Gurinder Chadha's new movie whitewashes British colonialism



I'll always have a soft spot for Gurinder Chadha but no thank you to this.



goddamnit.







I was hoping that i was remembering incorrectly and gillian wasn't in this movie but she is. frick. Reply

that's too bad, because I loved Bend It Like Beckham. won't be seeing this one, obviously. Reply

I came across a poster for it the other day (the first I'd heard of this movie) and my immediate reaction was '...oh dear'. Depressing to see I was apparently not wrong. Reply

omg meena kumari was the most beautiful woman in bollywood history. madhubala who? Reply

why can't I look like this when I cry? Reply

Thanks for posting this OP



Appalling. I'm so disappointed in Chadha Reply

i was afraid that no one would understand the historical aspect of the post and it would be rejected. glad i could post this. this is why i am so upset at stupid shows like downton because it normalizes and romanticizes an extremely exploitative period in british history. raj nostalgia is a genre in itself and it's coming back in those exotic marigold hotel kind of movies Reply

yikes Reply

Damn. I liked Bend it like Beckham, and It's a wonderful afterlife. Reply

This looks a mess Reply

the film glorifies and idealizes British rule in the subcontinent and has a benevolent attitude towards the British. The freedom struggle and Indian anti-colonialist leadership are entirely absent from the narrative, as is the exploitative nature of British rule. Ultimately, freedom is seen as a gift that the Brits granted to the residents of the subcontinent and not the result of a protracted struggle against imperialism.



Not that trailers are always the best way to judge, but that's the vibe I got from the trailer I saw. Reply

Can't say I'm surprised it stars Hugh Bonneville. I can't find the interview but I remember back when Downton Abbey aired how he justified rich folk keeping servants in the time period the show was set because the lords and ladies were so good and paternalistic to them and took care of them~



Dude has never opened a history book in his life. Very warped, romanticized view of the past (much like Downton Abbey itself tbh). Reply

god i hate downton so much! that kind of paternalism is precisely what animates this movie. it will probably do well in the UK lol Reply

Yeppp. I won't lie, I did enjoy Downton for a time as completely ahistorical fluff but thinking back on the sanitization and glorification of the exploitation of the lower classes, it was truly a terrible terrible show. It's also why Gosford Park is so superior to Downton Abbey: It portrays the upstairs people as largely cruel and amoral and I'm pretty sure I once read that was down to the director Robert Altman. Julian Fellowes ain't shit.



And yeah the trailer for this makes it look like more of the same... the British really do long for the glorious~ days of the Empire, when they still mattered in the world (in the worst way possible but that part they'll try to ignore). Reply

Didn't Benedict Cumberbatch say something along the same lines? What is wrong with these rich people, jfc. Reply

I don't remember but I wouldn't be surprised if he did. I don't know if Hugh Bonneville is so posh himself (though he apparently went to Cambridge so I guess, pity he didn't receive a better education, evidently...) but yeah, his role was basically Julian Fellowes writing about himself and I cannot at these rich twats trying to make themselves feel better about their aristocracy by pretending it has anything to do with actual nobility~ and not the subjugation and exploitation of the lower classes. Ugh. Reply

i love gillian with all my heart but i've been judging her so damn hard for this movie



the trailer alone makes it seem like a white savior esque mess Reply

Well, that's disappointing as fuck. Reply

british people really are up there with americans in self-absorbed narcissism Reply

I saw this advertised and thought it looked a mess. Reply

I know it's widely known that USA needs to admit their fuck ups with the native population, but GB still ogling the time of colonisation with love goggles should be mentioned a lot more often as well.



This coming from this source is sad. Reply

yea for some reason people think of slavery as an exclusively american thing when GB, Spain, Portugal and Netherlands are just as culpable. in fact they have even more moral responsibility for having started it. the fact that entire cities (liverpool for eg) have been raised up through the profits of the slave trade has to be reckoned with.



raj nostalgia is a legit sub genre in films and books. older british people eat it up Reply

The previous Dutch MP said that "we have to bring back the VOC mentality again!" and it was pretty much 50-50 on people going fuck yeah and what the fuck you say. People don't want to know. Reply

I had a feeling it was going to be awful from the trailer. Manish Dayal needs better projects. Reply

