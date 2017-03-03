Disney XD cartoon "Star vs. the Forces of Evil" features same-sex couples kissing

Ooh gurl, the homophobes and religious people are having one helluva week. First a gay character in a disney movie, now a kiss in an obscure disney cartoon.



There's a mom&pop drive in theater in Alabama that isn't screening Beauty and the Beast.

I was happy to see people are spamming their facebook page calling them out on it. And of course, some religious nuts like "not the lords teachings".

Bitch, its Beauty and the Beast. If you were hoping to see the bible told in that movie, you got the wrong idea. Reply

Funny thing is, it probably isn't even a big enough moment to make this kerfuffle out of. Reply

Funny that they are so bothered about the Lord when they elected the Devil as their president. Reply

Ah I see were all still going with Steve Bannon is the real president. Reply

This is my favorite cartoon airing right now tbh Reply

edited to add because i worked hella hard on that costume and monster arm and hand made the wand...





oh she's so cute!! Look at that wand! Reply

So cute! You did such a great job! Reply

This is really adorable!!!! Reply

Such a great job! Reply

omfg adorable! Reply

Mine is still Steven Universe but Star is such a close second. I can't. Reply

How long does it take for the gay to kick in? Isn't that how it works? I watch two cartoons of the same gender kiss and then I turn gay? Or was it my kids? Reply

I've never heard of this show but that clip was cute. And A+ to this! Awesome. Reply

I heard about this on Tumblr although surprise surprise I had only seen posts mentioning the men kissing. This is the first time I'm hearing there were lesbians featured as well.



This is good though. Hopefully they won't end up cancelling it after backlash or something. Reply

they've already announced season 3 for this show though Reply

I had actually finished catching up on the show this morning and went to tumblr to find stuff to reblog and found screenshots of the kissing. I had been actively looking for any gay kissing when watching and completely missed all of it until seeing all of them at tumblr - I was glad to see two out of four were lesbians.



It's definitely not cancelled since it was renewed for two more seasons! Reply

Yay! I love Star, one of my favorite cartoons! Reply

I rly need to watch the 2nd season. The first one was cute.



(Is Entertainment Weekly an acceptable source again btw?) Reply

I'm pretty sure EW is acceptable if you submit a post in the form like this one. The tweet can't be only put in the source, you need to have it as a whole post. As in don't post the actual pictures or quote bits from the articles, let people click on the tweet. Reply

This show is great. I found it through Hulu.

People are freaking out about same sex couples kissing bc it is a kid show and are saying kids are too young for that. Ok but kids arent too young to see kissing in general???? More like you're too lazy to have the conversation with your kids if they have questions. Or you're a bigot. But hey...why not both? Reply

Homosexual agenda smh! Reply

I saw a screencap on Twitter where someone was claiming that this was bad because it was going to make kids more likely to be gay or something insane. I didn't know what show it was from, but it's not surprising to hear it was Star. It's apparently pretty progressive based on what I've heard? (I haven't looked too much into it.) Reply

eehh, a lot of it is projecting onto the main male character



him being a trans woman is a popular headcanon and people are confusing that with actual representation Reply

Like I said I haven't looked into it outside of "blank show is progressive"! Interesting though Reply

I see trans headcanons a lot in cartoon fandoms on tumblr. Reply

??? this is the first time i've heard of this.... i'm not sure why they think marco is trans, but i guess anything is possible (except this cartoon is super hetero even tho janna pings my gaydar ) Reply

other than it featuring a lot of female characters i don't think it's particularly progressive at all. it's super fun and adorable but not really progressive lol. Reply

Now kids will turn gay and procreation will be threatened RIP humanity Reply

Timely subject because I'm watching a periscope of South of Nowhere's Spashley reunion at Clexacon.



Good for this cartoon. Reply

oh no, not the homosexuals!! Reply

People commenting on the shade room instagram about this were so fucking messy saying we shouldn't be pushing this on kids etc. And I was just like '????' Reply

OMG lol. Literally posted about this too (look below) Reply

Like y'all are getting mad about what your children are watching on tv as if LBGTQ people don't exist and yet you're around here thottin and bopping and not worried about setting an example for YOUR KIDS. Fuck outta here. Reply

Why the heck was the shade room posting about this lmao Reply

that argument literally makes no sense, like i've had straighties forced down my throat all my life and i still want pussy?? Reply

The comments on theshaderoom's IG post about this made me really angry 🙄 Reply

