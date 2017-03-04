33 kids books that even adults can enjoy!

i'm almost finished reading how to murder your life by cat marnell. i kinda love it and her. i love how funny and sweet she is. she is unapologetic and lacks any self-pity, yet it's heartbreaking at the same time. it's obvious when she is being a selfish addict, but you can't help but love her and want to hug her BECAUSE she is so brutally honest about her abusive and manipulative behavior. it's especially heartbreaking with her sister. her parents, who she acknowledged allowed her to be so privileged and never truly hit rock (although she did...everything but homeless SO FAR) are still so shitty. just textbook emotional unavailability. Reply

I just want to give stankeye to the entire fuss around her bc so much of the hype is centred around the fact that she's fucked up so much and is still pretty and thin.



It's a shame bc she was actually good at her real job (her product recs are solid) but she's had enablers p much all her life. I mean, who writes a 15 year old a prescription for Adderall just bc she wants better grades? Or those shits at xojane who fed the idea of the addiction being her ~thing.

i completely agree. i also think it's very...strange...how her boss at lucky enabled her and fired someone and promoted cat to the job. she is every bit a whiny adult child who like has bdp (as someone w/ bdp, this isn't an insult or "ew bdp!! stigma) but i appreciate her knowing that, i guess. it's def a better read than problems by jade sharma that i MIGHT pick back up again. the self-loathing is too brutal along with the privilege.

It was such a compelling read, I tore through it, even though the writing wasn't the best



It wasn't what I expected at all, I read the little blurb in a magazine something like "former magazine editor spills about how addiction took over her life" so like I was picturing this composed 40 year old fashion editor who had a pill problem, not what cat ended up being lol



I told this story in a round up but I was reading the book by my dad and he was like "what are you reading?" So I handed it to him and he flipped it to the authors photo and his eyes bugged out of his head haha



The mouse chapter fucked me up omg, I've never had rodents in my apartment but now I'm paranoid lol

It's listed at the source and I'm curious, would anyone recommend Ella Enchanted? I thought the movie was cute, lol.

book is a million times better than the movie!!!

Ohh. Let me put that on my Thriftbooks wishlist then...

I agree

one of my favs children/YA books ever, romance or not. it's sooooo different from the movie and A LOT better. honestly I try to forget the movie even exists. I know you thought it was cute (which is a great sign bc chances are you'll enjoy the book!) but if I had the $$$ that's one of the first adaptations I'd re-do.

Agreeing with everyone else. This is probably my favorite book from my preteen years, and I think it still holds up upon re-read.

The book is okay. You expect it to do a lot more than it does. It's a let down tbh

just ella is better imo

Speaking of Neil Gaiman, I gave up on American Gods. It was just too meandering and I couldn't muster up the interest to keep reading.

I listened on audiobook and I just stopped listening because it was too confusing and got boring fast :(

Yeah and I hate leaving books unfinished but damn it was going nowhere fast.

I've been meaning to read that in prep for the TV Show, but I've heard such mixed reviews

Hmm. I actually just got a copy of this book (I won it) and I just kinda stared at it when I opened the package because I didn't realize it was gonna be over 700 pages.

yeah i couldnt finish it either.

My thought during reading it was that it will make a better TV show then book.

Reading The Handmaid's Tale I'm taking my time tho. Also Helter Skelter but I doubt I'll finish that shit.

the phantom tollbooth is hands down pretty much my most favorite book ever. even as an adult, it's just so funny and witty and hilarious and perfect, as a matter of fact i think i'm going to go read it again right now

That book single-handedly birthed my love of puns. I think it had a really formative impact on my sense of humor.

It's been ages since I read it, but it is very good.

I don't know if it's at the source but The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin is my forever fave.

I keep trying to convince some of my 7th grade students to read The Westing Game, and they won't. It's sooooo good. I don't think I've ever read anything else quite like it.

I checked out Westing Game from the library SO MANY TIMES. I kept trying to get friends to read it and no one ever wanted to, and I feel like as an adult I've mentioned it a few times and no one ever knows what I'm talking about. I loved that book so much.

I loved that one! It was recommended by Gillian Flynn in one her interviews so I grabbed it right away

I still love Paddington Bear and Anne of Green Gables, I was so sad when my mum gave away my original Paddington books while I was away at college. Anne is still perfect comfort reading tho.



I love Mary Poppins, I remember reading the book as a kid and being surprised by how not-fluffy she was (you def couldn't imagine her bursting into Julie Andrews song)



Berenstain Bears

Babysitters Club

Little House on the Prairie Reply

Don't you mean berenstein? ;)

I'm aiming to be a children's book illustrator, so I have a fondness for picture books. All the Beatrix Potter stories literally own my heart. Every single one of them has this charm that's impossible to imitate. She really is the person I aspire to be.

