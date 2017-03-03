Rihanna x Paper Magazine

thats great girl but imma need you back in the studio Reply

She apparently still has material that hasn't been released for Anti. Reply

will kanyes material be leaked Reply

yes. hittin up the bodega tonight now def Reply

also what Work mix is this?



How? She looks perfect. Reply

rihanna is beautiful but let us not act like that green thing on her head is a look. Reply

It's called PUNK. Reply

she learned from queen punk Avril



Reply

Lady Liberty gets no respect these days. Reply

mte. we finally found a hairstyle she can't work. Reply

She's pretty but I don't care for any of the styling on this shoot. Hair, clothes, accessories, locations--they all suck. If this supposed to be what 2017 is going to look like, forget about it. Reply

I let out one fat YES as soon as that cover loaded for me lol. Reply

same!! this bitch can do anything and look good. Reply

how can she look so damn gorgeous in whatever style is beyond me. she's gorgeous Reply

Well, this seems to give the ANTM prize a little more cred. Reply

lmao what kinda chuckie finster drag is this? Reply

I don't know why but this shoot reminds me of the real life Sims game that people don't really play anymore in Gamer. Reply

Drew really did like that one shoot huh? 😂 Reply

lmfao i thought the same thing! Reply

the purple hair and the one w/ bangs

lewks!



lewks! Reply

i want to dye my hair that shade of green so bad but it looks like it would be a major hassle Reply

saaaame, but yah, i hear its a bitch to remove once its in :( Reply

She kinda looks like the doll from The Rugrats... Reply

Cynthia, she's a really cool dancer. Cynthia, boogie to the groove now... Reply

cynthia's a queen, this is an homage Reply

MTE Reply

I like the outfit with the orange hat and the heels she looks gorgeous in those pictures.



But this looks like a photo shoot I probably saw on Tumblr 5-6 years ago done by some Tumblr famous person. No bueno. Reply

But this looks like a photo shoot I probably saw on Tumblr 5-6 years ago done by some Tumblr famous person



lol it really does Reply

Serving punk black 90s



Love the shot with the 40 Reply

i guess i need to re-read NANA now....





slightly OT but was birthday cake ever going to be a full song

Reply

