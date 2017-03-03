Hits Daily Double releases streaming marketshare
- The data is based on the top 25k streamed songs, which totalled 4.5 billion streams from all 5 services
- Spotify continues to dominate with 2.8 billion streams (62%) and 50 million paid subscribers
- Apple Music is 2nd with 1 billion streams (25%)
- Amazon Music Unlimited improved the most, going from 6% to 8% thanks to echo. They had 0.4 billion streams.
- Google Play music was 4th with 0.2 billion streams (4%)
- Tidal was last with only 1% of the streams (0.1 billion)
Source: HitsDailyDouble
Lmao at Tidal talking about making history and changing music when their service is at ... 1%
I also like I can upload music on Google Play Music. id3tags could be better but hey.
https://youtube.googleblog.com/2017/0
It also includes Cloud DVR with no limits. SIGN ME UP!
I didn't know that about YouTube red!
I'll try to see if that works here.
I really like google play music tbh
But how could Tidal fail? Were they not pretentious enough?!
Versus Verizon and Spotify?