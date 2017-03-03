Joy-Anna Duggar Engaged
Joy-Anna, 19, just got engaged to her boyfriend of 4 months, Austin Forsyth. He's a longtime friend of the family and flips houses. His family owns a Western themed camp for couples retreats. She's the second to last of the older girls to be engaged, leaving poor Jana to take care of the kids all by herself.
But ugh. :( I had hope for her lol. We should just all give up hope for the duggars to ever make it out that hell hole. Okay, MAYBE Josiah one day.
I just checked out "Are You There Alone?" about Andrea Yates and I can already feel my blood pressure rising even at the beginning. Her husband should be in prison himself, not knocking up a new wife. These cults are pure poison.
i mean congrats