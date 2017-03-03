March 3rd, 2017, 11:55 am zoaster_toaster Stephen Colbert and Actual Treasure Patrick Stewart Mock Trump Source Tagged: actor / actress, british celebrities, late night talk show, sir patrick stewart, stephen colbert / the colbert report, television - cbs Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
also jon batiste is a babe
Btw OP, he has a tag! It's under SIR Patrick Stewart.
Edited at 2017-03-03 08:54 pm (UTC)
Colbert looks exactly has he does during the summer break lol