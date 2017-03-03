Prayer circle Reply

so glad i wasn't born into that kind of personal hell Reply

jana is really doomed isn't she? ): Reply

is any intervention (legal) possible? how can her parents make her work for free? jim bob and michele need to fucking die. i rage whenever i see his face Reply

did they just decide she'd be the spinster or something? i'm sure her last name alone would inspire suitors from their sect Reply

fuck these people. Reply

He's cute imo



But ugh. :( I had hope for her lol. We should just all give up hope for the duggars to ever make it out that hell hole. Okay, MAYBE Josiah one day. Reply

hopefully the one who is gay can escape and have a good life Reply

wasnt he alrready sent to a straight camp? Reply

his family was on world's strictest parents. i hate how the mom's bullshit about modesty & defrauding went unchallenged. Reply

duggar posts are always so depressing. i cannot imagine living their lives. to be a slave to a man for her entire life.....is just heartbreaking. wish there was some way to free women in such situations Reply

Mte it terrifies me Reply

prayer circle post? Reply

It's kinda weird that none of the older boys are engaged/married (except for Josh bleh), but the girls are way cuter so Reply

People don't have as much interest in the boys- girls' weddings somehow keep giving them ratings. They need the show to keep them from actually working. Reply

Is it weird that the older boys haven't married tho Reply

he aint bad looking. too bad about the whole religion thing and only being 19 years old and already getting married. Reply

Jesus. Another girl who'll never know anything other than that cult and being a brood mare :(



I just checked out "Are You There Alone?" about Andrea Yates and I can already feel my blood pressure rising even at the beginning. Her husband should be in prison himself, not knocking up a new wife. These cults are pure poison. Reply

is andrea yates in a poly relationship or is he cheating Reply

Rusty (the husband) divorced Andrea. And he sends her pics of his new kids all the time at the hospital where she is kept. He's a monster. Reply

What the FUCK. I knew he was a piece of shit anyway because he wouldn't listen to the doctors but that is a whole new level. Makes me wanna cry :( Reply

I'm only just starting the book with a casual knowledge of the case--I'm sure it gets worse. He and their disgusting pastor caused the murders. Reply

he's pretty cute but LOL at them getting married at 19 after dating for four months. Seems legit. Reply

I hope he shoots blanks. Reply

I will say that I do still watch the show and the last episode was mostly about Jinger and her new husband's honeymoon and I gotta say, once she got married you could tell she was being a lot more herself - kinda sarcastic, dry humor, and BARING HER SHOULDERS. I think moving to Texas is gonna be great for her. Reply

This just makes me so sad for Jana. There is no way they would function without an older daughter taking care of all the rest so I doubt she will ever leave now. Reply

there's no hope for the women in this family Reply

I'm really glad I didn't have to marry the first guy I had sex with. Ugh, I'm getting grossed out thinking about it lol



i mean congrats Reply

4 months!? These hos are crazy Reply

Four months. I'm more committed to a lipstick color than this girl. Reply

