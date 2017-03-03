‘The Crown’ Star Vanessa Kirby Lands Lead Role in ‘Mission: Impossible 6’
.@vanessakirby is going from @TheCrownNetflix to "Mission: Impossible 6." https://t.co/J0Uc6hxvuX pic.twitter.com/aJxMjiEiUN— Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2017
-Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Jeremy Renner are also expected to return, though it’s unknown in what capacity.
-The role is expected to be on the same level as Ferguson’s in the last pic
source
I have nothing else to add because I've never seen any of the Mission Impossible movies.
I wish though that they would keep the members of the team consistent because there is so much they could with some of the characters they basically get rid of between movies. Jeremy Renner's essentially useless character has stuck around while far more interesting female characters only show up for one movie.
PSH's villain in MI:3 is so underrated. More of these movies where you basically know going in that the hero is going to win need to have a bad guy with that level of intensity.
Edited at 2017-03-03 10:35 pm (UTC)
When MI:IV came out in 2011, Cruise was 49 and Paula Patton was 36
When MI:V came out in 2015, Cruise was 53 and Rebecca Ferguson was 32
As of now, Cruise is 54 and Vanessa Kirby is 28
At least they are not just love interests, but every MI movie has to have some sexual overtones shoehorned in between Ethan and the female lead of the movie and it's both creepy and annoying as fuck that his character is allowed to age, but the movies won't ever feature a woman of his age and instead age them backwards.
Another thing is that I wish they'd stop treating the female leads as replacable. If Brandt and Benji can be permanent fixtures on the team, I don't see why Jane and Ilsa couldn't be. It's ridiculous that Ilsa is the first to return and I'm half-convinced that they are going to pull some Ritchieverse Irene Adler shit and kill her character off to kick off the plot. There's zero reason for this shit, except casual sexism.
Bring back Maggie Q or Thandie Newton, for fuck's sake. Hire a Latina. ANY ACTRESS OVER 35. A 28 year old?!
I like Tom Cruise and LOVE the Mission Impossible movies, but come the fuck on.
the female leads in tom cruise in general have been really great honestly. mission impossible, edge of tomorrow, even the HIMYM girl in jack reacher
I like these movies and all and was actually just thinking about them, but like..... bring Maggie, Thandie, and Paula back. AT LEAST the first two Christ...
They are always replacing the female leads with younger actresses, while the males keep getting older and uglier
She was so great in The Hour as well as The Crown.