Audrey Hepburn’s co-star almost died in a botched abortion
Patricia Bosworth starred with Audrey Hepburn and Peter Finch in a "A Nun's Story."
Bosworth's describes in her memoirs, The Men in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Art.
“I knew that having an abortion would be a difficult experience," Bosworth, now 83, told NPR in an interview. "I didn't realize how difficult both physiologically and psychologically."
On very day she won the role, Bosworth found out she was pregnant.
Afraid she would lose the part, Bosworth went to an illegal abortionist and paid him $500 to terminate her unborn child.
“I had these pills I was supposed to take in case I might hemorrhage on the plane because of the altitude,” Bosworth explained, but she left the pills in an airport bathroom.
"We were flying on to Rome and I suddenly started to hemorrhage," Bosworth said. "I didn't know what to do. I got a sanitary pad from the stewardess and managed to stem the blood."
Landing in Rome, "we rushed to the studios to get costume fittings and I met Fred Zinnemann, the director. It was all very exciting."
The shooting was at a Salvator Mundi hospital which was run by nuns
"The minute she saw me she said, 'Oh, Miss Bosworth, you don't look well at all.' And I said, 'Oh, I'm fine, I'm fine.' She said, 'No, I really don't think you are well, I think you should go back to the hotel and rest. If you continue to feel badly, here's my phone number and you can phone me.'"
She ended up calling because of the fear she was dying.
"I got to the operating room and the doctor sewed me up, and he was very angry at me. He said, 'I've been working with actresses for too many years! Sewing them up! And you're a fool! Why didn't you take precautions!' He really chewed me out."
Source
i used to think it was something most ppl knew until i had 2 explain coat hanger abortions to my dim witted coworker (like a 35 y/o grown ass woman)
In her memoirs, Bosworth "tells all" about producers who use actresses for traveling sex and acting teachers who forced actresses to strip in class.
ugh @ hollywood/men/everything
Even the first time I got just plan B it took me 4 pharmacies to get someone to give it to me.(this was before it was just on the shelves) the look they gave me was awful when I asked.
This is in rural PA though and they backwards af
I would think that kind of thing would get them sued pdq.
Basically - 'if she dies, that's one less trollop we have to worry about'
hows ya lover trump?
Shit, that part is especially horrifying to me. The doc she went to so she wouldn't bleed out (when she was probably in pain and very scared) is giving her shit. Did he think she wanted to get pregnant accidentally and that she was having the life-endangering abortion for shits and giggles? But sure, blame the desperate woman who just went through hell.