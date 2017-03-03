Danny Masterson Names Rape Accuser, Blames Leah Remini
That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson's representative has released a statement regarding the multiple rape allegations being investigated against him by the LAPD - and it included the name of one of his accusers (The name is redacted here, for obvious reasons):
We are aware of [name redacted]'s 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [name redacted] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend.
Significantly, during their relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians. When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [name redacted] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.
We are also aware that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LADP interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [redacted name] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.
OP's note: Masterson's wife, model/actress Bijou Phillips, was recently hospitalized due to kidney failure and needs a transplant.
source
But fuck him.
am I supposed to believe the church
strike him down @xenu
Edited at 2017-03-03 09:38 pm (UTC)
i hope a 16 wheeler runs over his feet
scum bucket
i was sexually assaulted by a musician and this sentence rly bothers me, a perpetrator's fame doesnt immediately invalidate the claim ffs, if anything it only makes it harder to even say what happened
Edited at 2017-03-03 09:09 pm (UTC)