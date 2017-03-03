Paris Jackson signs with IMG Models

she reminds me of madonna sm Reply

ITA, esp with the blond hair. Sometimes she looks like she could be Lordes's sister. Reply

I was going to say she reminds me of Nicole Richie



but yeah now I see 80s Madonna. Reply

she and lourdes look A LOT a like Reply

She's pretty. But I can't stand her tattoos. Reply

Same. I think she'd look so much prettier with her long, brown hair back. She was striking. Reply

She's at the Miley Cyrus level of looking like a human doodle pad. Reply

nice pick, maybe they can get her back to her natural haircolor which was much more flattering imo Reply

Same, dark hair and very light eyes are so striking. Reply

she looks like a mix of miley cyrus and stalker sarah to me Reply

Cue Stalker Sarah creaming her panties over that compliment. Reply

She's very pretty. I have no problem with her modeling, her face is legitimately beautiful and her eyes are just gorgeous. Reply

she's pretty, but i hope she doesn't burn out quickly and go down the wrong path. Reply

To answer OP's question, Laura Dern is probably my nepotism fave.



Reply

bow@ your taste Reply

Her dad is the dad in Nebraska movie, I didn't realise. They're both great. Reply

Yup. Both her parents are actually Academy Award nominated actors. Reply

Love her! Reply

Watched the Oscar Best Supporting Actor roundtable last week and the first thing Jeff Bridges talked about was how he was the "product of nepotism" then talked about his Dad a bit. It was refreshing to hear someone actually acknowledge it out loud. Reply

is she a white model or a black model? Reply

well, she got a job Reply

Paris Jackson: How one model is changing the face of diversity Reply

Yeah, ONTD, please, educate us! Reply

she's pretty, just needs better styling Reply

Gorgeous girl. I hope she and that dude are still broken up. Reply

Who's your nepotism fave?



Reply

drew was born to be a star. nepotism babies these days wish they had an ounce of her charisma Reply

Drew such a sweetie. Reply

I always forget she's from a famous family, oops, lol Reply

nineties brows were a shocker but somehow Drew owned them Reply

Her face is very reminiscent of silent film / 20's looks, which makes a certain kinda sense if you take her family into consideration. I think that helped her rock the severe, thin brow look. Reply

yass my queen Reply

Santa Clarita Diet made me fall in love w her. Reply

yuuuuuup Reply

lol @ you acting like nepotism is a new thing Reply

Nepotism isn't new but reaching huge success with little to no work based on who you're related to is pretty new, sry. In the past you actually had to get a job first or else you'd be Kim Stewart; now we're talking about a girl who was on the cover of Rolling Stone with literally nothing to promote besides being a star's daughter.



Also I said bubble, not nepotism in general. Real estate isn't new but there was definitely a bubble burst. My question was, is this gonna go on forever or will we eventually stop lavishing fame on people based on their relationships to other famous ppl? Reply

hmmmm II'd disagree big time with your first sentence



That's like, one of the oldest things in the world....it's repeated over and over again in different form





Like, in the past, it was actually looked down on to GET a job......you just lived a fabulous life where ppl kissed your ass for nothing



it's called aristocracy Reply

Then again.... Nicole Richie ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

She looks so much better with darker hair. Reply

she's beautiful. is she tall enough for the runway? Reply

perfect



Edited at 2017-03-04 12:42 am (UTC) Reply

I never would have guessed that! Reply

She can definitely serve face so good luck to her...but also I hope someone is around her who can look out for her, the parasites and predators in that industry are endless. Not to mention they're probably already trying to make her lose a bunch of weight. Reply

