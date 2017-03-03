I want Katherine to rise, kill everyone. Then her and Bonnie can drive off into the sunset together Reply

wait...so she wasn't even in this episode? did they manage to kill her? Reply

Nope. This was just about Katherine sending her regards via lackeys Reply

Wait...she's still alive?? And what about Elena, is she alive? Reply

Im so sad Reply

It should end that Elena wrote it all as a story in her diary.



Or Katherine destroys them all. Either or. Reply

I want them to finally kill Damon.



But I dont have a definitive thought as to how I want the series to end. But I do know that I want Kathryn to get the last laugh. Reply

I want Bonnie to be happy *AND ALIVE* but I think she's gonna die. :|



Beyond that Idgaf. Reply

i don't even watch this show anymore but i read some series finale spoilers and if they're actually true.... yikes Reply

posted in the comment below! Reply

ooh what did you read?

Reply

Tell ussssss Reply

share pleaseeeeee Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

The dead characters (Tyler, John Gilbert, and the others) will be moved to the new dimension that Enzo is in.

Bonnie is supposed to be the major death, and then she'll go to her new dimension and get to be with Enzo (and makes out with him during her funeral)

Damon compels Stefan & Elena to forget him, Caroline, and the supernatural and drops them off to live out their human lives.

Damon ends the series alone

Matt remains the Sheriff and in the future will get married & have kids

Alaric & Caroline do the school think they talked about last week, in a flash-forward they get some letter from Klaus





other spoilers say the major death will be [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Stefan There's a few different spoilers, but the ones that look the most legitimate are:other spoilers say the major death will be Reply

I figured they were gonna pull some cop out shit with Katherine. LMFAO at Matt's mom. "BTW I died." And LOL at the bullshit Valerie mention, like "hey ex gf I'm getting married. Can you protect the children of the girl I chose over you? K thx." Caroline looked gorgeous though and the speech Alaric gave was lovely, even if it does sort of directly reference the fans who say that everyone on the show is a horrible person lol. I hate when the writers talk to the fans like that. This episode kind of sucked and it really doesn't make me pumped for the finale. Reply

Good riddance. This show used to be so good. Started to go downhill when Delena happened, then became unbearable, stopped watching. Reply

How do you want the series to end?

With Stelena! Justice for Stelena!



And how do you think it will end?

With bullshit! The girl literally had to die for this ship to happen. Come on! Reply

i don't even watch the show anymore but i'm kind of sad it's ending. gonna tune in for the final ep i guess. Reply

i gave up on this show a few seasons ago but i almost wanna catch back up so i can watch the finale Reply

You could probably just jump in and watch the finale without catching up, to be honest. Reply

Do what I'm doing. Don't catch up, just watch the last 2 episodes. Reply

Damon/Alaric should end up together, platonic or otherwise. OTP!!! Reply

I'm okay with this. I used to ship the Dalaric friendship Reply

They have a great friendship. I love it. Reply

It's almost impressive what a dumpster fire this show turned into. Reply

