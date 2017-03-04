Kpop girl group does black face.
mamamoo really did blackface im ... speechless. pic.twitter.com/mtdCQR3e9Q— ㅤ (@elitejeon) 4 de marzo de 2017
During their latest concert k-pop girl group mamamoo used blackface to imitate bruno mars. They previously had a scandal for the use of a racial slur during a beyonce cover.
Update: they release an apology on facebook:
"We are extremely sorry for our insensitive actions and use of blackface in our video while portraying Bruno Mars. There is no excuse for what we did and there are not enough words to explain how regretful we are. We are heartbroken to have hurt our international K-Pop fans so deeply.
We love and care so much for all people of every race, sexuality, religion, and gender. We love all our fans and are so sorry to have hurt our fans in the black community.
We understand now why our actions were wrong and we never meant to do harm with our video. We were extremely ignorant of blackface and did not understand the implications of our actions.
We will be taking time to understand more about our international fans to ensure this never happens again. We hope that you will help to educate us on these and other issues so that we can become better people and better artists.
Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention and allowing us to right the wrongs that we have done."
Their korean "apology" is much more vague that the posted english apology:
"Hello, this is RBW. There has been a growing issue and misunderstanding in SNS and other internet communities of the video that was shown in Mamamoo's Encore Concert from Yesterday of the Mark Ronson "Uptown Funk" parody video that was created.
There was an intent to show a new and different side of Mamamoo by creating a parody video of a well-known music video, but this has created a misunderstanding and therefore the video will not be shown starting from the second concert.
We apologize for creating such a controversy and will make sure to be more attentive in the future.
Again, we apologize."
This wasn't the first time a k-pop idol has had their international reputation tarnished by a Beyonce cover, either. The same sh-t happened to a k-pop singer named Shannon Williams, and I'm so pissed that that stupid SJW "calling out" crap is going to follow her around for the rest of her career.
sticking to DΞΔN and yoon mirae
Even if you don't know the history behind blackface all you need is some common sense and empathy to know that this shit is wrong.
But I honestly think they don't give a shit.
it's reaaaallly weird.
Everyone in Korea has tough working conditions. It's not just the music industry, it's the whole of their country
