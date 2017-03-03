March 3rd, 2017, 09:19 pm helyanwe89 The Vampire Diaries Series Finale Promo Source8:00 is a retrospective special, and the series finale will air at 9.How do you want the series to end? And how do you think it will end? Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills, vampire diaries / the originals (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
Or Katherine destroys them all. Either or.
But I dont have a definitive thought as to how I want the series to end. But I do know that I want Kathryn to get the last laugh.
Beyond that Idgaf.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
The dead characters (Tyler, John Gilbert, and the others) will be moved to the new dimension that Enzo is in.
Bonnie is supposed to be the major death, and then she'll go to her new dimension and get to be with Enzo (and makes out with him during her funeral)
Damon compels Stefan & Elena to forget him, Caroline, and the supernatural and drops them off to live out their human lives.
Damon ends the series alone
Matt remains the Sheriff and in the future will get married & have kids
Alaric & Caroline do the school think they talked about last week, in a flash-forward they get some letter from Klaus
other spoilers say the major death will be [Spoiler (click to open)]Stefan.
Edited at 2017-03-04 03:34 am (UTC)
With Stelena! Justice for Stelena!
And how do you think it will end?
With bullshit! The girl literally had to die for this ship to happen. Come on!
or stefan to end up with katherine. it makes no sense that hes not with a doppleganger