msk

This is what Metallica/Lady Gaga Collaboration should've sounded like



After a horrible performance of "Moth into Flame" that can only be described as a Napster set up, today, Gaga uploaded the rehersal video which went completely problem free.

So go a head and click on the video and judge by yourselves.

Here's a LINK for the people outside the USA.


SOURCE
