



Love them, tho. Reply

my fave part of this video will always be them eating rice cakes the whole time Reply

same and the way the left guy giggles thru out lol Reply

best part is them eating rice cakes the whole time .LOL I really enjoy Alt-J in a closed venue if that makes sense? saw them twice at Lolla and no thanks...then again..ppl at festivals are douchey and were like talking during their whole set? Reply

I don't even care and I love them (probably even more for this shit) and am ready Reply

The only song I know from this band is Fitzpleasure, which I really like. How are they a meme? Reply

the video above



also listen to breezeblocks, hunger of the pine, every other freckle, and like everything else I can't think properly rn Reply

yessss I'm ready Reply

give it to meeee.



I went to a festival where they were playing and I got sick and missed them and I will forever regret it. Reply

Many Alt-J songs are ones I'd like to hook up with a guy to. Reply

Oh, I was hoping for this post. I wanted to ask: are they good live? They're coming to a festival near me in summer and idt I get to go but I just want to know how they are live. Reply

i saw them at Reading in 2015 and i was sober while watching and they blew my fucking mind Reply

I never liked an alt J album in my life, but some singles are turly Awesome (pun intended). Those visuals are very good, remind me of Chill Out Zone on late-night MTV. Reply

their music is hit or miss for me but i love Nara so much (can't stop listening to it since someone used it for a fanvid lol) Reply

they have 2 very good songs that have lucked out for some reason bc they are sooooooo bad Reply

umm tesselate, breezeblocks, fitzpleasure, dissolve me, hunger of the pine



like what are you on?! they're solid through and through Reply

they're not a meme? they're actually a very good and well respected band so im confused rn lmao Reply

You've never seen the how to make an alt-j song video? Reply

i need to them to be added to osheaga

otherwise someone pack me to panorama!!!! Reply

please let it be better than this is all yours. Reply

