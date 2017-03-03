Natalie Portman Has Given Birth!

Congrats to them though his last name always just makes me think of millipedes. Reply

So do I pronounce that like the bug or? Reply

Mill-eh-peee-yaa (as in yay, without the final y) EDIT: LoL, I'm really tired so I'm pretty sure no one but myself could understand what I wrote.



Edited at 2017-03-04 03:16 am (UTC)

I think its mil-pee-ay Reply

Then Amalia Millipied almost sounds like a palindrome when spoken aloud. Reply

It's "meel-pyay," two syllables. Reply

Congrats, kids!!! <3 I'm shocked "Fuck Paris" wasn't the middle name, TBH. Reply

lmfao



This funniest part is she moved back the Los Angeles of all places, aka the devil's asshole. Like gurl, Paris was too good for you, let's be honest. Reply

Congrats, lol.



Edited at 2017-03-04 03:11 am (UTC)

That's not bad! Though I think Amelia sounds better. Reply

Same, Amelia is such a pretty name. Reply

I'm kinda feeling Amalia. She could go by Molly (if it's pronounced Ah-mall-ee-ah) Reply

Could go by Molly even if pronounced Amalya Reply

So happy for her, I'm glad she had a girl! I had a feeling she was having another boy. Reply

How do people keep these things secret?!



My sister in law gave birth at Cedars-Sinai the same day as Vanessa Lachey in December and my brother accidentally mentioned it to me when we were facetiming and it took everything in me not to call tmz and pay off my credit card debt. I didn't see it hit the news for another two days 😑 Reply

I don't think TMZ would pay big for Vanessa Lachey tbh Reply

lmfao Reply

I agree. She told them the same day and it took them 2 days to run it lol. Reply

marriage has really aged her.



congrats. don't like the name though. *shrug* Reply

I feel like she's at that age where a lack of fat in your face can do that. Even just seeing people I know go from early to late twenties it can be really noticeable. Reply

In her case I think it was really the drastic dieting that caused it. She's never looked the same since the Black Swan weight loss, even after she wasn't so skinny anymore. Same with Mila.



But she has beautiful bone structure so she'll look great as she ages, those cheekbones hold up nicely. Reply

i like the name.



i thought millepied was the middle name at first though lol. Reply

Aww, I really like the name, it reminds me of a Venezuelan song. But I think my favorite version of it is "Amaia." Reply

Love the baby name and should have won Oscar over Emma...ugh. Reply

practically every actress in a movie last year should have won the oscar over emma. she just plays herself. Reply

She has her own undeserved Oscar so I think she'll be ok lol.



Edited at 2017-03-04 03:32 am

lmao mte Reply

mte. Was rooting for her like nothing else. Reply

How do you say her husband's name? Like the more handsy version of the centipede... Reply

Lol I always read it as "millipede" too.

If he's French, it's Mill-pee-eh. Reply

So, silent d? I would have flunked French if I chose it for my FL requirement. Reply

Yas queen that I suddenly stan after ha Jackie performance



Also i'm horrible because i feel happy whenever anyone has a baby girl and sad when they have a baby boy lmao Reply

ngl me too on both points Reply

