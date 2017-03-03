Danny Masterson Names Rape Accuser, Blames Leah Remini

Damn at Bijou.



But fuck him. Reply

In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [name redacted] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent



am I supposed to believe the church Reply

shut up rapist. Reply

i can't believe leah remini is personally responsible for all the pain and suffering in the world! Reply

Her and Hillary. Reply

But her emails.....

what a fucking scumbag to release their names like that.



strike him down @xenu Reply

What the actual fuck (again). Reply

Doesn't his wife have some fucked up sexual assault in her family already? God, the poor woman. Reply

Yup. And I can't remember if Bijou supports her sister's claims or believes that she (her sister) is lying (and I'm too lazy to Google). Reply

She originally supported her and cut off contact with their father, but after he died, she came to believe that Mackenzie was lying and still thinks that. She was pretty vocal about blaming Mackenzie for ruining her relationship with their father.



Edited at 2017-03-03 09:38 pm (UTC)

if she's related to Mackenzie Phillips then yeah. I'm not sure Reply

White men continuing to prove they are shit. Reply

let's give him an oscar as punishment! Reply

Or make him pres. Reply

what an asshole

i hope a 16 wheeler runs over his feet Reply

so is this the "can't rape your own girlfriend" defense or... ???

scum bucket Reply

What a creep. Textbook intimidation tactics Reply

Significantly, during their relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians.



i was sexually assaulted by a musician and this sentence rly bothers me, a perpetrator's fame doesnt immediately invalidate the claim ffs, if anything it only makes it harder to even say what happened



Edited at 2017-03-03 09:09 pm (UTC)

Yeah that's a good point, its like they are saying famous people automatically have more credibility. gross... Reply

on one hand i think out and shame that motherfucker but i understand why you wouldn't want to. and i'm sorry someone abused their position of fame to abuse you <3 fuck these sexual predators, i hope their dicks get the nastiest infection and a stiletto heel down the urethra! Reply

he's trying to paint her as some obsessed liar who likes to smear the reputation famous men that have scorned her. Reply

fuck you scum Reply

The allegations are allegedly 16 years old. Reply

