‘The Crown’ Star Vanessa Kirby Lands Lead Role in ‘Mission: Impossible 6’

same level as Ferguson.. lies

Reply

Thread

Link

Two wommins with talking parts? 😱😱😱😱 Reply

Thread

Link

Fergurson's role will be a glorious cameo because they can't have to leading ladies in a movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Body language". From across the floor/roof/road. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are these girls like the Bond girls of the MI series? Reply

Thread

Link

She's really good in the Crown.



I have nothing else to add because I've never seen any of the Mission Impossible movies. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Same here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her on the crown. Reply

Thread

Link

She's the princess, right? I think I recognise the pout. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe how much I liked 5. I barely GAF about the franchise and somehow it became one of my faves of 2015. Reply

Thread

Link

the burj khalifa scene took a good 12 years off my life so i'll never watch another MI film lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Forgive me for not remembering or caring enough to Google the answer directly, but what happened with Paula Patton's character from that one M:I that ended up in Dubai? Reply

Thread

Link

They just didn't bring her back for 5. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it was actually scheduling conflicts. They had also considered bringing Maggie Q (from MI3) back, but it was the same issue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was fantastic as Margaret. Reply

Thread

Link

Her Margaret was the best thing about The Crown imho. Reply

Thread

Link

i need to watch these films for simon pegg Reply

Thread

Link

I would like these movies more without Tom Cruise. I find him insufferable. Reply

Thread

Link

These films are usually entertaining for what they are.



I wish though that they would keep the members of the team consistent because there is so much they could with some of the characters they basically get rid of between movies. Jeremy Renner's essentially useless character has stuck around while far more interesting female characters only show up for one movie.



PSH's villain in MI:3 is so underrated. More of these movies where you basically know going in that the hero is going to win need to have a bad guy with that level of intensity.



Edited at 2017-03-03 10:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Can't help, but notice that the leading ladies keep getting younger as Cruise is getting older:



When MI:IV came out in 2011, Cruise was 49 and Paula Patton was 36

When MI:V came out in 2015, Cruise was 53 and Rebecca Ferguson was 32

As of now, Cruise is 54 and Vanessa Kirby is 28



At least they are not just love interests, but every MI movie has to have some sexual overtones shoehorned in between Ethan and the female lead of the movie and it's both creepy and annoying as fuck that his character is allowed to age, but the movies won't ever feature a woman of his age and instead age them backwards.



Another thing is that I wish they'd stop treating the female leads as replacable. If Brandt and Benji can be permanent fixtures on the team, I don't see why Jane and Ilsa couldn't be. It's ridiculous that Ilsa is the first to return and I'm half-convinced that they are going to pull some Ritchieverse Irene Adler shit and kill her character off to kick off the plot. There's zero reason for this shit, except casual sexism. Reply

Thread

Link

100% accurate. And it's really too bad that the revolving door of female cast remains because this is one franchise with really intriguing female characters and great casting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For some reason i cannot remember what happened in the 5th movie at all Reply

Thread

Link

I don't care how good she is- hiring a 28 year old in a movie full of 40/50 year old men is fucking ridiculous, I don't care how good Tom Cruise looks. Jeremy Renner's face is fucking melting.



Bring back Maggie Q or Thandie Newton, for fuck's sake. Hire a Latina. ANY ACTRESS OVER 35. A 28 year old?!



I like Tom Cruise and LOVE the Mission Impossible movies, but come the fuck on. Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed her in the crown so good for her. Reply

Thread

Link

mission impossible 4 and especially 5 were shockingly good



the female leads in tom cruise in general have been really great honestly. mission impossible, edge of tomorrow, even the HIMYM girl in jack reacher Reply

Thread

Link

She kept reminding me of Lauren Cohan when I was watching The Crown. Reply

Thread

Link

Loved her in "The Crown" Reply

Thread

Link

ilu princess margaret! Reply

Thread

Link

More than one woman?!



I like these movies and all and was actually just thinking about them, but like..... bring Maggie, Thandie, and Paula back. AT LEAST the first two Christ... Reply

Thread

Link

ohh :( I was hoping for Rebecca Ferguson to be the lead...

They are always replacing the female leads with younger actresses, while the males keep getting older and uglier Reply

Thread

Link

does anyone want this movie beside Tom Cruise, really... Reply

Thread

Link

i love her in the Crown. Reply

Thread

Link