Episode Stills for Riverdale 1x07 "In a Lonely Place"
When Jason's car gets set on fire, destroying all the evidence, new rumors begin to swirl as to who was really behind his murder. Tensions build when FP Jones/Jughead's Dad (Skeet Ulrich) comes back into the picture, and it’s revealed that he and Fred (Luke Perry) have some unresolved (non-sexual) issues between them.
Meanwhile, Veronica takes matters into her own hands after a fight with her mother about forging her signature on legal documents. And Cheryl approaches Betty with an unexpected proposal (that's probably about Polly) that leaves Betty torn.
Directed by Allison Anders and written by Aaron Allen
Rest of the pictures at the SOURCE
what other 80s/90s star should show up as a parent in this series?
it's also the episode where they go clubbing
and yeah I hate on fuckboy Archie :)
Scream really did it for me.
Skeet
also betty's mom is so fucking annoying. her parents were so sweet in the book, what the fuck did they do to them :(
Edited at 2017-03-03 08:21 pm (UTC)
Wait Skeet's there too?!
Edited at 2017-03-03 08:37 pm (UTC)
(edit bc: I'm sorry, it looks like I'm laughing at you not noticing that but I'm not. Sometimes I use lol as a way to end a sentence sorry.)
Edited at 2017-03-03 08:41 pm (UTC)
ETA: also, I'm excited to learn about Jughead's backstory. So my excitement is not all Skeet related :-P
Edited at 2017-03-03 09:19 pm (UTC)
Omg, it's the Peach Pit!
I read the comics growing up and always wanted them to get it on
I feel like their original dynamic will only come to surface when the love triangle kicks in and Veronica's dad is out of jail to make the Lodges all rich again.
Edited at 2017-03-03 09:20 pm (UTC)
(lol yeah right... i c u, tptb)
Edited at 2017-03-03 08:41 pm (UTC)
I can't.
And I guess the showrunner mentioned during the press tour that episode 7 will also feature a "taboo sleepover" where everyone makes out with each other. Though I'm sure it'll just be a bunch of bait.
I'm cracking up though at whatever the hell Kevin is doing in the gif. That boy has weird dance moves
Like, thats Sam & Dean when they get older.