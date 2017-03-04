‘Modern Family’ Renewal Update

Im shocked this show is still on. Honestly give it one more season then call it a wrap Reply

it's the most successful comedy on ABC Reply

Is it really?? Huh. I love(d) it, but that surprises me since I thought it was losing steam.

I love this show. I watch the reruns everyday on fox and usa Reply

"The main cast (the parents) are currently paid $350,000 per episodes and are asking for huge pay raises."



welp



kms Reply

most of the money goes through their agency, representatives, and all before it finally gets to them. Reply

It would be really interesting to see what actors are "paid" vs. what they take home. Like actual correct numbers lol Reply

i feel like thats actually pretty low considering how successful the show is Reply

I know most of ontd shits on it, and it's not perfect, but it's still one of my faves.





Get that$$$ Reply

It's the only sitcom I watch on network TV.



I never got into BBT.



I watch the reruns everyday. The first 3 seasons are PURE GOLD. As a woman I should support Claire, but I didn't like the way the dynamic changed when she went back to work. She turned into a caricature of her former self. Reply

ia, esp the first three seasons. I rewatch those episodes all the time. Reply

I'm surprised they don't earn more, considering how popular Modern Family is. I mean, if the TBBT main cast can get a mil an episode...



Edited at 2017-03-04 02:35 pm (UTC)

mte, I'm surprised it's "only" $350k Reply

ABC's actors are never a huge amont of money compared to the ones on CBS Reply

Desperate Housewives cast was getting like 750k by now Reply

I think cbs owns TBBT, so the investment makes more sense for them. Reply

it's not that surprising considering the ratings TBBT get (20million each week which is even more impressive considering this day and age)... MF wishes tbh Reply

tbbt is a bigger hit and has a smaller cast Reply

I liked the first season of TBBT but then it just got so boring and repetitive. Idg why they make so much Reply

it's an obscene amount of money but when you think of how much money the cast of something like friends made 10+ years ago it's like yeahhh they probably do deserve more Reply

my parents well my mom love this show. i stopped watching after season 3 Reply

It used to be pretty funny, everything's gotten really stale though. The only kid who has actually had decent progression is Haley, the rest of them are so cringe worthy. Reply

Seriously. WHAT did they do Alex?? She's a loser. Reply

These actors make more money than I'll ever see in my freakin' life and they want MORE? Just stop. Reply

when they know how much TBBT cast made, of course they want more Reply

Stop being bitter because you're broke. Reply

lol stop. Reply

either they get it or the studio gets it. you aren't getting it honey Reply

the money is there- it's either the execs or actors that are getting it Reply

I still think the show is funny (even if it's kinda running on fumes now), so I hope they reach a deal. 20th TV is owned by FOX, right? If so, I guess it would be very likely that FOX picks it up if ABC decides its too expensive (which I'd understand seeing as they don't own any of the rights to it). Reply

I dont think they would pick it up tbh, a lot of studios who sell to different networks dont end up picking up their own product if its cancelled. Reply

But Modern Family is a huuuge cash cow for them. Just their Netflix deal alone should be worth it (it's one of the most watched titles at Netflix all the time). Reply

Scrubs were re-picked on the other broadcast newtowrk after thew were cancelled by another one. MF is way bigger than Scrubs Reply

I am surprised that they make such "basic" money for how big Modern Family is for ABC.



But they really need to switch things up, as in, bring in Shelly Long full time. Reply

Pay them. Reply

I only recently started watching this, when it's good it's okay. I miss the old Lily. Reply

but she did not like being on set

she had the same face in all the scenes Reply

I never knew if it was intentional or not, because I though two flamboyant dads having a bored uninterested baby was actually pretty funny. But I guess it wasn't intentional since they upgraded Lily to a hammy child actress lol Reply

I thought it's been the same Lily? Did they switch the actresses? Reply

Oh wow I didn't know old Lily was played by a pair of twins. Reply

Who is that little boy in the middle. Did sofia's character have a kid or did they adopt Reply

She had a kid. Reply

That's exactly what I came here to ask about. Reply

they had a kid in s4 Reply

Considering how much money this show nets for the network worldwide, they should be making way more than that. Reply

It doesn't. International distribution money goes to the studio, I think Reply

The show is definitely stale. When it initially premiered it was great Reply

like most shows on tv ...

can you name long running shows that have been great from its first season to its last



Edited at 2017-03-04 03:52 pm (UTC)

Breaking Bad? Or so I have been told Reply

Parent

