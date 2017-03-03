March 3rd, 2017, 07:19 pm theqinra Tilda Swinton rocks new look on the set of 'Suspiria' Tilda Swinton tried out a fashionable new look in the style of Carl Fredricksen on the set of the upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria'.Source Tagged: film, film - horror, tilda swinton Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
Ugh, they can keep it. Suspiria is a classic; it doesn't need a remake.
Pass.
i kid
i wonder who this male character is supposed to be.
on the set of the upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria'.
on the set of the upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria'.
on the set of the upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria'.
on the set of the upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria'.
on the set of the upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria'.
on the set of the upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria'.