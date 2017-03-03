This is what Metallica/Lady Gaga Collaboration should've sounded like
After a horrible performance of "Moth into Flame" that can only be described as a Napster set up, today, Gaga uploaded the rehersal video which went completely problem free.
So go a head and click on the video and judge by yourselves.
Here's a LINK for the people outside the USA.
SOURCE
Just like the audiences at her Bud Light concerts.
Been there. Done that. Did it better than CGI conartist Stefani Joanne Germanotta.
And you're trying to come for vocals when well.. You know
they sound great together. it's a shame grammys were so disrespectful to metallica.
Sorry...
Re: Sorry...
Instrumentation is on point as always, though
lmaooooooooo
Now I know what it feels like to be a lone stan in an ONTD post though ;_;
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
But I'm getting second hand embarrassment from the 'dance' movies, both from Gaga and especially the people at the sides of the stage.