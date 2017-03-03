elizabeth

Paris Jackson signs with IMG Models




IMG represents some of the biggest names in modeling, like Gisele Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel, Kate Moss and Gemma Ward, as well as nepotism faves like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid



source 2

Will the nepotism bubble burst, ONTD? Who's your nepotism fave? Is it Ivanka?
Tagged: , ,