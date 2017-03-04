Kpop girl group does black face.

no excuses Reply

Crying at the stans on Omona and crying at that gif. Y'all (fans in general) say this shit every time and yet y'all will be back for the next comeback. This ain't the first or second time Mamamoo's done this, and considering Ontd/Omona prides themselves on being woke and knowing all the problematic idols, I don't believe that you didn't know they were like this. Reply

I honestly didn't know, tbh. I started listening to kpop like 3 months ago lol Reply

i didn't know either, i just listen to their songs tbh the only group that i've ever followed was 2ne1 Reply

Smh mamamoo :(



Expose these hoes Reply

shit like this is way too common in kpop... Reply

yeah, i didn't even blink at this. like, oh, another one. Reply

Yeah, I'm dont even familiar with k-pop and I heard about things like this all the time, like come on, it has been explained for years why this shit is not right and they still do it? and acording to the post they already used an slur (that I searched and it was the n word, more yikes) so it seems that they are never going to learn, fuck them tbh. Reply

and their fans always make excuses for them and are so shocked. annoying ass faux naive comments like, "omg nooooo ;_; not my fave." like...shut up.



Edited at 2017-03-04 03:33 pm (UTC)

The recent blackface incident is terrible and indefensible, but the "n-word" incident you mention is total BS. All Mamamoo did was cover a Beyonce song that had the n-word in its lyrics. If you don't like hearing that word, than please complain to Beyonce or ask your congressman to have her ridiculous f---ing songs removed from the radio.



This wasn't the first time a k-pop idol has had their international reputation tarnished by a Beyonce cover, either. The same sh-t happened to a k-pop singer named Shannon Williams, and I'm so pissed that that stupid SJW "calling out" crap is going to follow her around for the rest of her career. Reply

Yup! Just Korean tv in general. The racism against blacks is strong there. Blackface is still popular to use to make fun of black folk. Reply

Right? Am I supposed to be surprised here? Reply

Mte. Most cultures are very comfortable in their antiblackness, including mine Reply

Yeah, I understand it might not be a huge issue for them but they have been called out over it several times. It's not about ignorance anymore, they simply don't care Reply

right? shit like this happens far too much for me. Reply

Right?! It's why I don't fuck with Kpop anymore. It's 2017 and everyone and their mother knows why blackface is an outright no!! so there's no excuse for this shit. Reply

Probably because most of their fans are Korean so shit like this doesn't affect their sales. Reply

why I don't fuck with kpop anymore. x2 that, and i'm tired of how formulaic it is.



sticking to DΞΔN and yoon mirae Reply

mte Reply

I just can't believe that no one, not the members nor company nor staff or anyone, stopped for one second and thought "hmm maybe putting on another race isn't a good idea?". Especially since this isn't the first time a group got dragged for doing blackface.

Even if you don't know the history behind blackface all you need is some common sense and empathy to know that this shit is wrong.

But I honestly think they don't give a shit. Reply

they don't give a shit and they never have. Reply

considering their company's original statement said that international fans "misunderstood" them, they definitely give zero shits Reply

They're playing it smart by being as vague as possible to avoid backlash in korea. Disgusting tbh. Reply

Why would they care? They don't live in a country where they have black citizens to protest against this kind of thing. They aren't going to lose any money being offensive. There is no incentive to stop this type of racism just because some overseas fans complain. Reply

i don't get the whole kpop thing. one of my friends is a hardcore fan and she's all like "they've suffered to get to this point! they didn't even have beds to sleep on!" and i'm kinda... i mean... it sounds so bad, how can you support such an industry that makes your idols suffer like that? Reply

it's weird, i feel like kpop is one of those things you either don't like or you're freakishly obsessed with everything about the idols. like, to cite my anecdotal source, all the people i've ever known who liked it all had this similar...vibe. and even so far as to mimicking the singers mannerisms and stuff. Reply

Link

come to think of it, it's a logical observation. seriously, of all kpop fans amongst my friends, there's not a single one i'm surprised re: "are THEY a kpop fan as well?!?!?" i just lowkey expect those specific ppl to be kpop fans, and they eventually turn out to be. they have that vibe.



it's reaaaallly weird. Reply

There's nothing to get sis, it's music.



Everyone in Korea has tough working conditions. It's not just the music industry, it's the whole of their country



Edited at 2017-03-04 03:56 pm (UTC)

I don't get it either, mostly bc they all seem like weird ass robots completely void of charisma. It's so overly manufactured you could literally replace any of them with a similar model and be done with it. Reply

hopefully this means i'll be hearing less about them now...most of their stans are borderline obnoxious, but forgettable lol Reply

ew Reply

they do this shit so often that whenever i see a kpop group, i think "when will they do something racist?' Reply

How is this blackface? He's not black Reply

it's brownface, which is still racist and unacceptable. Reply

bruno is mixed, the hooligans are black. so it's blackface AND brownface Reply

Yeah, it's brown face. I was going to corrected it but I forgot. Awful anyway Reply

Is this shocking? These k-pop / j-pop groups continue to be racist and their fans allow it. I don't get the hype and never will because they are all ridiculous and pathetic: fans and artists alike. Reply

I'm sure it won't be long until another group tries this / people "forget" etc etc Reply

lmao this is part of the reason why i'll never understand ppl running to jump ship to kpop fandom as if the standards of decency are somehow higher than what we're given from pop artists in the west. Reply

"Hello, this is MAMAMOO. We are extremely sorry for our insensitive actions and use of blackface in our video while portraying Bruno Mars. There is no excuse for what we did and there are not enough words to explain how regretful we are. We are heartbroken to have hurt our international K-pop fans so deeply. We love and care so much for all people of every race, sexuality, religion, and gender. We love all our fans and are so sorry to have hurt our fans in the black community.



“We understand now why our actions were wrong and we never meant to do harm with our video. We were extremely ignorant of blackface and did not understand the implications of our actions. We will be taking time to understand more about our international fans to ensure this never happens again. We hope that you will help to educate us on these and other issues so that we can become better people and better artists. Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention and allowing us to right the wrongs that we have done.” Reply

I think it's a good apology but considering they already used the n word in a Beyonce cover and got backlash and then a racist thing again (and something like blackface) it doesn't sound sincere?? like it's the trend of fucking up, give a PR apology and not learning and do that shit again becuase you know an apology will be enough for your fans, only time will tell but yeah, that shit is not cute. Reply

Link

Damn! Empty apologies. Reply

this is a top notch PR apology Reply

Their korean apology is wayyy more vague, talking about "misunderstanding" and all 🙄 Reply

