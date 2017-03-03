March 3rd, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 44594459 comments Add comment
"WHAT ABOUT SHUMER!?" is gonna be the new comeback for Trump Trolls, like it matters
When you are in the room with someone and the press is there you aren't hiding anything (esp when your're not even there to meet with that person).
When you lie under oath about never privately meeting a man even tho nobody even asked you if you did that is perjury and needs to be investigated.
You can point the finger all you want but you and your cronies are dirty as fuck.
this is making me sad about bears now.
I sprained my ankle. It’s swollen up to twice its size. It hurts.
Sorry about your sprain!
Hi bb!
what are you doing tonight?
I'm fun.
do you watch the needle go in or do you look away
i'm not scared of needles or the pain but i don't need to watch
I almost said "when I give blood" but that would be a lie haha too gay for that.
I remember one doctor, he was super cool about it. He noticed I was nervous (I hate needles) and he asked me if I had a middle name and I told him, and then he asked my birthday so looked at him and as I was telling him he took my blood lmao
Compared to this one time, the person who took my blood kept moving the needle and I got the biggest bruise on my arm for about a week
edit: Usually I always feel a sharp pinch but I swear one time, this lady did it and idek how she did it but I didn't feel ANYTHING. She must've been made of magic.
Round-up Repost & Recap
[WELCOME TO FINLAND I]
[WELCOME TO FINLAND II]
[MOTHER AND CUBS I]
[MOTHER AND CUBS II]
WEEK E
EGYPTIAN FRUIT BAT
ELECTRIC EEL
EMU
ETHIOPIAN WOLF
[PREVIOUSLY COVERED ANIMALS]
A
African Bullfrog - Amphibian
Amazonian Manatee - Mammal
American Alligator - Reptile
Andean Condor - Bird
Asiatic Elephant - Mammal
B
Banded Sea Krait - Reptile
Bigfin Reef Squid - Invertebrate
Blacktip Reef Shark - Fish
Bottlenose Dolphin - Mammal
Bowhead Whale - Mammal
C
Capybara - Mammal
Caribbean Flamingo - Bird
Coconut Crab - Invertebrate
Coquerel's Sifaka - Mammal
Cotton-top Tamarin - Mammal
D
Dalmatian Pelican - Bird
Dhole - Mammal
Dromedary Camel - Mammal
Duck-billed Platypus - Mammal
Dugong - Mammal
https://www.instagram.com/pocket_win/
https://www.instagram.com/pocket_win/
https://www.instagram.com/misskatie
http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity
https://www.instagram.com/crosbysst
https://www.instagram.com/crosbysst
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
https://instagram.com/tempestpaige/
from the bonny scotland...
https://instagram.com/enlighttakingpict
https://instagram.com/enlighttakingpict
sorry about the most recent post was hoping to get someones attention to help
followed :)
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastas
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastas
It's private but I always approve ONTD'ers!
IG
IG
What are your weekend plans?
Plus watching up on TV shows.
Possibly hanging out w/ an old buddy who will kind of be in town
Possibly seeing Logan