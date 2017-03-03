Piper and Leo

Isabelle Cornish, Eme Ikwuakor, Mike Moh, Sonya Balmores, & Ellen Woglom complete the Inhumans cast




Eme Ikwuakor is Gorgon, Black Bolt's cousin and the leader of the Attilan army. He has hooves and can generate seismic waves. Isabelle Cornish is Crystal, Medusa's sister, and she controls the elements. Mike Moh is Tritan, and he can live underwater. Sonya Balmores is Auran, head of the Royal Guards. Ellen Woglom is a mystery character. And Lockjaw, Crystal's 2,000 pound teleporting dog is also appearing.

