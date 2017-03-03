PERFECTION Reply

i was dying at his monologue last night and how he kept mocking sessions and when he told trump not to steam clean his mattress because the white house was told to preserve all evidence



also jon batiste is a babe

lol amazing

stephen has been killing it lbr

I don't know how to feel about this

Wait, he wasn't an American citizen? :O

I saw this play with him and Sir Ian! lol at the Star Trek ending.

I loved that production! I enjoyed it a lot more than their take on No Man's Land. My friend and I got rush tickets for that and we ended up sitting in the front row, and halfway through, she started snoring and I had to jab her awake, lol.

I did too! I was surprised by how much I loved it and by how funny it was.

Me too! I absolutely loved it!

Oh Sir Patrick, THE ONE TRUE KNIGHT OF MY HEART 💖💖💖



Btw OP, he has a tag! It's under SIR Patrick Stewart.

Thanks and added!

I just finished watching Logan and WOW it was amazing. Pissed off the UK doesn't get the Deadpool teaser attached to it though wtf

I'm so glad they let Patrick be funny in Logan. He steals every scene.

RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE EEEEEEEEEEEEEE

GHHCDATTGHIO6THVSAWERXVHH

We did this play in college. Maybe, the actors/director did it so well because this felt like 6 hours every performance.

I wish I could have seen his production of Godot, or even the Hugo Weaving/Richard Roxburgh version 😩



Colbert looks exactly has he does during the summer break lol Reply

LMAO BLESS

Two of my most favourite people on the planet being perfect 😍😍😍

