Hits Daily Double releases streaming marketshare


  • The data is based on the top 25k streamed songs, which totalled 4.5 billion streams from all 5 services

  • Spotify continues to dominate with 2.8 billion streams (62%) and 50 million paid subscribers

  • Apple Music is 2nd with 1 billion streams (25%)

  • Amazon Music Unlimited improved the most, going from 6% to 8% thanks to echo. They had 0.4 billion streams.

  • Google Play music was 4th with 0.2 billion streams (4%)

  • Tidal was last with only 1% of the streams (0.1 billion)

Source: HitsDailyDouble

Lmao at Tidal talking about making history and changing music when their service is at ... 1%
