight's episode. maxanne reunion is going to kill me. eleanor/her-true-pirate-self reunion is going to kill me. i hope everybody is ready to cry 😩
BTW, if anyone wants to discuss the new episode as soon as it goes up tonight, you should join ontd_blacksails and chat with us! we do midnight discussion posts (members only because of streaming links, yadda yadda). everyone is welcome!
Edited at 2017-03-04 04:42 pm (UTC)
i am!
fuck male lessers, go feed fish
lmao
and agreed w/ you both
The writing on this show overall is fantastic, but the women are something special. I'm so impressed with how multi-dimensional they are and don't even get me started on how fucking a m a z i n g it is to have gay and bisexual women represented properly on a show. Madi in particular has amazed me this season, I just need more
why can't this show be big like the walking dead so I could have full spoilers by now?
as for eleanor, i really hope she joins the pirate resistance and she doesn't actually die. defy expectations, pls @thewriters
no
nononononononono
nooooooooooooooooo
don't say that
don't put it out in the universe
i deserve to see that motherfucker hanging!
and as for the op question... i mean, DUH.
Edited at 2017-03-04 04:59 pm (UTC)
so they will reunite?? ugh ugh ugh. or is it just the reference to him coming back with spanish?
holy shit @ jpk's description of the wardrobe process. that's a no from me.
Yeaaaaaaaah, I'm not a fan of 'suffering for the art', there's a limit and not being able to breathe is one of them for me.
should i stick with it? skip some eps? is there somewhere to see only the lady scenes? (i feel like i want to ask this about every show tbh)
eps really so my advice would be to just stick with it and watch as it gets better and better as the seasons go on, which is fairly rare for tv imo.
i honestly ff'd through it a lot or just left it on as background until i saw anne, max, or eleanor doing something and paid utmost attention to it.
tho definitely stick with it because s2 is miles and miles way better than s1 and features the women more AND the men aren't too hard to sit through by then lol.
i'm honestly such a fan of how this show writes their female characters (because god knows 90% of shows nowadays are still fucking shitty @ writing women). Miranda's my personal fave, sucks she didn't get to interact with these three as much