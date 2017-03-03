The View chats with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Beals

I MISS JED. WHAT IS THIS LIFE?! Reply

Clearly J-Lo's anti-aging is genetic. Her mom is beautiful! Reply

beals is 53 so this episode is like damn Reply

Whoopi and I are one the same wavelength about the godparents thing. Reply

Same.

I don't care if you take my kid to church. I wanna know if you'll be there through the thick of it. I wanna know if you're gonna give them prep talks and be there for them when things don't go their way.



Edited at 2017-03-03 07:48 pm (UTC)

Are you religious, though? Reply

Exactly. I have a godmom that did all that, which was a blessing when my dad and mom went off in immature tactics throughout my life. I want the same for my future kid's godparents. Someone that makes my kid feel safe and secure. That's what a godparent should do. If my kid wants to go to church, then I'd just assume the person I chose would find a way if they weren't religious. Reply

Sunny gets on my nerves with her religion. You can be a godparent without having religious beliefs. Reply

I don't think that anybody who is deeply involved in their religion/church is going to pick somebody who isn't actively practicing to be a godparent. The other women made some good points, but that lady to Whoopie's right pretty much sums up the very religious people in my life. Reply

ia with whoopi re: godparents. my friend is planning on having a baby soon and wants to make me the godparent not because i'd take the kid to church (although that'll happen) but because she knows i would take care of that kid and love them like they were my own. the only pushback she's gotten is from other people about me being picked is over me being single and #foreveralone Reply

its been so long since shades of blue season finale i forgot the entire season tbh

bad timing imo. idk if it'll pull the same audiences again Reply

Can we still trash talk Trumpublicans even if his name isn't in the post? Reply

Yes, you can! it has a politics tag. :D Reply

Link

If you see Lego Joker as an icon for the OP, assume you can talk politics! Reply

Link

Trust me, my heart already grows three sizes every time I see my favorite Lego Joker icon <3 Reply

Link

That's good to know. <3 Reply

Link

always, imo Reply

Link

arnold schwarzenegger just quit the apprentice because of trump Reply

Link

YYYYYYYYYYAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I go to lunch and miss everything D-: (LoL, not really) Reply

Link

yes.



cause I wanna talk about how beyond idiotic this orange shit-stains pathetic pivot is. tweeting a picture of Chuck Schumer and Putin with the caption "we need to open an investigation on his ties with russia".



Sessions lying under oath about meeting with russians is not even the tiniest bit the same as Schumer meeting with Putin in front of the press.



liiikkee bitch did you even try Reply

Link

fam, if it has a lego joker icon as OP assume you can talk politics. Reply

Link

you are always coming thru with a place to vent everyday. ty ty Reply

Link

Pelosi too. Idk, nuance is hard for morons. Reply

@jdawsey1 Hillary just checking the daily news. "Pence used personal email in office." The irony is palpable. pic.twitter.com/oia1ARiZ0g — Pere Noel (@RealSaintNick6) March 3, 2017

omg this tweet is just painful to look at... Reply

Link

oh man. i wonder what her reaction to this was. i hope it had a few f words thrown in there. Reply

Link

Isnt it Beal? or am I thinking Grey Gardens? Reply

The latter. Reply

Link

WHEN DOES SHADES OF BLUE COME BACK???? Reply

This sunday Reply

Link

My sister's in-laws are Greek Orthodox but my side of the family is just generic protestant. So anyway, to keep both sides happy, my niece is going to be both dedicated at my parent's church and christened at a Greek Orthodox church. But the problem is, that in the Greek Orthodox church, one of the two godparents has to be in good standing with the Church. My sister wants me to be the godmother, but they're running low on options of people in good standing with the Church to be a godfather. Both of my brother-in-law's brothers are not in good standing with the church since they married outside of it. Kinda annoying that you have to be in good standing with the Orthodox Church specifically and can't just be like a Christian of any variety. Oh well. Reply

@Lubchansky i figured out why this tweet haunts me so much pic.twitter.com/ce25jnKnOw — chris randle (@randlechris) March 2, 2017

since this is a politics post... Reply

uncanny Reply

Link

how is Jennifer Beals 5-fucking-3

Flashdance was 34 years ago!! and she still looks flawless

half-black don't crack i guess Reply

...intentional. This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017





...to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017





at least he admits everyone thought he was gonna lose. including himself.

Edited at 2017-03-03 08:22 pm (UTC)

Is he still complaining about winning? Reply

Link

i can't tell if this is fake or not but i love it either way

this child is my hero Reply

Link

I like her style! Reply

Link

queen, indeed Reply

Link

I didn't get baptized until I was 10, so I got to pick my own Godparents. Two Godmom's. One I've lost touch with unfortunately. But the other, whom I do call Godmom, is the greatest-- not only do we go to church and breakfast together, but she's let me live with her (for 3 years!), thinks I'm smart as hell and always listens to me re: politics (I turned her from a lifelong Republican into a Trump hating Bernie supporter! Whoop, whoop, you're welcome), buys me the cutest clothes and comfiest robes, and one thing that has always stood out to me is that she always spoke to me the same, whether I was 10 or 30; she talks to me about her life and mine the same, I never felt like a little kid around her.



(OK, I'm done now, I just need to give her mad props) Reply

