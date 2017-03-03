OG Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson crashes the newbie PRs interview
-Amy Jo Johnson (OG Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart) surprises 3 of the new Power Rangers actors during an interview
-She asks them if they think the film will have a similar impact on kids/og fans as the original did
-Asks about their characters now having powers outside of being morphed
-Is still looking young as she did back in the 90s
Source S2
it was helped a lot by my mother. she felt the same and she always cut my hair short, she never let me wear pink, even the toys i was given were borderline unisex. i guess growing up in the 60's and 70's there was a much bigger push back against 'feminine' stuff because it was totally forced on them and their only options ... whereas with our generation we are fighting more-so for the ability for a woman to choose whatever path she wants. now that we don't *HAVE* to be feminine and girly, we can accept that some women might actually *WANT* to be.
I actually saw the first power ranger movie as a wee kid. Lol! Good times! I used to loooove this show!
ANYWAY hopefully a lot of old castmembers show up to the premiere. im hoping for a reunion of the hottest brothers in the series
Leo kind of annoyed me, though.
Her show Flashpoint was really good, too.
Omg. Amy Jo and Kim have always been the best.