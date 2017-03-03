betty

Zayn out and about in Paris + info about his collection with Versus

Zayn attended Balmain's FW17 show for Paris Fashion Week with a new haircut.


Today he was photographed in Paris with his hair in a top knot:
(watch him shave his head in 2 weeks)

He was seen 3 days ago with a Shawn Hunter haircut:


The Versus SS17 advertising campaign will star Zayn and Adwoa Aboah, photographed by ONTD's fave: Gigi Hadid. Drops march 9th. Zayn's upcoming collection with Versus comes out in may.


