Liam Neeson in Talks to Play Viola Davis’ Husband in Steve McQueen’s ‘Widows’

i want a liam neeson/viola davis romcom damnit

I WANT THAT TOO!

i would like this. would be a break for neeson from those silly taken-lite movies

i'd watch it.

Romcoms are dead.

sad but true

which makes me very sad </3

shit now i want it too

Yes please

Brilliant. I want it now

They'd look amazing together and they both have talent. I'm here for it.

I didn't know I needed that until this comment.

OMG I want this too!

This is now the thing we all need the most.

Great casting.

The story follows four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, leaving their widows to finish the job



what kind of idiotic reasoning



OUR HUSBANDS DIED WHILE COMMITTING A CRIME



FOR REVENGE



WE MUST FINISH THE CRIME Reply

so stupid. i absolutely cannot wait.

It doesn't say "for revenge", it just says that they're finishing their work, lol

Ooh, this movie sounds fun. I'm in!

I didn't know I wanted this match-up but here we are.

lol same. that is one hot coupling, i never knew i would enjoy this because i never thought of pairing them up but alas i do!

Ha! Same. So here for this!!!!

I can never get Evian bottles without giggling.

Me too bb lmao

This sounds interesting.



Can he audition to be my husband tho? Reply

sounds like a stupid comedy that will make lots of money for no reason. get it, viola!

i hope they have love scenes. that is all.

You read my mind!

Side-eyeing myself for this being mte.

SAME

YES. I cosign, endorse, notarize this statement.



If they don't I swear to god I will write a fanfic. World needs their intense, passionate, slightly rough, but loving mom n' dad sex moment. Reply

me too ngl

NGL I thought it.

The story follows four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, leaving their widows to finish the job.

Fucking DO WHAT

SIGN ME UP

Fucking DO WHATSIGN ME UP



Fucking DO WHAT



SIGN ME UP



Fucking DO WHATSIGN ME UP Reply

trevor noah is just embarrassing

for real

I really wanted to like him but no.

Parent

Danielle <3

omg that sounds fucking amazing! sign me up!

hm yesss????? movie of the year already tbh just get rid of michelle rodriguez

michelle's hot tho..



/i dont follow her so dont come for me if she's problematic Reply

lol I don't follow her either but I feel like she's known for being v problematic

She is the protagonist of this movie when she is forced to become (I don't know if this is the right word, english is not my first language so sorry!!) a woman, the guy is not trans or non binary or anything, he is a cis guy and the bad guys make a surgery to "make him a woman" and the movie is about her? having revenge on them , the plot is pretty gross on itself and people asked Michelle to adress the issues and she was all like "I'm bi gais, that's the same as being trans so you are dumb and the backlash is dumb" well not the exact same quote but that was what she intended.

Also I know she has had issues with other stuff but I'm not sure about that, I just know this one that is kinda recent.



Also I know she has had issues with other stuff but I'm not sure about that, I just know this one that is kinda recent. Reply

this sounds fucking awesome

Hot onscreen couple

