Jim Davis weighs in on Garfield's gender



A comment Garfield creator Jim Davis made two years ago that he thought of Garfield as not a male or a female but a cat has prompted a full-on edit war over at Wikipedia as to whether or not the feline should be identified as a 'male' or if it should be written that the cat was genderless. The page was soon locked.

This lead The Washington Post to follow up with Jim Davis, who clarified that Garfield was indeed male.

