Jim Davis weighs in on Garfield's gender
A comment Garfield creator Jim Davis made two years ago that he thought of Garfield as not a male or a female but a cat has prompted a full-on edit war over at Wikipedia as to whether or not the feline should be identified as a 'male' or if it should be written that the cat was genderless. The page was soon locked.
This lead The Washington Post to follow up with Jim Davis, who clarified that Garfield was indeed male.
Source
We first saw one of my cats when she was 4 weeks old and just stumbling out of her den. We called her "Oliver" after Oliver Twist until she was weaned (she was living in our backyard with her feral momma). Both she and her twin brother were the same shade of gray at the time. We took her to the vet at 9 wks and she was a girl! Her tortie coloring didn't come in until about 11 wks. So she became Olive.
Yeah, I've had four tortie calicos. All female. And all the orange cats I've had have been male.
Ah yes that third gender. Cat.
Edited at 2017-03-03 08:15 pm (UTC)
nermal is actually the cat that i didn't think about gender with. its gender was "annoying."
