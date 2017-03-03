Donnie Yen to Star in 'Sleeping Dogs'
The actions will be another level from XXXThereturnofxandercage, that I promise!👌😉 https://t.co/SNNtqtSdw7— Donnie Yen 甄子丹 (@DonnieYenCT) March 3, 2017
-Donnie set to star in new Neal Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise) film 'Sleeping Dogs', based on the video game.
-Follows an undercover police officer on a mission to take down the Triads.
-Set in Hong Kong, features lots of martial arts, racing and boat chases etc according to Deadline.
Source: Donnie Yen Twitter
i hope this puts in motion a weird cycle of rebirth and the movie drums up interest in a sequel to the original game lmao (rip united front)
helps it's a good actor.