OG Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson crashes the newbie PRs interview



-Amy Jo Johnson (OG Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart) surprises 3 of the new Power Rangers actors during an interview
-She asks them if they think the film will have a similar impact on kids/og fans as the original did
-Asks about their characters now having powers outside of being morphed
Source S2
