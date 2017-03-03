Donnie Yen to Star in 'Sleeping Dogs'

casting an asian man to front a film about an asian character in a western made film?! what kinda parallel universe... Reply

Tilda Swinton wasn't available sis! Reply

surely scarjo or emma stone were tho??? Reply

Excuse you, they're asian WOMEN, don't get it confused and start misgendering them! Rude tbqh. Reply

emma stone is in the original game they're adapting, so be careful lmao Reply

is the game any good? i got it when it was the free game of the month on xbox live. Reply

i've never played it but i've always heard good things about it. Reply

It is! It's really fun, the combat is great--I just don't like how the gunplay is Reply

I hatttttte the gun play. It's so tricky to do Reply

I have it! It's one of those games you can plus 100+ hours in and do little with the main story. But it's fun and I like the story. And the world is pretty big Reply

Sleeping dogs was an amazing game. So many hot guys in it tooooo Reply

Yay! This is cool! Reply

this is the best thing that ever happened to me. sleeping dogs is one of my top 10 games of all time 😭



i hope this puts in motion a weird cycle of rebirth and the movie drums up interest in a sequel to the original game lmao (rip united front) Reply

I got this confused with Watch Dogs. I barely remember what Sleeping Dogs was about, but I'm happy for Donnie Reply

Basically mte Reply

Get those movie roles KING!!!! Reply

he's so fucking fine it hurts.



helps it's a good actor. Reply

