First look at Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins costume
Exclusive: Here’s your first look at @Disney's #MaryPoppinsReturns with Emily Blunt in costume! https://t.co/RZwFkyu3o0 pic.twitter.com/ugvsiluSgv— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 3, 2017
Mary Poppins Returns is set in 1930s depression-era London and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl treep).
Dick Van Dyke plays Mr. Dawes Jr., the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, which is now run by William Weatherall Wilkins (Colin Firth).
Mary Poppins Returns is set for a Christmas 2018 release.
haha I am optimistic about this movie, because I love the original and trust Lin Manuel Miranda. We will see.
I think I did actually. I vaguely remember commenting "who asked for this?" but we say it so much here, I can't know for sure.
I remember loving bed knobs&broomsticks as a kid but not being that excited about Mary Poppins.
But I want that coat. I want it now.
We always watched it at wet lunch time if it was raining :)