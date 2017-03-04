Arnold Schwarzenegger bails on Celeb Apprentice citing baggage; said baggage responds

I don't watch the show. However, he didn't seem like the right choice. What business experience does he have?



And, the ratings tanked because we are all tired of Trump (and people are actively boycotting his stuff)

Ohhhh the irony.

He was very mild mannered and he would say You're Terminated instead of You're Fire. I watched a few of the episodes and he did fine imo.

Here's an article titled "schwarzeneggers vast business experience" lmao

http://articles.latimes.com/2003/au g/10/local/me-arnoldbiz10

http://articles.latimes.com/2003/au g/10/local/me-arnoldbiz10

I mean, if a businessman can become a fake president why can't a governor become a fake businessman? But also Arnold has some business experience simply by virtue of his career, producing, etc

Ahnuld is actually an extremely experienced businessman dating back decades.

it's crazy to live in a world like this. and the orange demagorgon is now tweeting out that obama wiretapped him.

from a Breitbart story circling arnd the white house as actual "hard-hitting factual news." A joke.

he's delusional

was wiretapped, but not by Obama… by his buddy Comey. Which means the FBI had enough probable cause of his corruption to act, and it also means Comey tipped the election in his favor knowing he was a traitor. There is no fucking end to the shitshow.



I'll repeat: The FISA warrant, sought by the FBI (not President Obama), is old news, given a spun context for Donald Trump by Breitbart. — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) March 4, 2017

What's hilarious is that he was wiretapped, but not by Obama… by his buddy Comey. Which means the FBI had enough probable cause of his corruption to act, and it also means Comey tipped the election in his favor knowing he was a traitor. There is no fucking end to the shitshow.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/pos t-politics/wp/2017/03/04/trump-accuses-o bama-of-nixonwatergate-plot-to-wire-tap-t rump-tower/?hpid=hp_rhp-top-table-main_p p-trumptap-813am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory



So either it's a total lie, or its true and the FBI thinks Trump is acting on behalf of a foreign state. Pick your poison! And can we talk about all the other tweets in this tweet storm? He thinks Obama had him wiretapped

It's not a lie. There was a FISA warrant on Trump Tower, specifically to the servers in the building.



This is the question people need to be asking. If they were tapping the Russian Ambassador, they would have to hang up the phone if Flynn called because he's an American citizen, unless they had a FISA warrant. So....why do they have transcripts of the call? Because they have a FISA warrant on people within his campaign.



I can



The fact that only 3 million voters were enough to declare Hillary the winner of the popular vote is telling af. It means that if those eligible to vote, enough people voted for Trump to have been given the electoral college.

Something is deeply wrong with America's psyche that it has come to this.



Something is deeply wrong with America's psyche that it has come to this.

Trump should not have won even one electoral vote if Americans want to continue believing they are a bastion of progress and freedom. The fact that he was even a presidential nominee tells you everything you need to know about America before November even happened.

On one hand, I can understand Americans who didn't vote for *rump being frustrated by blanket statements re: his election, especially those from marginalized groups who are facing the immediate, devastating effects of his presidency and are living in terror of what's to come. The idea of having been or being in any way supportive of him is inherently repulsive to many of us, as is anything legitimizing his presidency, and it's important to continue vocalizing that opposition.



On the other, it's just as important (maybe more so) to recognize that enough people DID vote for him and our system IS corrupt and flawed enough that this fucking fascist garbage made it this far. It's a direct indicator of the widespread bigotry, ignorance and corruption in this country, but I've seen plenty of well-intentioned Americans express their absolute shock and confusion as to how this could happen. Racism, misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, and myriad other examples of outright hate and willful obtuseness have been alive and thriving while a vast portion of the population was/is comfortable turning a blind eye because we had a black president/gay marriage was legalized/women can vote/etc. That kind of complacency is deeply insidious and shares culpability for an actual on-fire bag of shit being given this level of power.



Idk I'm starting to go off, but I appreciate the discourse your comment sparked! Reply

He's gone to FL every weekend since being president. That's 12 million right there and I don't even think that includes the added protection of coast guards.

May I talk to you about some emails tho? And also Obama is ISIS and a lizard person? KILLary and Obama are demons!! Trump was brought by GOD to SAVE US!!!

i'm gonna cry :(





i'm gonna cry :( Reply

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/02/02/poli tics/white-house-tour/index.html



I feel sorry for nyc residents. She parked her ass on 5th avenue, costing tax payers an obscene amount of money and those people overwhelmingly voted against him so they didn't even ask for this

Edited at 2017-03-04 03:59 pm (UTC)



And the cost of melania and her child staying in nyc. Fucking move to the white house and do your job or divorce him. The white house is closed to the public for the first time in a long time because the first lady's staff is responsible for white house tours

maybe you shouldn't have brought back a show that's been off the air for years the same year that the former host and producer is elected to be one of the most divisive presidents in history??



also there was a big controversy with Mark Burnett, the executive producer, refusing to release tapes from the original show with 45 saying disgusting things so.... I'm glad this show did so badly. Reply

How does he not realize

But no one lied about it and those visits were recorded in a visitors log which your team has since eliminated. https://t.co/JKdnO1P1ER — Julianne Smith (@Julie_C_Smith) March 4, 2017

He's having a full meltdown on twitter today it's .000001 steps forwards and 10000000 steps back for himHow does he not realize it's not that Sessions met with an ambassador it's that he lied about it Reply

I'm sure he does realize, he's just moving goalposts.



SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

that tweet blows my fucking mind



like



i just can't fathom that this man was elected. it feels real and unreal still idek. get your fucking priorities in straight and stop tweeting about your annoying reality show what the FUCK Reply

People really genuinely think he's this honest guy who tells it like it is. his fan base really believes that everything is fake news unless he says it and then it's the truth. Also he validates the feelings of people who are racist and sexist. It's really depressing. Reply

Parent

he's so cute



Really brave? She's a fucking idiot.



Like, the most amazing this about this is her face doesn't react AT ALL.



I want to have zero microexpressions. Reply

