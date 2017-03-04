seth jack daniels

Arnold Schwarzenegger bails on Celeb Apprentice citing baggage; said baggage responds



*The sometime actor and former California governor announced yesterday he will not return to host another season of the NBC reality show.

*Says he would love to work with everyone involved again on a show with less baggage.

*NBC says it has not made a decision about the show's future but insiders say staff members have been told it's safe to begin looking for a new job.

Meanwhile, the bag of Puffed Cheetos that we somehow elected President took a moment out of his busy morning accusing former President Obama of tapping his phone lines at Trump Tower to let his followers know the alternative facts of the story:



