[movie] legobatman: joker

The View chats with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Beals



Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Paula Faris

Today's HOT topics:

Jennifer Lopez talks about her NBC show, Las Vegas residency, her mom, children, and ex Marc Anthony
Jennifer Beals talks about her new show Taken
Have you ever wanted to change careers? Whoopi talks about wanting to be a US ambassador.
Do you need to be religious to be godparents?














SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Tagged: , , , ,