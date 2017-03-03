The View chats with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Beals
Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Paula Faris
Today's HOT topics:
Jennifer Lopez talks about her NBC show, Las Vegas residency, her mom, children, and ex Marc Anthony
Jennifer Beals talks about her new show Taken
Have you ever wanted to change careers? Whoopi talks about wanting to be a US ambassador.
Do you need to be religious to be godparents?
I don't care if you take my kid to church. I wanna know if you'll be there through the thick of it. I wanna know if you're gonna give them prep talks and be there for them when things don't go their way.
Sunny gets on my nerves with her religion. You can be a godparent without having religious beliefs.
bad timing imo. idk if it'll pull the same audiences again
cause I wanna talk about how beyond idiotic this orange shit-stains pathetic pivot is. tweeting a picture of Chuck Schumer and Putin with the caption "we need to open an investigation on his ties with russia".
Sessions lying under oath about meeting with russians is not even the tiniest bit the same as Schumer meeting with Putin in front of the press.
liiikkee bitch did you even try
TODAY IN TRUMP'S AMURICA....
I'm assuming everyone is caught up on yesterday's tea so I will just add in:
Arnold Schwarzenegger quits The Apprentice because of Trump.
Flashdance was 34 years ago!! and she still looks flawless
half-black don't crack i guess
at least he admits everyone thought he was gonna lose. including himself.
i can't tell if this is fake or not but i love it either way
