33 kids books that even adults can enjoy!
A Series of Unfortunate Events series by Lemony Snicket
About: A Series of Unfortunate Events is a series of thirteen children's novels by Lemony Snicket (the pen name of American author Daniel Handler), which follows the turbulent lives of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire after their parents' death in a fire. The children are placed in the custody of a murderous relative, Count Olaf, who attempts to steal their inheritance and, later, orchestrates numerous disasters with the help of his accomplices as the children attempt to flee their clutches.
Coraline by Neil Gaiman
About: Coraline's often wondered what's behind the locked door in the drawing room. It reveals only a brick wall when she finally opens it, but when she tries again later, a passageway mysteriously appears. Coraline is surprised to find a flat decorated exactly like her own, but strangely different. And when she finds her "other" parents in this alternate world, they are much more interesting despite their creepy black button eyes. When they make it clear, however, that they want to make her theirs forever, Coraline begins a nightmarish game to rescue her real parents and three children imprisoned in a mirror. With only a bored-through stone and an aloof cat to help, Coraline confronts this harrowing task of escaping these monstrous creatures.
Gaiman has delivered a wonderfully chilling novel, subtle yet intense on many levels. The line between pleasant and horrible is often blurred until what's what becomes suddenly clear, and like Coraline, we resist leaving this strange world until we're hooked. Unnerving drawings also cast a dark shadow over the book's eerie atmosphere, which is only heightened by simple, hair-raising text. Coraline is otherworldly storytelling at its best.
The Mary Poppins series by P. L. Travers
About: Mary Poppins is a series of eight children's books written by P. L. Travers and published over the period 1934 to 1988. Mary Shepard was the illustrator throughout the series. The books centre on magical English nanny Mary Poppins. She is blown by the East wind to Number 17 Cherry Tree Lane, London, and into the Banks's household to care for their children. Encounters with pavement-painters and shopkeepers and various adventures follow until Mary Poppins abruptly leaves—i.e., "pops-out". Only the first three of the eight books feature Mary Poppins arriving and leaving. The later five books recount previously unrecorded adventures from her original three visits. As P. L. Travers explains in her introduction to Mary Poppins in the Park, "She cannot forever arrive and depart."
The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster
About: Hailed as “a classic. . . . humorous, full of warmth and real invention” (The New Yorker), this beloved story -first published more than fifty years ago- introduces readers to Milo and his adventures in the Lands Beyond.
For Milo, everything’s a bore. When a tollbooth mysteriously appears in his room, he drives through only because he’s got nothing better to do. But on the other side, things seem different. Milo visits the Island of Conclusions (you get there by jumping), learns about time from a ticking watchdog named Tock, and even embarks on a quest to rescue Rhyme and Reason! Somewhere along the way, Milo realizes something astonishing. Life is far from dull. In fact, it’s exciting beyond his wildest dreams....
Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry by Mildred D. Taylor
About: Why is the land so important to Cassie's family? It takes the events of one turbulent year—the year of the night riders and the burnings, the year a white girl humiliates Cassie in public simply because she's black—to show Cassie that having a place of their own is the Logan family's lifeblood. It is the land that gives the Logans their courage and pride—no matter how others may degrade them, the Logans possess something no one can take away.
source 12345
Book Post??
It's a shame bc she was actually good at her real job (her product recs are solid) but she's had enablers p much all her life. I mean, who writes a 15 year old a prescription for Adderall just bc she wants better grades? Or those shits at xojane who fed the idea of the addiction being her ~thing.
It wasn't what I expected at all, I read the little blurb in a magazine something like "former magazine editor spills about how addiction took over her life" so like I was picturing this composed 40 year old fashion editor who had a pill problem, not what cat ended up being lol
I told this story in a round up but I was reading the book by my dad and he was like "what are you reading?" So I handed it to him and he flipped it to the authors photo and his eyes bugged out of his head haha
The mouse chapter fucked me up omg, I've never had rodents in my apartment but now I'm paranoid lol
I don't know if it's at the source but The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin is my forever fave.
Favourite children's books, ontd?
I love Mary Poppins, I remember reading the book as a kid and being surprised by how not-fluffy she was (you def couldn't imagine her bursting into Julie Andrews song)
Re: Favourite children's books, ontd?
Babysitters Club
Little House on the Prairie
Re: Favourite children's books, ontd?
Re: Favourite children's books, ontd?
Re: Favourite children's books, ontd?
Re: Favourite children's books, ontd?
I loved this book as a kid. Reread it recently and it held up even better than I'd expected because I could appreciate the humor a lot more. It's about New York City being totally overrun with delivery trucks, causing massive traffic jams everywhere, and the pushcarts start fighting back.
Re: Favourite children's books, ontd?
Re: Favourite children's books, ontd?
Re: Favourite children's books, ontd?
My personal fave <3
On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate the series, ONTD? I usually love children's books that aren't so childish, like The book of lost things by John Connolly.
They become tiresome p soon if you're not really young.
Edited at 2017-03-04 04:20 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-04 05:42 am (UTC)
I'd say my favorite children's book is probably Sideways Stories from Wayside School. And the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series.
Edited at 2017-03-04 03:56 am (UTC)
But hands down my all time favorite book as a kid was Where the Red Fern Grows, even if I always cried like a baby.
Edited at 2017-03-04 03:56 am (UTC)
a lot of these I kinda want to read but probably would only have really enjoyed them if I was younger, like His Dark Materials. I read Sabriel for the first time recently and liked it, but I bet I would have adored it if I was ten or twelve years younger
Currently Reading
boy do i feel dumb, i don't understand half of what he is saying
Edited at 2017-03-04 04:06 am (UTC)
Re: Currently Reading
there are so many children classics I haven't read! The Phantom Tollbooth is one. & A Wrinkle in Time. I'll get to that one sooner now that there's a film coming out.
i'm juggling a ton of books rn but I've been a bit lazy so despite having a good haul from the library of new releases, I'm running behind! I've started John Darnielle's latest, Universal Harvester, and I'm really enjoying the mood of it. I really liked his debut novel so I was very excited about this one. halfway through Minae Mizumura's A True Novel which is quite lengthy but great so far - it's a retelling of Wuthering Heights but in post-WWII Japan. I'm also pushing myself to finish reading the now overdue Hitler bio by Volker Ullrich and it's v engaging/terrifying.