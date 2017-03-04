‘Modern Family’ Renewal Update


Season 8 filming is over today.
The network (ABC) and the studio (20th TV) need to close a new deal for next season.
The studio wants a two-season renewal but ABC only wants one year pick-up.
The studio needs to sign new contracts with the cast.
The main cast members (the parents) are currently paid $350,000 per episodes and are asking for huge pay raises.
The studio and the cast dont agree on the money.
ABC does not own Modern Family, so no profit from international sales and network deals, the network does not want to pay a certain cost.


