U.K. Cinema Pranks Audience By Playing 20 Seconds of 'La La Land' Before 'Moonlight' Screening




Before a screening of Moonlight (which rocketed up the U.K. box office following its Academy Award win), the cinema "accidentally" played 20 seconds of a La La Land teaser — before swapping.


How many future award shows will spoof this moment, ONTD? Will we get a skit on SNL?
