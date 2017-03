i'm here for her hot ass novio Reply

i hate when she and selena wear those blue/grey contacts. embrace your brown eyes!!! Reply

Color contacts never look good tbh. I mean, I guess I get it since colored eyes are always a HUGE thing with Latinos. Reply

Yeah it bugs me too Reply

they look bad, at least get solotica Reply

Did she give up trying to make it in english?



She's really pretty and pretty talented. She needs a better team because all her English songs sound like the leftovers no one else wanted. Reply

love her. can't wait for her to be the best thing in Power Rangers Reply

I guess sola will be her best spanish song Reply

Sola is sooo good. But I've grown to love her song Mangú, too Reply

I love Becky G. I just feel like I should support my paisa. Plus I got to see her live with J Balvin and she was so fucking cute.



Embrace your natural eye color though. Reply

Did she get new teeth? Reply

She got them fixed a year ago before The Power Ranger movie began filming Reply

Produced by Dr Luke. Poor girl is stuck in his grasps. Reply

camila did it better Reply

she looks different? no? Reply

i didn't know she was latina??????



