Meryl

Alabama theater will not show "Beauty and the Beast" because of gay story line



- Apparently LeFou (played by Josh Gad) worships Gaston cause he's attracted to him and comes to terms with that throughout the film.
- Henagar Drive-In won't show the movie cause they say they're sick of corporations pushing the gay agenda and the bible. (apparently ONTD reads now... so ETA, they say the bible is all about being no homo)
- They got new ownership recently and are going through the schedule and getting rid of previously scheduled movies - they have yet to get rid of the documentary "Fierce" on their schedule which is about the drag community fighting for equal rights

SOURCE
