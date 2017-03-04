First look at Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins costume

my mom is not happy about this at all. Reply

Thread

Link

is your mom PL Travers???



haha I am optimistic about this movie, because I love the original and trust Lin Manuel Miranda. We will see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, why so long? I feel like this movie has been in production for AGES Reply

Thread

Link

Production began like 3 weeks ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, I amend. It seems like it was announced and has been in preproduction forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoa, whoa, whoa, back the fuck up. Did I know they were making a new Poppins movie? Like what?





I think I did actually. I vaguely remember commenting "who asked for this?" but we say it so much here, I can't know for sure. Reply

Thread

Link

julie andrews cameo please Reply

Thread

Link

This is literally the only way this movie will be acceptable to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Julie Walters is playing the housekeeper, Ellen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's not the same person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But then I will never want her to leave the screen :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol full on Julie Andrews CGI and voice acting on top of Emily's face would be ideal Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And Dick Van Dyke. I love him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Without her I'm 85% less interested. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her and idek why. i've never seen the original, but i'll prob see this tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

You should see the original. It's pure magic and "Feed the Birds" makes me cry every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you should really see it. it's one of my favorite Disney movies of all time - which probably means nothing to you but by gosh it's just so good. and Saving Mr. Banks makes me sob. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck this. Bedknobs & Broomsticks was the only ~spiritual sequel Mary Poppins ever needed Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope there are no plans to remake that one. I love it so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was JUST thinking about that movie today! It's very underrated. I think I may have to watch it tonight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES to this cherished movie from my childhood. Most people have never heard of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I was in primary school we used to watch Bedknobs and Broomsticks every wet lunch break or end of term day. HRH Angela Lansbury was my patronus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME. the football game was my favourite, i used to pee myself laughing at it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know!!! I can't imagine my childhood without it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've only heard of it because of disney scene it :X Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bedknobs and Broomsticks was better than Marry Poppins tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVE that movie! Such a special part of my childhood! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that supposed to be connected to Mary Poppins?!



I remember loving bed knobs&broomsticks as a kid but not being that excited about Mary Poppins. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No. I'm sure everyone involved in this means well, but no. Reply

Thread

Link

I think she looks cute Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know how I feel about the movie.

But I want that coat. I want it now. Reply

Thread

Link

Did you say Mary Po- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No! I definitely did not! I'm an original creation, like Rickey Rouse and Monald Muck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the American waaaaaay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This remake is not necessary. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

It's a sequel, not a remake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That costume is gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

I've never seen the original :x Reply

Thread

Link

It was one of the few movies we could watch on free days in grade school so I saw it too many times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah ha!



We always watched it at wet lunch time if it was raining :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's one of the best movie musicals ever made, honestly. I actually enjoy it more than I did when I was a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a little too long imo and feels like an anthology than a story. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I would give it a shot but I don't think it is for everyone. I adore it even more as I get older tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only seen it in bits and pieces but I don't even remember any of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neither have I. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've only seen the soviet version

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The cast is cute af so I'm here for it. Reply

Thread

Link