Episode Stills for Riverdale 1x07 "In a Lonely Place"

How in the world is Archie the lead in this show? (comics yeah..show adapted after comics bla bla), he's way too boring. Jughead's more interesting and with a better storyline.



and yeah I hate on fuckboy Archie :) Reply

Thread

Link

he isn't the lead really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, the same way he's the lead in the comics -- he isn't, he's just a convenient white dude for a better plot to happen around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm digging how archie and josie and the pussycats are dealing with typical teen drama while betty and jughead are out in the woods trying to solve a murder Reply

Thread

Link

Ha, mte. I don't mind the mood whiplash. Like it's sort of nice that Archie can resume life as an average teenager after that fucking statutory rape storyline. That and it helped that Josie and the Pussycats are also part of that musical storyline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luke Perry can still get it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

he looks fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

skeet too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Skeet Ulrich was my first man-crush before i was a fully realized gae.

Scream really did it for me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The promo made me all happy because I'm glad he's hot outside of the leather jacket as a hot mess "fallen off the wagon" dad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was called the Poor Man Depp, but he's aged so much better than Depp. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His face looks like it was dragged through glass and sand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love all these vets on here.

Skeet Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe jughead's dad is skeet ulrich. he's looking good too



also betty's mom is so fucking annoying. her parents were so sweet in the book, what the fuck did they do to them :(



Edited at 2017-03-03 08:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Wait Skeet's there too?!



Edited at 2017-03-03 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's in the first pic on the post.



(edit bc: I'm sorry, it looks like I'm laughing at you not noticing that but I'm not. Sometimes I use lol as a way to end a sentence sorry.)



Edited at 2017-03-03 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love this ott show so fucking much, jughead was too much in the last ep Reply

Thread

Link

I have such a thirst for Jughead, I can't. Reply

Thread

Link

i think he's ontd new sweetheart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

grantgustin , now's your time to shine! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

me too mark Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't we all? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol words I never thought I would read 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. i'm judging myself hardcore for it tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yassss stan my nigga! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I know, I was begging Betty to make out with him for the entire episode lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It does not matter what Jughead's father does, he's fucking Skeet Ulrich and my teenage self LOVES him. People on Tumblr were all, "oh boo hoo, his dad sucks... who would do that to their kid..." and while those are very valid points, I just couldn't bring myself to be mad at him. He needs more screen time! Like, please let him be as involved as Luke Perry. PLEASE! Reply

Thread

Link

i've read/seen cole interviews where he says the focus on jughead's story becomes really big and i think i've read that skeet will be in 7 episodes total? so i guess he'll be a regular occurrence for the rest of the season! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is fantastic news!



ETA: also, I'm excited to learn about Jughead's backstory. So my excitement is not all Skeet related :-P



Edited at 2017-03-03 09:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg, it's the Peach Pit! Reply

Thread

Link

haven't seen the show, but is there any jughead/Veronica in this?



I read the comics growing up and always wanted them to get it on Reply

Thread

Link

I did too LOL but it was always just jughead straight up hating on Veronica instead of them being one of those enemies turns to friends turns to love interests type of things ugh. And to answer your question, no there is not. He's with Betty most of the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jughead and Veronica interact the least out of the core four. And they don't really snipe at each other since Veronica isn't as much of a brat on the show. Though I guess he did roll his eyes at her when she nosed herself into a conversation between Betty and Archie. I loved their frenemy sniping thing in the comics, but so far it's just Jughead and Reggie on the show who remain antagonistic with each other.



I feel like their original dynamic will only come to surface when the love triangle kicks in and Veronica's dad is out of jail to make the Lodges all rich again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rly appreciate all the different hairstyles the pussycats get Reply

Thread

Link











Edited at 2017-03-03 09:20 pm (UTC) Valerie is fucking hair inspiration Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesssss so gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

veronica needs to recognize that she's bi af and go after cheryl or josie, not that flop archie.



(lol yeah right... i c u, tptb)







Edited at 2017-03-03 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

bi veronica would make my life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If only! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes plz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she not bi on the show? she's literally eyefucking most of the girls in every gif i've seen her in... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even if she is bi, lbr tptb are only going to give her a meaningless fling or whatever before she gets all wrapped up once more in her archie love triangle drama. ew. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WHY IS THIS SHOW SO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD

I can't. Reply

Thread

Link

Yessssss @ the clubbing. Yessssss @ everyone being involved in this ep even Reggie. Yesssssssss @ this entire flawless show except last night's Cheryl-less episode. Reply

Thread

Link

Just noticed Reggie's in the club scene. Omg I'm so excited for this episode fuuuuuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha, right!? Camilla Mendes tweeted that the club scene was one of the most fun things to film, but I just really want to know how they transition from doing a search in the woods to partying. And the fact that it's Kevin, Veronica, Josie, and Reggie is interesting imo. Or really, that Reggie gets to tag along with those three?



And I guess the showrunner mentioned during the press tour that episode 7 will also feature a "taboo sleepover" where everyone makes out with each other. Though I'm sure it'll just be a bunch of bait.



I'm cracking up though at whatever the hell Kevin is doing in the gif. That boy has weird dance moves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link