Isabelle Cornish, Eme Ikwuakor, Mike Moh, Sonya Balmores, & Ellen Woglom complete the Inhumans cast
Eme Ikwuakor is Gorgon, Black Bolt's cousin and the leader of the Attilan army. He has hooves and can generate seismic waves. Isabelle Cornish is Crystal, Medusa's sister, and she controls the elements. Mike Moh is Tritan, and he can live underwater. Sonya Balmores is Auran, head of the Royal Guards. Ellen Woglom is a mystery character. And Lockjaw, Crystal's 2,000 pound teleporting dog is also appearing.
But LOL at the 2,000 pound teleporting CGI dog.
cancel the show and give him one with the only other two Inhumans that matter (Kamala and Lunella)
This reminds me how people were so convinced that they were going to do the Quicksilver/Crystal romance and that's how they would connect the Inhumans to the Avengers and reveal Wanda and Pietro were Inhumans all along!!!!
When, in reality, Feige never gave a fuck about Quicksilver and planned to kill him off from the start.
I ❤ Lockjaw though.