Audrey Hepburn’s co-star almost died in a botched abortion

this stuff is why abortion needs to stay legal so shit like this can never happen again

exactly. defunding planned parenthood will only stop SAFE abortions from happening.

Thats what anti-abortionists don't get. It's not like people are going to completely stop getting abortions. Why put people at risk like that? So ridiculous.

With what dump and his swamp cronies are doing, i am afraid these kind of situations are going to rise significantly again

At the Womens' March in Austin, there were quite a few ladies with signs bearing pictures of coat hangers that said WE WILL NOT GO BACK and it really got to me.

sad but i hope this gets a lot of press, ppl really like to black out on the back alley butchers that were tearing women up during these times

i used to think it was something most ppl knew until i had 2 explain coat hanger abortions to my dim witted coworker (like a 35 y/o grown ass woman) Reply

i went to the source and there's also this



In her memoirs, Bosworth "tells all" about producers who use actresses for traveling sex and acting teachers who forced actresses to strip in class.



ugh @ hollywood/men/everything

It makes me so sad when people are judgy about this



Even the first time I got just plan B it took me 4 pharmacies to get someone to give it to me.(this was before it was just on the shelves) the look they gave me was awful when I asked.



This is in rural PA though and they backwards af



Reply

I'm in Southern California and I'll never forget the look the pharmacist gave me and my bf at the time when we went in to get it. Also when it was clear he was paying for it she asked to see his ID and made a comment about a guy who apparently came in a lot with different girls to buy it and how they have to check since they "banned" him and didn't have a picture, just a name. Looking back I can maybe see why they'd take that precaution but back then it just totally freaked me out.

lol he must of had a lot of money cause that shit aint cheap

They banned him from getting birth control because he was paying for it for too many different women? Is it really a pharmacy's business (or right) to do something like that?

I would think that kind of thing would get them sued pdq.



I would think that kind of thing would get them sued pdq.







Reply

Tbh it was such a weird comment to make but I figured they mentioned it because at the time I was a college freshmen and my bf was a grad student and the way they made it sound was that it was a older guy coming in with young girls so I assumed she maybe thought something was up with us

so i've been listening to the podcast 'you must remember this' and it's about hollywood's first century (but mostly focuses from 1900-1970). nearly every actress that is profiled on there had an illegal abortion at some point during their career. sometimes it made them unable to bear children afterward. it was heartbreaking to hear, especially it happening so often in hollywood.

I can't remember which actress it was that had like over six abortions.

Omg 😟

Judy Garland?

She's not who I'm thinking of. It was a lesser-known-to-modern-audiences actress.

Tallulah Bankhead?

Omg I need to listen.

AND THIS IS FUCKING WHY ABORTION NEEDS TO BE LEGAL AND EASILY ACCESSIBLE.

This is exactly why abortion needs to remain legal. Making abortions illegal will not stop them from occurring many will just start turning to illegal abortions in shoddy creepy places, unsanitary and dangerous conditions. She is so brave to talk about this, it sends chills up my spine.

The sad thing is, the people who want to make them illegal don't give a shit about the women's safety/health.



Basically - 'if she dies, that's one less trollop we have to worry about' Reply

Thereby proving that they don't really care about "the sanctity of life."

Should've just closed her knees!! Obviously

omggggggggggg thanks Putin



hows ya lover trump? Reply

This is horrifying. People who want to ban abortion truely do not care about women at all

It's a pipe dream but I'd love to work for Women on Waves, who try their best to stop things like this from happening. They travel to various countries where abortion is illegal and take women out to international waters and give them pills there so they're protected legally, as well as educate any interested locals on how to induce abortion safely as possible and what to do if something goes wrong ( http://www.womenonwaves.org/en/page/61 04/how-to-do-an-abortion-with-pills ).

"I got to the operating room and the doctor sewed me up, and he was very angry at me. He said, 'I've been working with actresses for too many years! Sewing them up! And you're a fool! Why didn't you take precautions!' He really chewed me out."



Shit, that part is especially horrifying to me. The doc she went to so she wouldn't bleed out (when she was probably in pain and very scared) is giving her shit. Did he think she wanted to get pregnant accidentally and that she was having the life-endangering abortion for shits and giggles? But sure, blame the desperate woman who just went through hell. Reply

is he not referring to the part where she didn't take the meds she was supposed to? and didn't call right away?