I loved this book as a kid. Reread it recently and it held up even better than I'd expected because I could appreciate the humor a lot more. It's about New York City being totally overrun with delivery trucks, causing massive traffic jams everywhere, and the pushcarts start fighting back. I loved this book as a kid. Reread it recently and it held up even better than I'd expected because I could appreciate the humor a lot more. It's about New York City being totally overrun with delivery trucks, causing massive traffic jams everywhere, and the pushcarts start fighting back.

I should try reading Anne of Green gables as an adult, I was a preteen last time I read it

Berenstain Bears, Garfield compilations, and the non-Disney Winnie the Pooh.

I was really obsessed with The Silver Brumby when I was a kid. I still have my copy somewhere that my mum picked up at yard sale. I accidentally used the footprint crayola marker on the fabric hardcover so.

29. Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt



My personal fave <3 Reply

yesssss. that one really made me think. we read it for class and got to watch the movie when it came out.

This post came at the perfect time: I just finished The couple next door (AMAZING!) and The Girl Before- that was an absolutely awful book and I regret wasting valuable reading time on it. Towards the end I was convinced it was an EL James book.

I'm slightly freaked out by this post because I was literally just deciding on whether or not to buy the Lemony Snicket box as my treat yoself gift of the month lol



On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate the series, ONTD? I usually love children's books that aren't so childish, like The book of lost things by John Connolly. Reply

I've only read the first book, but I remember haaating it lol

I only read up to book 11 and that was when it was released so wow, it's been a while. I keep meaning to revisit the series but haven't done so yet. I imagine it'd rate at least a 7 for me even though I remember very little of it beyond these deaths and the orphans constantly trying to escape Olaf. I do want to finish the entire series someday though. I still don't know how it ends!

Did you watch the show? Some of the small things that aren't meant to be dwelled on by the audience were the best part lol

6 to 4

They become tiresome p soon if you're not really young.



Edited at 2017-03-04 04:20 am (UTC) Reply

6, maybe? I read them as they came out and liked it but I dont think it's the kind of series I would reread as an adult. Also, I found the ending disappointing. I'd say try reading the first one before commiting to buying the whole series.

I love it so much. It's not perfect, and the ending isn't as good as it could be, but its dark humor and yet slight hopefulness is so appealing. I'd give it an 8 for that lackluster ending and a few filler books. But given it's 13 books long, it could be a lot worse.

Edited at 2017-03-04 05:42 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-04 05:42 am (UTC) Reply

I just finished reading Near to the Wild Heart by Clarice Lispector, but had a bit of trouble getting into it. I read The Man in the Brown Suit by Agatha Christie before that and enjoyed it.



I'd say my favorite children's book is probably Sideways Stories from Wayside School. And the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series.



Edited at 2017-03-04 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

I loved The Phantom



But hands down my all time favorite book as a kid was Where the Red Fern Grows, even if I always cried like a baby.



Edited at 2017-03-04 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

so many of these are SO GOOD, I still want to reread A Wrinkle In Time and the Anne series. i love that shaun tan is in there :')



a lot of these I kinda want to read but probably would only have really enjoyed them if I was younger, like His Dark Materials. I read Sabriel for the first time recently and liked it, but I bet I would have adored it if I was ten or twelve years younger Reply

funny you mentioned His Dark Materials and Sabriel bc those are the ones that as a bookworm growing up, I'm still surprised that I never read! I did buy the trilogy on impulse but haven't picked it up yet. Reply

I'm in the same position. Those absolutely should have been up my alley. Reply

boy do i feel dumb, i don't understand half of what he is saying



Edited at 2017-03-04 04:06 am (UTC) boy do i feel dumb, i don't understand half of what he is saying Reply

you're brave! I wouldn't even attempt... I already know I'm too dumb. Reply

oh I thought this would be picture books bc I still flip through those at the bookstore sometimes. there's some REALLY good ones that can make me tear up even though I read them in just a few minutes or less, omg. the Jon Klassen books about the hats, the trilogy, are FANTASTIC.



there are so many children classics I haven't read! The Phantom Tollbooth is one. & A Wrinkle in Time. I'll get to that one sooner now that there's a film coming out.



i'm juggling a ton of books rn but I've been a bit lazy so despite having a good haul from the library of new releases, I'm running behind! I've started John Darnielle's latest, Universal Harvester, and I'm really enjoying the mood of it. I really liked his debut novel so I was very excited about this one. halfway through Minae Mizumura's A True Novel which is quite lengthy but great so far - it's a retelling of Wuthering Heights but in post-WWII Japan. I'm also pushing myself to finish reading the now overdue Hitler bio by Volker Ullrich and it's v engaging/terrifying. Reply

