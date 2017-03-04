Alt-j teases their new album "Relaxer"
FLASHING LIGHT WARNING
-Alt-j's new album Relaxer is set to be released June 9th.
The first single 3ww will be released 7am GMT March 6th.
Source
I know they're a meme or whatever but idc I'm ready.
I know they're a meme or whatever but idc I'm ready.
Love them, tho.
also listen to breezeblocks, hunger of the pine, every other freckle, and like everything else I can't think properly rn
I went to a festival where they were playing and I got sick and missed them and I will forever regret it.
like what are you on?! they're solid through and through
otherwise someone pack me to panorama!!!!