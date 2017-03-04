Louis Tomlinson arrested after incident with paparazzi

His female companion was Eleanor and apparently she got into a fight with another woman too and was arrested Reply

last i heard, she hasn't been arrested Reply

Granted I read it on Twitter so I'm sure it could be false but it was definitely Eleanor like girl wyd.... Reply

Are you sure it was Eleanor tho? Both she and Harry have brown hair. It's probably Harry. I did the math and it's totally him. Reply

damn, are they back together? Reply

So is he gonna be deported under trumps all immigrants who commit crimes must leave immediately thing or is that just for poc?



can u believe Louis tomlinson, public menace, is allowed in America where as I, law abiding Citizen n all around angel, am banned from visiting? Smh



Edited at 2017-03-04 02:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Girl bye! He's white. Ain't shit happening to him. He's getting a fine on his court date at the most! Lol! Reply

lmaoooooo Reply

just a thing for POC-- I just left a town hall with one of our Reps in my very southern county and holy shit, you don't want to be visiting. I'm about to pack my family and run for the hills myself. Reply

and while he's in jail I'd like to report him for committing a hate crime against my eoc (ears of colour) Reply

ears of color!!! Reply

Lmao you're killing me Reply

lmaoo Reply

ded Reply

Dying omg!!!!! Reply

lol Reply

STOPP LMAO Reply

REJIORTHK4LRFSDR Reply

i just screamed Reply

lmaoooo Reply

LMAO.



I reported him for a hate crime against my eyes of black like years ago and the cops have yet to get back to me. Hope you fare better sis!

Reply

making a note for this for comment of the year Reply

bye lmfao Reply

omg Reply

ilu Reply

lmao Reply

Paps are assholes. I'm getting flashbacks to "that's your fooking job!"😂😂😂😂 I knew Louis would be the one to finally snap on the paparazzi. He almost got into a fight with them that night after his X Factor performance. Reply

Rmr when zayn screamed at them bc one jumped on niall or something? Don't paps usually yell awful things to get a reaction ik they yelled racist stuff at zayn, Im not surprised Louis snapped if they said something gross abt Freddie or wev. Reply

Yep! They yelled something about Louis' mom last time he almost fought them. Paps do it to all celebs. Most just ignore because the paps are just trying to catch you flipping out in camera. I'm sure Zayn gets all types of racist shit thrown at him. Reply

People still care about these rats?



Only Zayn matters because he's attractive

Reply

Louis has a lot of devoted mainly middle aged stans Reply

The 1D fandom is loyal. All the ones who released music have gotten the fandom's support. Zayn included. People hoping they will fade quickly are deluding themselves at this point. Lol!!

Reply

I can smell the Larries writing fanfiction about Harry visiting thug!Louis in prison from here. Reply

Lmaaaaooo! Please no. Reply

They're writing about conjugal visits as we speak Reply

nnnn bye Reply

omfggggg Reply

lol sadly, disgustingly Reply

Sdgcbmjytdv crying Reply

Haha 100% true! Reply

SCREAMING 😂😂😂 Reply

screamING IRL Reply

sTOP I HATE THIS POST LMAO Reply

LMAO Reply

Sis! Pretty sure it already exists. Russia's going to get you for copyright infringement any day now. Reply

LOL Reply

lol irl Reply

LMAO



I'm so glad that I came into this post on a whim because the comments so far have been incredible Reply

lol Reply

It says Louis "pulled the photog to the floor by his legs" was he bent down when it did it, did he bend down to do it? I need a video of this. And then it says Eleanor got in a physical fight with someone else, did she just push past the person or like where punches thrown?





I'm between 'fuck paparazzi' and 'why would you call them on yourself if you didn't want them around?' If they were in the baggage claim area they were clearly called and celebs go in and out of LAX all of the time without paps being there, just look at Harry and Liam Reply

Oh thats true zayn almost never gets papped there either. Yea the description makes it sound more serious than him just shoving a pap back like you'd expect but I feel like they might be exaggerating for effect. Like maybe Louis pushed him back but the pap wouldn't let go so they both stumbled to the ground? Idk lol Reply

i thought tmz (and other media outlets) had paps stationed at lax at all times, it's the one place i believe celebs don't actually call paparazzi Reply

I can't see that happening like Harry and Zayn are always taking flights in and out of Los Angeles and they're a lot more known than Louis so my guess is his team keeps calling them much like they did when his kid was born and Louis was always seen taking the baby out for a walk Reply

I heard that too but there must be a way to avoid them bc lots of celebs don't get papped when flying there. Reply

Parent

That's not true, celebs get in and out of LAX undetected all of the time, even Louis does sometimes (not a lot because he calls the paps on himself weekly). It's when they call that they're papped. They probably have people stationed there but they hang out in their car until the celeb calls them.





Also people can't just hang out in the baggage claim area all day without security getting called and tsa kicking them out



Edited at 2017-03-04 02:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

They do, but stars don't gotta go through there if they don't want to. There are many, many ways to avoid the paps on the hunt for pics. Not all celebs use LAX to get to Los Angeles. There are smaller airports and nearby cities just an hour away. Reply

I'm sure paps are always at LAX with all the celeb traffic coming through though. And running deals with security and some airline like in that TMZ exposé.



Edited at 2017-03-04 02:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

LAX did set up a new wing or s/t like that for celebs to walk out of and its pap free but you gotta pay for it Reply

I have very little sympathy for paparazzis tbh. After 2007 britney, they're all scummy in my mind Reply

Mte Reply

IA Reply

For me it was Diana's death. Reply

mte fuck them Reply

Honestly, once they took out Princess Diana, my sympathies went by the wayside. Reply

lol mess. i keep saying, he'll end up in rehab sooner than later Reply

I'm never surprised when a celebrity ends up in an altercation with a paparazzo. Those people are a-holes, seriously. Reply

they stacked the deck w that photo he looks like shawn spencer Reply

ew he looks like a rodent Reply

Edited at 2017-03-04 02:37 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao that's exactly what i thought of Reply

LMAO Reply

I'm like 99% this was the paps fault because they're disgusting but I'm so confused about Louis hitting the person's legs or whatever and then Eleanor fighting too.



This sounds like something you'd see in a movie. Reply

Right? I feel like they are adding shit for dramatic effect. Lmaaoo Reply

Definitely seems that way! Reply

