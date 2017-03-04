Louis Tomlinson arrested after incident with paparazzi
Louis Tomlinson Arrested for Attacking Paparazzo https://t.co/tYqkdw4sJQ— TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2017
- was arrested at LAX after a photographer wouldn't leave him alone
- was with a "female companion" who go into an altercation with a woman who tried to film the incident
- the witness and photographer made a citizen's arrest
how many of y'all had bets on who'd get arrested first? did you win?
can u believe Louis tomlinson, public menace, is allowed in America where as I, law abiding Citizen n all around angel, am banned from visiting? Smh
I reported him for a hate crime against my eyes of black like years ago and the cops have yet to get back to me. Hope you fare better sis!
Only Zayn matters because he's attractive
Lmao!
omfggggg
I'm so glad that I came into this post on a whim because the comments so far have been incredible
I'm between 'fuck paparazzi' and 'why would you call them on yourself if you didn't want them around?' If they were in the baggage claim area they were clearly called and celebs go in and out of LAX all of the time without paps being there, just look at Harry and Liam
Also people can't just hang out in the baggage claim area all day without security getting called and tsa kicking them out
Mte
This sounds like something you'd see in a movie.