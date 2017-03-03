Isabelle Cornish, Eme Ikwuakor, Mike Moh, Sonya Balmores, & Ellen Woglom complete the Inhumans cast

Ooh, yay! I'm excited for this show and I love the cast.



But LOL at the 2,000 pound teleporting CGI dog. Reply

Thread

Link

never heard of any of them. Reply

Thread

Link

"lockjaw"



cancel the show and give him one with the only other two Inhumans that matter (Kamala and Lunella) Reply

Thread

Link

Yay Mike Moh



Edited at 2017-03-03 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know any of them but I'm excited tbh. Also, Lockjaw! :D Reply

Thread

Link

Is this from the LSD times or something Reply

Thread

Link

Isabelle Cornish is Crystal, Medusa's sister, and she controls the elements.



This reminds me how people were so convinced that they were going to do the Quicksilver/Crystal romance and that's how they would connect the Inhumans to the Avengers and reveal Wanda and Pietro were Inhumans all along!!!!



When, in reality, Feige never gave a fuck about Quicksilver and planned to kill him off from the start.



Edited at 2017-03-03 09:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It's been a minute since I read of that volume of Uncanny Avengers but I don't even think they were Inhumans for more than three issues...IIRC they're all Hugh Evolutionary's BS now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link