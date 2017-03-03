Disney XD cartoon "Star vs. the Forces of Evil" features same-sex couples kissing
Disney has aired its first gay kiss: #StarVsTheForcesOfEvil
The main characters attend a concert where a song inspired couples in attendance to start kissing - multiple same sex couples are pictured. After the clip ends, two lesbian couples are also seen kissing (the picture is on EW)
There's a mom&pop drive in theater in Alabama that isn't screening Beauty and the Beast.
I was happy to see people are spamming their facebook page calling them out on it. And of course, some religious nuts like "not the lords teachings".
Bitch, its Beauty and the Beast. If you were hoping to see the bible told in that movie, you got the wrong idea.
This is good though. Hopefully they won't end up cancelling it after backlash or something.
It's definitely not cancelled since it was renewed for two more seasons!
This show is great. I found it through Hulu.
People are freaking out about same sex couples kissing bc it is a kid show and are saying kids are too young for that. Ok but kids arent too young to see kissing in general???? More like you're too lazy to have the conversation with your kids if they have questions. Or you're a bigot. But hey...why not both?
him being a trans woman is a popular headcanon and people are confusing that with actual representation
even tho janna pings my gaydar)
Good for this cartoon.