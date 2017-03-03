sw rogueone chirrut whenthesmokeclears

Donnie Yen to Star in 'Sleeping Dogs'




-Donnie set to star in new Neal Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise) film 'Sleeping Dogs', based on the video game.
-Follows an undercover police officer on a mission to take down the Triads.
-Set in Hong Kong, features lots of martial arts, racing and boat chases etc according to Deadline.

Source: Donnie Yen Twitter
