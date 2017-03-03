Foxy Brown Responds to Remy Ma
Hope Nicki wasn't planning to respond to Remy's "shETHER" diss over "Takeover" bc Foxy Brown just beat her to it https://t.co/qkGDfo0903 pic.twitter.com/SgxOBJeYYS— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 3, 2017
In response to Remy's verse in Shether: "Talking shit about me to a deaf bitch. Now usually I have sympathy for the impaired, but not when you're hard of hearing from untreated gonorrhea."
nicki minaj wasn't available for comment
Edited at 2017-03-03 09:46 pm (UTC)
But for real, can someone get grandma an oxygen tank? She sounded mad out of breath on these struggle bars.
paging da brat