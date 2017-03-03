This is what Metallica/Lady Gaga Collaboration should've sounded like

There was an audience for the rehearsal? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, the audience are paid actors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably those people were there to rehearse it, I won't be surprised if they were there for the main show too just in case, because some people are creepy or too weak for stage diving Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Probably" when you know damn well they're actors.



Just like the audiences at her Bud Light concerts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ane you hungry? Go order a pizza Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what kind of bud light concert truther shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep they have seatfillers attend rehearsals too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should've sounded like shit? We know. Reply

Thread

Link

k Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You are dedicated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a britney stan just.. shouldn't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Britney has a legacy. Stefani doesn't. That's the funny part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLOLOLOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looooool the reach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, Britney performed at the SB in 2001.



Been there. Done that. Did it better than CGI conartist Stefani Joanne Germanotta. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao please don't act like you wouldn't give your left nut to see britney do the super bowl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao literally what are you quacking on about sis? This is a post about the Grammys



And you're trying to come for vocals when well.. You know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds so spectacular on mute Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it when gags uses her lower register. Reply

Thread

Link

"The uploader has not made this video available in your country." rude.

they sound great together. it's a shame grammys were so disrespectful to metallica. Reply

Thread

Link

There's a link for youpak below the video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dude, who do you take me for? i may not read beyond the post title, but I do know how to watch blocked videos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Read before the source. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp, "they sound great together" part was supposed to imply that i did watch the video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

metallica fans can choke for how they were attacking laverne Reply

Thread

Link

Of course they did, ughhhh, old rockists are like cult followers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't wait for ha heavy metal (lover) album! Reply

Thread

Link

It's a decent performance but I feel like they could've used a third voice to round out the vocals.





Instrumentation is on point as always, though Reply

Thread

Link

the 1080i feed of the grammys had the full audio, so IDK why they didn't just upload that instead Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they were not their A-game vocally because of all those nerves caused by technical difficulties and decided this one was better. Also, uploading this verison kinda gave them more press Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn this sounds really good. although ever since it was mentioned in one of the previous posts, i want a gaga/judas priest collab. Reply

Thread

Link

lol the internet truly does have everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Napster setup



lmaooooooooo Reply

Thread

Link

this is good, but her dance moves are so awkward lol Reply

Thread

Link

also it's so weird how this song is about amy winehouse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds awesome!



Now I know what it feels like to be a lone stan in an ONTD post though ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

They should've done The Memory Remains instead of this song, tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's one of my faves from the new album so I'm glad they did it but Memory Remains is also a good song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it as well, but everyone on ONTD only knows/appreciates top 40 stuff so *shrug* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad to know I'm not alone :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

This isn't great. Reply

Thread

Link