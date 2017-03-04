Did she get dropped from her label? Reply

i think that was just an ontd rumour a user made up lmfao

I've been Angela Cheng'd

get those kiddie coins meghan!

Oh? No thank you.

i feel bad for her career. she has the same manager as harry styles and you know they gonna focus on him when his album comes out. and La Reid stopped caring for her.



At least she can write for other people soon

LA Reid has always been trash, lmao everyone knows to stay away from him. He's exactly like P. Diddy when it comes to getting really talented acts and then fucking up their careers.

LA reid was the one that made her change her music style, lets not mention the fact that the music video for 'better' shouldve been anything other than a video about an alcoholic grandfather

it only has 14mil views like...







it only has 14mil views like... Reply

this is so funny

very trump's america ~forgotten man~



very prescient, meghan!! Reply

WHAAAAT?? This is kind of upsetting. I didn't know she changed her sound and image to sell shit like "All About That Bass"

damn beau bridges is slumming it

Wtffff

She fell off hard.

MY SISTER IS SCARED OF MEGHAN TRAINOR, IM CRYING KSUAHSHSJS pic.twitter.com/CWnGyCJIGF — destiny #valmani (@destinysaidit) April 9, 2016

lmaoo @ her career

lmaoo @ her career Reply

Lmafooooooo poor baby

I mean she does look like Ted Cruz with a wig

BYE 😂😂😂😂😂😂

LMAO

lmaoo

awwwwww



giggles Reply

Lmaoooo

omg lmao

So she's back to blonde. I kinda feel bad for her because she changed her image and sound when she probably didn't even want to and it flopped.

Also, this song is trash. It's like a Great Value "Independent Women".



Edited at 2017-03-04 02:52 am (UTC)

Has fka stopped pretending to stan for her and devoted his attention to trolly bait posts?

Edited at 2017-03-04 02:47 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-04 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

nah he posted about this song like last week lol

is this for the dvd release? I'm confused why so late or is this a new movie?

wait why so many questions nm

wait why so many questions nm Reply

It's the new fully animated Smurfs film coming in April.

I see, I hope things work out for her.

LMAO that moriah gif is amazing

I don't follow her but I like her songs... is her career in trouble? Why is everyone saying so?

I think it's more that she exploded with her first single and album and people were expecting her to keep going and the hype hasn't quite lived up to reality.

The year she released her album, she was one of five acts to sell over a million albums (iirc). She had the momentum but *I* feel like Me Too stopped that as it was *too* childish sounding (and had a cheap ass video). I feel like this could possibly do well since it's the Smurf movie (and kids love the songs being in the movie, etc.).

Me too was a bop

I came in here because of the gif <3

Unequivocal stone hard pass

