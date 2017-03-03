character acting queen Reply

upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria.'



Ugh, they can keep it. Suspiria is a classic; it doesn't need a remake.

mte. it's one of my favs Reply

knowing the director it won't be too similar to the original and more ~inspired by Reply

She looks like a really tall Toby Jones Reply

idgaf i'm hype for this movie Reply

They better deliver on the super colored visuals or else im gonna be freaking mad Reply

mfte Reply

They won't. Reply

Hot Reply

steve martin Reply

wow I can't believe she's stealing roles from old white men now /s Reply

I'm actually pretty curious to see the final result even if I don't trust Dakota's acting skills and I'm sure they'll probably fuck it up anyway but at least the visuals better be on point Reply

They probably aren't going to keep that certain style to it the original had.



Pass. Reply

They're remaking Suspiria? what? Will they try to give it a plot that makes sense or would that be considered being unfaithful to the original? I will definitely watch for the visuals though. Reply

Calling it now: coherent plot, not even 10% of the level of color, no Goblin music, PG-13 rating. Reply

keep it Reply

y'all realize david gordon green was gonna remake this right? we're blessed it's luca tbh Reply

Amen at this truth. Reply

First she took roles away from asian people and now men?!



i kid Reply

wait... so she's playing 2 roles in this?



i wonder who this male character is supposed to be. Reply

She's taking all roles -- Asian, septuagenarian, mammalian. Reply

New look? Reply

they're really remaking suspiria?? why.... Reply

Because remember Suspiria? Reply

Yes muva destroy me with these Jim Broadbent looks. Reply

i don't give two shits about anyone in this cast other than Malgosia Bela, Mia Goth, and Jessica Harper, the rest can choke Reply

This does not need a remake; IT'S SUSPIRIA FFS! Reply

on the set of the upcoming horror remake 'Suspiria'.

