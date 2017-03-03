Eyeroll

Episode Stills for Riverdale 1x07 "In a Lonely Place"

RVD107a_0230b

RVD107a_0319b

RVD107b_0024b

RVD107b_0042b

RVD107b_0069b

RVD107b_0103b

RVD107b_0180b

When Jason's car gets set on fire, destroying all the evidence, new rumors begin to swirl as to who was really behind his murder. Tensions build when FP Jones/Jughead's Dad (Skeet Ulrich) comes back into the picture, and it’s revealed that he and Fred (Luke Perry) have some unresolved (non-sexual) issues between them.

Meanwhile, Veronica takes matters into her own hands after a fight with her mother about forging her signature on legal documents. And Cheryl approaches Betty with an unexpected proposal (that's probably about Polly) that leaves Betty torn.

Directed by Allison Anders and written by Aaron Allen

Rest of the pictures at the SOURCE
what other 80s/90s star should show up as a parent in this series?
it's also the episode where they go clubbing
Tagged: , , , ,