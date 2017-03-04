‘Modern Family’ Renewal Update
‘Modern Family’ Renewal Update: ABC & 20th Reach Partial Agreement, Cast Talks Underway, No Contingency Plan In Play https://t.co/Bit9sCdw8V pic.twitter.com/nFtyv0pjlM— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) 4 mars 2017
Season 8 filming is over today.
The network (ABC) and the studio (20th TV) need to close a new deal for next season.
The studio wants a two-season renewal but ABC only wants one year pick-up.
The studio needs to sign new contracts with the cast.
The main cast members (the parents) are currently paid $350,000 per episodes and are asking for huge pay raises.
The studio and the cast dont agree on the money.
ABC does not own Modern Family, so no profit from international sales and network deals, the network does not want to pay a certain cost.
source
welp
kms
Get that$$$
I never got into BBT.
Edited at 2017-03-04 02:35 pm (UTC)
But they really need to switch things up, as in, bring in Shelly Long full time.
she had the same face in all the scenes
can you name long running shows that have been great from its first season to its last
Edited at 2017-03-04 03:52 pm (UTC)