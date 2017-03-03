Paris Jackson signs with IMG Models
NOW REPRESENTING: #ParisJackson (@ParisJackson)! (📷 #MarioSorrenti for the latest @CRFASHIONBOOK) pic.twitter.com/MDuAwzRL5E— IMG Models (@IMGmodels) March 2, 2017
IMG represents some of the biggest names in modeling, like Gisele Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel, Kate Moss and Gemma Ward, as well as nepotism faves like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid
source 2
Will the nepotism bubble burst, ONTD? Who's your nepotism fave? Is it Ivanka?
but yeah now I see 80s Madonna.
Also I said bubble, not nepotism in general. Real estate isn't new but there was definitely a bubble burst. My question was, is this gonna go on forever or will we eventually stop lavishing fame on people based on their relationships to other famous ppl?
That's like, one of the oldest things in the world....it's repeated over and over again in different form
Like, in the past, it was actually looked down on to GET a job......you just lived a fabulous life where ppl kissed your ass for nothing
it's called aristocracy
Edited at 2017-03-04 12:42 am (UTC)