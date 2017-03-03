I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

He's such a fucking baby. Reply

What a baby! Reply

not the point- but I love this video. Reply

This is one of my fave music videos! Reply

lol all that this outburst proves is that he thinks we are stupid / his supporters are stupid.



"WHAT ABOUT SHUMER!?" is gonna be the new comeback for Trump Trolls, like it matters Reply

it took him 3 tweets to get "hereby" right lol Reply

This fucking guy! Reply

wtf does this have to do with the Election? Reply

Mr. Trump? I found this myself poking around on Googel. You're into something big. pic.twitter.com/2WTmoGoMFY — Ben Schwartz (@benschwartzy) March 3, 2017





Edited at 2017-03-04 12:19 am (UTC) Reply

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

He's so far out of his fucking element. The point is not him and his cronies meeting with Russians, it's OVER WHAT, and it's lying about it. God I hate him sfm Reply

He's still with the false equivalencies I see.



When you are in the room with someone and the press is there you aren't hiding anything (esp when your're not even there to meet with that person).



When you lie under oath about never privately meeting a man even tho nobody even asked you if you did that is perjury and needs to be investigated.



You can point the finger all you want but you and your cronies are dirty as fuck. Reply

awww....



this is making me sad about bears now. Reply

Hi bear. Reply

I sprained my ankle. It’s swollen up to twice its size. It hurts.

i'm sorry about your sprain Reply

Hi!



Sorry about your sprain! Reply

Hi bb! Reply

girl! How'd you do that?! Reply

Missed a step. Downtown Madison has been trying to trip me for months; today it succeeded. Reply

awww I hope your ankle recovers quickly! sprains suck Reply

Sorry about your sprain! They totally suck (source: still swollen from mine) Reply

I sprained my ankle in the beginning of feb because it was dark and I missed two steps OTL It took a month and a half but I'm finally back at the gym! Hope your recovery is fast! Reply

It's all dat windsurfin' into parties sis. Reply

I fucking love kittens Reply

lol oh hi! Reply

This is so cute omg Reply

what are you doing tonight? IT'S FRIDAY!!

Playing Zelda. I'm going to finish this trial and take a break for dinner and to watch Nashville. Reply

Gonna watch Logan in awhile Reply

Waiting For Guffman needs to be put on netflix



the scene where he's in his house designing the outfits and he starts dancing, it's like I was watching myself dance. Reply

Continue organizing my closet and room, get distracted for an hour every 30 minutes, cook dinner.



I'm fun. Reply

Hiding from my kid eating mac and cheese because he tries to eat all my food. I'm fun. Reply

when getting blood drawn

do you watch the needle go in or do you look away Reply

look away lol



i'm not scared of needles or the pain but i don't need to watch Reply

I look away cause when I was a teen I looked once and thought it was cool. The next thing I knew I was waking up after blacking out. Reply

Same thing happened to me! Then I thought "Ohhh, that's why my parents always made me look away." Lesson learned. Reply

always look, it's not a big deal Reply

I look, I have no problem. I find it fascinating. They always tell me I have good veins, too! Reply

i always look away during, but then glance at the full vials when leaving lol Reply

I look away!!! I have a needle phobia so I cant look. Reply

I get it done every three months so I just watch Reply

i always look. its fun to watch how fast the nurse switches the vials out lol Reply

I look away because I always come close to blacking out when I get blood drawn. It's not because I am squeemish, I think I just have a big body that needs all of it's blood haha. Anyways, when I look I think it makes it worse because I think about the blood I'm losing lol. I'm now at the point where I don't even try to leave the collection area, I just say "bring me a juicebox, I gotta sit here for a bit" haha



I almost said "when I give blood" but that would be a lie haha too gay for that. Reply

i watch it all. going in, loop-de-looping into the tubes. yeah i never look away. Reply

I look away, close my eyes, and hold my breath Reply

i look directly into their eyes Reply

Parent

Look away as the needle is going in. Reply

I watch. Reply

Look away



I remember one doctor, he was super cool about it. He noticed I was nervous (I hate needles) and he asked me if I had a middle name and I told him, and then he asked my birthday so looked at him and as I was telling him he took my blood lmao



Compared to this one time, the person who took my blood kept moving the needle and I got the biggest bruise on my arm for about a week Reply

I like to watch Reply

I look away and close my eyes and cry a little. Reply

Parent

I always look, because they've done it wrong before, and hearing "oops" and feeling incredible pain is not something I want to be unprepared for ever again. Reply

I look away, I hate needles and the sight of blood makes me queasy. Reply

I watch. I used to watch every time I got my shots as a kid :x





edit: Usually I always feel a sharp pinch but I swear one time, this lady did it and idek how she did it but I didn't feel ANYTHING. She must've been made of magic.



