March 4th, 2017, 11:03 pm hellicoptajuuce Meghan Trainor - I'm a Lady Music Video SourceAll my girls, show them you're a ladyTell the world, say that you're proud to be a ladyAll my girls, show them you're a ladyTell the world, say that you're proud to be a lady Tagged: meghan trainor, music video
At least she can write for other people soon
it only has 14mil views like...
very prescient, meghan!!
giggles
Also, this song is trash. It's like a Great Value "Independent Women".
Edited at 2017-03-04 02:52 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-04 02:47 am (UTC)
wait why so many questions nm
