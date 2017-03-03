Foxy Brown Responds to Remy Ma

Foxy's voice iz obnoxious Reply

bless them for latching onto this to revive their in heaven careers Reply

I don't even know any more Reply

Damn at that line about Foxy. 💀💀💀 Reply

I'm kind of living for this Nas/Jay-Z rehash tbh Reply

I'm confused. Why is Foxy in this conversation now? Reply

she's the deaf bitch...or at least she used to be before surgery

Cause she knows she's been talking shit and needs some money.



Edited at 2017-03-03 09:46 pm (UTC)

But for real, can someone get grandma an oxygen tank? She sounded mad out of breath on these struggle bars. Remy sitting at home likeBut for real, can someone get grandma an oxygen tank? She sounded mad out of breath on these struggle bars. Reply

Nicki still a corny bitch. Foxy you aint gon pop after this like Remy did, sorry. Reply

weird. doesn't even sound like foxy. she used to be so good back in the day. Reply

everyone is getting in on this but nicki



paging da brat Reply

I would love for Da Brat to try and drag everyone; I loved her energy on (everyone else's) songs. Reply

she sounds like she's got a bad cold. jesus. Reply

