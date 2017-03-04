Arnold Schwarzenegger bails on Celeb Apprentice citing baggage; said baggage responds
Arnold @Schwarzenegger bails on 'Celebrity Apprentice,' citing show's "baggage" https://t.co/E6Ag1L6Ip4 pic.twitter.com/1kyIi5ZIZN— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2017
*The sometime actor and former California governor announced yesterday he will not return to host another season of the NBC reality show.
*Says he would love to work with everyone involved again on a show with less baggage.
*NBC says it has not made a decision about the show's future but insiders say staff members have been told it's safe to begin looking for a new job.
Meanwhile, the bag of Puffed Cheetos that we somehow elected President took a moment out of his busy morning accusing former President Obama of tapping his phone lines at Trump Tower to let his followers know the alternative facts of the story:
Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
And, the ratings tanked because we are all tired of Trump (and people are actively boycotting his stuff)
Ohhhh the irony.
Here's an article titled "schwarzeneggers vast business experience" lmao
So either it's a total lie, or its true and the FBI thinks Trump is acting on behalf of a foreign state. Pick your poison!
This is the question people need to be asking. If they were tapping the Russian Ambassador, they would have to hang up the phone if Flynn called because he's an American citizen, unless they had a FISA warrant. So....why do they have transcripts of the call? Because they have a FISA warrant on people within his campaign.
yep nothing to see here.
and won't even be surprised if he gets elected for 2 terms like Bush was tbh.
Something is deeply wrong with America's psyche that it has come to this.
Trump should not have won even one electoral vote if Americans want to continue believing they are a bastion of progress and freedom. The fact that he was even a presidential nominee tells you everything you need to know about America before November even happened.
On the other, it's just as important (maybe more so) to recognize that enough people DID vote for him and our system IS corrupt and flawed enough that this fucking fascist garbage made it this far. It's a direct indicator of the widespread bigotry, ignorance and corruption in this country, but I've seen plenty of well-intentioned Americans express their absolute shock and confusion as to how this could happen. Racism, misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, and myriad other examples of outright hate and willful obtuseness have been alive and thriving while a vast portion of the population was/is comfortable turning a blind eye because we had a black president/gay marriage was legalized/women can vote/etc. That kind of complacency is deeply insidious and shares culpability for an actual on-fire bag of shit being given this level of power.
Idk I'm starting to go off, but I appreciate the discourse your comment sparked!
i'm gonna cry :(
I feel sorry for nyc residents. She parked her ass on 5th avenue, costing tax payers an obscene amount of money and those people overwhelmingly voted against him so they didn't even ask for this
also there was a big controversy with Mark Burnett, the executive producer, refusing to release tapes from the original show with 45 saying disgusting things so.... I'm glad this show did so badly.
How does he not realize it's not that Sessions met with an ambassador it's that he lied about it
I've already seen plenty repubs online parroting this same shit even though it's a complete false equivalency.
like
i just can't fathom that this man was elected. it feels real and unreal still idek. get your fucking priorities in straight and stop tweeting about your annoying reality show what the FUCK
the hero I deserve
Bitch, WTF are you gonna do? GTFO
I want to have zero microexpressions.