Hits Daily Double releases streaming marketshare

there is no reason to subscribe to tidal now since a lot of prince's music is on other streaming services.

#WomensHistoryMonth feels like the perfect time to salute some of the world’s greatest artists: https://t.co/1eJSQbyJCW pic.twitter.com/S9KVGkIkY4 — TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) 1 марта 2017 г.

The only pro about TIDAL is their artist biographies (I've seen screenshots a long time ago and sometimes their are very shady lol) or, tweets like this one:

I really like apple music.

Tidal is such a flop and everyone in that video promoting it was embarrassing as hell

Spotify has started to give me issues like pausing randomly and the countdown is wrong but I still love it.

Ikr the pausing randomly is annoying but honestly it's really minor, it's not bad enough for me to stop using Spotify

Spotify sucks. I work the graveyard shift at work, and it would always do looooooong pauses during songs starting at around 2am. I canceled my subscription because of it. No point in having it when it rarely worked right when I was actually using it.

Apple Music >>>

ia

IA

if Apple Music (smh at my iPhone capitalizing it like igaf) worked with last.fm I would definitely consider it...I've had my lastfm account for over a decade and I want to keep tracking for as long as I can, I love that I have pretty much everything I've listened to since college listed down to the minute

I stopped using last.fm a while ago because they couldn't be bothered to fix their bullshit scrobbler.

It's 1 dollar per month with a student discount over here. I use it all the time: Beats 1, playlists with actull interesting new artists, all the programs with celebrity hosts, exclusives

Spotify's app is garbage but it has a lot of random stuff I like so I deal with it

I still think Google Play Music is better. The family share plan is great and you also get YouTube Red for free. If the YouTube expansion into live TV. If that is bundled with that, it beats all of the other streaming services.

I also like I can upload music on Google Play Music. id3tags could be better but hey.



I also like I can upload music on Google Play Music. id3tags could be better but hey. Reply

https://youtube.googleblog.com/2017/0 2/finally-live-tv-made-for-you.html



It also includes Cloud DVR with no limits. SIGN ME UP!



Also, this is what I'm talking about in regards to what's next for YouTube expansion.It also includes Cloud DVR with no limits. SIGN ME UP! Reply

My main hesitance about getting this was the soccer channels and it looks like their adding them so yassss! Sign me right up.

Oh!

I didn't know that about YouTube red!

I'll try to see if that works here.

I really like google play music tbh Reply

You can download any cover, live version or remix from YouTube, so only for that it is infinitely better than Spotify or Apple.

bloop Beyoncé can't catch a break

But how could Tidal fail? Were they not pretentious enough?!

Apple music has changed my life. I listen to new music a lot more than I ever have in my life.

IA

Same, I love their playlists

I use the old trick Spotify+VPN+AdBlock on my PC from time to time and the playlists lose to Apple Music on every level. Apple Music actually has curators who look out for new interesting artists and Spotify usually just have the things I already knew. I only discovered old songs I like by an to young to know with Spotify Radio, they are useless if you want to discover young blood

I'm currently using apple music and god the desktop app is so bad. Is slow, playlists sucks and I wish I could have spotify back but they were going to increase the price so fuck them

I love Tidal and I am far too embarrassed to mention this outside of this post. JUDGE ME, ONTD! I also love Amazon Unlimited with those Garth Greatest Hits tracks. I REGRET NOTHING!

I liked the TIDAL platform and their music quality was good but i always got connection errors, I get Spotify premium for free so there's no way I'm ditching that luxury.

What does tidal have that the others don't? I have sprint and now that they are major owners of tidal I expect that they'll be offering some kind of special to sprint customers...if tidal is worth a damn and I can get it cheaper than Spotify then I'd def consider it...

The sound quality is top fucking notch, the interface is clean and it doesn't fuck with my laptops/computers, phone or tablets. It has literally everything that Apple does except for, like, 1989 and a Drake "exclusive"or whatever, but I just think it's a higher quality streaming experience that caters to my tastes and provides content that expands the musician/singer from person and talent to an artist.

I have Tidal and love it too 💕

Spotify is the only reasonable choice. The rest is just sad and/or pathetic.

as someone stuck with apple music, ia

What makes a streaming service pathetic?

It's useless if you want to discover new artists.

Sis, spill. Where can I apprentice at the Jeff Koonz Musical Consortium of new music that isn't trash?

Tidal is the T-Mobile of streaming platforms. Lolol

I have Tidal and T-Mobile.



Versus Verizon and Spotify? Reply

