Alabama theater will not show "Beauty and the Beast" because of gay story line
- Apparently LeFou (played by Josh Gad) worships Gaston cause he's attracted to him and comes to terms with that throughout the film.
- Henagar Drive-In won't show the movie cause they say they're sick of corporations pushing the gay agenda and the bible. (apparently ONTD reads now... so ETA, they say the bible is all about being no homo)
- They got new ownership recently and are going through the schedule and getting rid of previously scheduled movies - they have yet to get rid of the documentary "Fierce" on their schedule which is about the drag community fighting for equal rights
also, i think it was so lame of Disney to make it seem like they were so progressive by making LeFou gay when the scene they were referring to is [Spoiler (click to open)]him briefly dancing with another man.
I follow @lgbt_history on Instagram and they post a lot of protest photos from the 60s to present. It is so sad how we are stil fighting for the same things - e.g. basic human rights- at this day and age. There hasn't been any progress.
That being said, I'm nhf Disney using this as a marketing point when there is nothing revolutionary about it. Yeah, let's make the secondary antagonist a chubby, sexually non-threatening gay man having an unrequited crush on the macho villain and then give him a half-assed love interest out of thin air. Progress.
This is the only part of the bible I care about tbh: http://gehayi.tumblr.com/post/891996030
Unless it gets gayer in which case, link me.
