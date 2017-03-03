Rita drops her phones on the ground and confirms that her sophomore album is coming very soon
Rita Ora's Phones fell While She was Leaving Her Car!😱😱Sis, Hopefully the damage isnt big!😘😘💚💜 pic.twitter.com/zNFAlMPaTQ— RITA ORA NEWS😉 (@RBot1999) February 26, 2017
While exiting a car and holding a dog, Rita managed to drop both of her phones. Only one phone looks like it needs repairs.
She also told a fan that her highly anticipated album is really on its way and she's releasing new music next month.
@RitaOra Confirmed to @AnaBiebsmiler That Her New Music Is Coming In APRIL!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎤🎵🎶🎤🎤🎶🎵🎤🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yr8CsxscjA— RITA ORA NEWS😉 (@RBot1999) February 23, 2017
SOURCE
SOURCE
never say never, lmao.
Edited at 2017-03-03 09:44 pm (UTC)
I have one for work/important contacts and the other is for friends and family. I like to keep my job semi-separate from all my other mess.
I also got my work phone but it is a samsung and i refuse to use it for anything after working hours cuz it wont let me rest my mind expecting calls or emails at any moment
Edited at 2017-03-03 09:34 pm (UTC)
IDK any song she's actually been featured on.
we need another post if a cracked iphone screen is gonna mess with her finances
Now that i do not have applecare+ on my 7 Plus i bet it is gonna break on its first drop .... would be typical