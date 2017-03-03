OG Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson crashes the newbie PRs interview

I remember pretending the Yellow Ranger was my fave bc I thought pink was too girly (I had this stupid ~feminit phase in childhood where I thought anything girly = weakness) but Pink Ranger was always the best, sassiest one <3 Reply

I always pretended to be the pink ranger in my group of friends, and surprisingly very few of them judged me (budding gay boy at the time). Pink is still my favorite color. Reply

I'm a guy and I always loved (and still do because pink rocks) Pink the most. I got made fun of a lot for it, too. Reply

Pink was obviously the best ranger, lbr. Reply

you misspelled blue Reply

My gay boy ass stanned the Pink Ranger, would get into fights with my sister when we played PR over who got to be ha Reply

Trini is the reason why my fave color is Yellow Reply

oh my god, are you me???



it was helped a lot by my mother. she felt the same and she always cut my hair short, she never let me wear pink, even the toys i was given were borderline unisex. i guess growing up in the 60's and 70's there was a much bigger push back against 'feminine' stuff because it was totally forced on them and their only options ... whereas with our generation we are fighting more-so for the ability for a woman to choose whatever path she wants. now that we don't *HAVE* to be feminine and girly, we can accept that some women might actually *WANT* to be. Reply

AJJ <3 Pink Ranger/Susie Q 4ever Reply

I'm kind of excited to see this movie. The only thing that I really don't like is Goldar. Other than that...it seems like it could be pretty entertaining :). Reply

omg i love her. bone structure! and susie q! Reply

This is gonna flop, isn't it? I forgot it was coming out (again) until this post. Doesn't it come out at the same time as B&tB? Reply

a week before batb while logan comes out today. logan is predicted to do 60+ and do well based on word of mouth. Reply

I imagined Logan would do well just because. I feel like PR will underperform, though. Reply

I love this! AJJ is the best. Reply

I hate the rangers all seem to have powers in this. I liked that the power rangers were everyday teens. Reply

they are, until they find the power coins. Reply

GO GO POWER RANGERS!!!!



I actually saw the first power ranger movie as a wee kid. Lol! Good times! I used to loooove this show! Reply

Yassa! That movie was everything as a kid!

SUSIE Q Reply

I was nervous for her because it's not a good feeling if people don't recognize you. At the very least, these new cast should have watched the OG PR, and I'm glad they did. Reply

I'm only going to watch this for Ludi Lin tbh Reply

ANYWAY hopefully a lot of old castmembers show up to the premiere. im hoping for a reunion of the hottest brothers in the series



its so stupid that they gave them superpowers. the best part of the show was that they were regular teens who were also peak athletes. like my little gay ass wanted to get into gymnastics just bc of kim. it seems like all the things that made the original iconic (de-morphed fighting scenes, 90s aesthetic, average-ness of the rangers, and some camp from rita & co) has been strippedANYWAY hopefully a lot of old castmembers show up to the premiere. im hoping for a reunion of the hottest brothers in the series Reply

Omggg Mike and the Magna Defender arc were soooooo good. Lost Galaxy wasn't really my favorite but that was some high drama right there. And the Magna Defender's theme was so good.



Leo kind of annoyed me, though. Reply

Chronicle with costumes. Reply

I wonder what happened to Mike, the actor. I dont think i've seen him show up to any Ranger events. Danny aged daddyish. Reply

but they are regular teens. they got the powers after finding the power coins. it makes sense to make them augmented because the new putties are fucking buff as hell. there would be no way they could fight them unmorphed like they used to in the show. Reply

Amy Jo Johnson has barely aged a day since Power Rangers, idk what kind of magic she uses.



Her show Flashpoint was really good, too. Reply

I watched that until some of the guys I like were killed off or retired/fired. Reply

The last couple seasons were a mess - they kept switching people out with no explanation. Reply

Omg. Amy Jo and Kim have always been the best. Reply

So she's finally accepted her legacy huh? Good for ha. Reply

Thread

She hasn't done shit since 2014, so homegirl needs that convention money! Reply

Yep, she literally was just announced today to come to my local convention, haha. Reply

lol mte. although i don't blame her given all the awkward attention she got from creeps. Reply

