Zayn out and about in Paris + info about his collection with Versus
From @zaynmalik at Balmain, to @solangeknowles at Chloé, see who's been sitting on the frow at #PFW: https://t.co/x4AC5r5Rb9 pic.twitter.com/OxE35tRayI— VOGUE.CO.UK (@BritishVogue) March 3, 2017
Zayn on the front row at @Balmain today #FW17 #PFW (via fashiontomax on instagram) 📷: gersonlirio pic.twitter.com/FcYtH82nfc— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 2, 2017
Today he was photographed in Paris with his hair in a top knot:
(watch him shave his head in 2 weeks)
Zayn and Gigi Hadid out in Paris today pic.twitter.com/QZWclM0Clo— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 3, 2017
He was seen 3 days ago with a Shawn Hunter haircut:
Zayn out in Paris, february 28.— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 1, 2017
More pictures at https://t.co/hFXfx2Hdt6 pic.twitter.com/0B8M2E2OEd
Zayn and Gigi Hadid leaving the Tommy Hilfiger after party in Paris.https://t.co/udQpb6Sui9 pic.twitter.com/MApvGz29OE— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) February 28, 2017
The Versus SS17 advertising campaign will star Zayn and Adwoa Aboah, photographed by ONTD's fave: Gigi Hadid. Drops march 9th. Zayn's upcoming collection with Versus comes out in may.
Stay tuned .. #VersusUncensored pic.twitter.com/KoqH5YYYdI— zayn (@zaynmalik) March 3, 2017
[FACEBOOK] zayn: #VersusUncensored Versus Versace pic.twitter.com/5vat3JSOu0— Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) March 3, 2017
