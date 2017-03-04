Liam Neeson in Talks to Play Viola Davis’ Husband in Steve McQueen’s ‘Widows’
Liam Neeson is in talks to play @ViolaDavis' husband in Steve McQueen's 'Widows' (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/NRyoorsuQH pic.twitter.com/NnjbTrJWyX— Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2017
The story follows four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, leaving their widows to finish the job.