I look. Reply

I watch it. I'm not squeamish about that stuff at all. Reply

I look away, lmao I'm a lil bitch. I can't even watch myself get tattooed. Reply

i have to take my glasses off, look away, close my eyes, and cover my eyes with my hand. i'm compelled to look, but if i do, i pass out and fall over. lol Reply

I always watch so I know when it's coming. Reply

WEEK E



EGYPTIAN FRUIT BAT



ELECTRIC EEL



EMU



ETHIOPIAN WOLF





[ PREVIOUSLY COVERED ANIMALS ]

A

African Bullfrog - Amphibian

Amazonian Manatee - Mammal

American Alligator - Reptile

Andean Condor - Bird

Asiatic Elephant - Mammal

B

Banded Sea Krait - Reptile

Bigfin Reef Squid - Invertebrate

Blacktip Reef Shark - Fish

Bottlenose Dolphin - Mammal

Bowhead Whale - Mammal

C

Capybara - Mammal

Caribbean Flamingo - Bird

Coconut Crab - Invertebrate

Coquerel's Sifaka - Mammal

Cotton-top Tamarin - Mammal

D

Dalmatian Pelican - Bird

Dhole - Mammal

Dromedary Camel - Mammal

Duck-billed Platypus - Mammal

Dugong - Mammal



*-* BEAUTIFUL Reply

You and these posts make me want to sing at the top of my lungs, I love you both that much! Reply

I love when you share these, it makes me smile! Thank you ❤️ Reply

Your post are amazing! Reply

https://www.instagram.com/haharobyn/



https://www.instagram.com/haharobyn/

omg ur super talented!!!! yas queen!!!



followed :) Reply

https://www.instagram.com/celtic_thistl e



https://www.instagram.com/celtic_thistl e

It's private but I always approve ONTD'ers!

IG



IG

The page was not found on that photo. Reply

Just got a new phone, so I need to find a better one but this is mine: Reply

Zelda's slow, at least right now, but so beautiful. Reply

Happy Friday!! I want to see Logan. Anyone seen it yet? Reply

Saw it last night. Be prepared to shed a tear or two. Reply

Seeing it tonight. I've been told to take tissues. Reply

HAPPY FRIDAY Y'ALL!



What are your weekend plans? Reply

Zelda, Zelda, and more Zelda.



Plus watching up on TV shows. Reply

Tomorrow I have very exciting plans: mow the lawn and drop off stuff at the goodwill. Reply

Overwatch get to fucking Diamond. Reply

I gotta do that again too :\... Was so much fun the last time too, NOT. Reply

Working overnights and playing OverWatch. May try to get my comp placements done. Reply

work, spend time with my boyfriend who i've hardly seen in a month Reply

I'm having a "me weekend" and preparing job applications and searching for jobs. I just quit school and need to be serious. Reply

reading, watching movies and trying to hold back on buying more books on amazon lol Reply

complete my assignment that's due monday. i'm dying inside. Reply

Volunteer fair tomorrow, doing my monthly poem card for friends, finishing season 3 of When Come the Heart on Netflix, and more applications. Reply

It's gonna be real cold here this weekend, so I'm keeping my ass inside. Probably play some overwatch, watch some movies, smoke and relax! Reply

movie marathon and drawing Reply

Watch TVD (Katherine Omg)! Study and endure relatives (ew) Reply

Going to my grandma's monthly ladies' meeting with her



Possibly hanging out w/ an old buddy who will kind of be in town



Possibly seeing Logan Reply

Wine, movies, brunch, reading, We Hate Movies live show. ❤️ and sleep! Reply

I hope you all have a happy Friday! I'm off to the laundromat! Reply

have fun and be safe Reply

