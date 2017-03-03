ONTD Roundup

OMG BBS <3 <3 <3



I would kill to see a bear irl Reply

I love bears so much!!! Reply

I fucking love Bears (Californian here, and we rep them on our state flag proudly!) and I am beyond fucking livid that the Cheeto Administration has now made it legal to hunt them WHILE THEY ARE HIBERNATING.



Like, if you're such a sick, sadistic, weak fuck that you kill a hibernating bear, I will fuck you up if I ever saw you face to face.



Now I gotta go cry again today. Reply

I bumped into one of these last summer when I was doing some berry-picking. I heard a rustle and looked up and there he was, about 10 meters away. I froze and he stared at me for a while, turned around and ran away. My heart was pounding for such a long time lol. Reply

I was in tahoe last month at this cabin and this bear came right up to the porch while I was drinking my coffee and was like whats up. It was so surreal and it was so cute but I was like please dont kill me on vacation. It was so precious tho. Reply

I met one in the wild, face 2 face derrière! #iconic childhood experience Reply

these animal things in the round-up and kimmykuns wednesday tabloid covers with recipes are my fav part of ontd Reply

Just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate the effort you put into these! They're so informative and I love all the gifs you post :D Reply

i've had green light on repeat since last night and have no regrets Reply

It actually grew on me! When I heard it the first time I thought it was pretty meh but it's actually a bop. But I have bigger hopes for the album, I like more ~artsy Lorde. Reply

Pet sitting makes me lazy. All this dog wants to do is cuddle and watch tv with me. Reply

Weekend plans?



I'm putting up curtains, and that is literally my only set plan, which feels awesome. Reply

Relaxing mostly. Some mall and Logan. Reply

I really want to see Logan; maybe I'll try to do that this weekend, too. Reply

Assembling a desk. Reply

movie tonight, concert tomorrow, and crystal-growing and antique shopping on Sunday! Reply

Cleaning and studying for my electrochemistry exam. Finishing up American Crime if I have time Reply

I'm running a 10km tomorrow so taking it easy tonight Reply

Going out to dinner for our anniversary tonight, hosting a party on Saturday (our first one ever!!), and Sunday working on a group project for grad school (womp). Reply

Working to get some overtime. Reply

Going out tonight to a First Friday thing/to a tiki bar that's closing in Oakland.



No Saturday plans yet.



Sunday I have a second date with a guy I went out with last night. Reply

Events, events, events! Trying to squeeze in a nice hike as well. Reply

Family is in town from California for a baptism so busy busy with all that. :) Reply

taxes Reply

my mom's having a taco night tomorrow, so that. also doing taxes. then a paint nite on sunday. Reply

Working 24-hour call shift tomorrow then sleeping and packing Sunday. So exciting~ Reply

Drinking blueberry Stoli and not thinking about work Reply

friends bday dinner tonight



maná (mexican band) concert tomorrow



super excited!!! Reply

Doing a makeup inventory, cleaning my office/library room, and watching some movies I recorded ages ago. Maybe set up a blog, too. And start wedding planning a bit.

The fiance has to get some stuff done before he leaves next week (three weeks at a school for work) so I'm just going to try to stay out of the way. Reply

Tackling my giant pile of laundry and catching up on Riverdale tonight. Lunch with my dad tomorrow (ugh) and then meeting up with a friend Saturday night to discuss whether or not we should become friends with benefits. Reply

I have a friend who moved to London come back to Denmark for the weekend and we're going out tomorrow. And right now I'm enjoying Friday and getting drunk by myself. woops Reply

seeing my favorite murder live! otherwise sleeping because i'll have just worked three nights in a row and want to die Reply

When a Becky with an axe to grind tries to come for me Reply

this gif is cute! Reply

HAHAHA Reply

LOL Reply

What show is this? Reply

Anyone else's Snapchat filters not working?? How am I supposed to express myself without turning my head into an onion or something. (I suspect Lin Miranda is behind this.) Reply

yes!!! it's pissing me the fuck off Reply

Same. I have the most recent update too. I was starting to wonder if it was my face but I think the thing they pushed out to fix bugs actually broke it. Reply

They need to recognize animal faces because my dog needs the dog filter. Reply

you just tap once instead of holding down to get the filters to work Reply

bless you! I've been suffering for days without my filters Reply

yes!! glad it's not just me



I usually use snapchat for the voice changers because then I can send videos without having to hear my own voice lol Reply

i went to a animal shelter volunteer orientation last night. i'm excited because YAY ANIMALS. they have mostly dogs, cats, and rabbits, and when you start out as a volunteer you pick one animal to start w/ and then when you've been there for a while, you can branch out into other animals. i think i'll start w/ dogs bc DOGS, but i def want to work w/ cats & rabbits too.



orrrrrr maybe i should start w/ cats bc they're less physically taxing. you know, ease myself into things instead of being dragged on a leash by an excited pit bull lmao. Reply

rabbits are so soft and fun to cuddle Reply

And none for the bun buns. Reply

CATS, always cats!!



I volunteered at a shelter a few times in college and they had a giant cat room and I literally just sat in a chair and they were rubbing and crawling all over me. It was the BEST. Reply

you're biased though because you're a crazy cat lady. brucey told me. Reply

Do they have guinea pigs?? Start with guinea pigs <3 Reply

The first time I volunteered at a shelter I came home with a new dog, LoL. We've been together 10 years! 😍 Reply

that's so cool. :D that's great you are doing that :D is the shelter crazy right now?



I had to volunteer as Community Service at an animal shelter, and they kinda let me do whatever after I was done cleaning. :D

Start at the bottom with the sweet little bun buns and snuggle with them!!! Reply

I hope your experience is better than mine. It was tough for me personally. Not the volunteer part but seeing what was happening with the animals. Reply

omg which one? The one in Brooklyn? I signed up in the fall and got my clothes and gear and everything but then it got to cold and I was like nah, so I probably need to redo training again since its been over 3 months and I dont have the hours Reply

It's so amazing of you to volunteer at a shelter. Praise Reply

Yay! I've been and find a shelter closer to me to volunteer at as well. I'm trying to become more familiar with cats, but given the choice to begin with, Dogs>>> tbh.



That's so cool that your shelter has rabbits, lol. IDKY I'm feeling emotional but it warms my heart that smaller animals have a place at shelters too. Reply

Omg I have three guys on my jock. Things like thing is what I missed about being single. Let's see which (if any) turn into something serious. Reply

i'm in the exact same situation



#scorpioproblems Reply

lmao seriously. Story of my life sis. People don't understand what it's like to be irresistible.



See you back here in a month when all of our options fall through. Reply

yeah bb you rock! Reply

GO ON YOU! I have absolutely no guys anywhere.....



*its_been_84_years.gif*



In reality it's been 3. 3 fucking years. wtf Reply

fave movie from your youth

fox and the hound Reply

Forrest Gump. Idk why, it just was. Reply

If youth is as a kid, Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast. As a teen LotR was my fav. Reply

Little Mermaid/All Dogs Go to Heaven Reply

shrek Reply

+1



Parfaits might be the most delicious things on the whole damn planet...You got a tissue? Just the word 'parfait' makes me start slobbering. Reply

Parent

Labyrinth and Beauty and the Beast Reply

The Last Unicorn and the Care Bears movies. Reply

ferngully Reply

my girl, mermaids, don't tell mom the babysitters dead. Reply

Wayne's World 2 Reply

Beauty and the Beast Reply

The Karate Kid and 3 Ninjas... I was really into Kung fu movies to Reply

aliens and clueless



they've always been faves lol Reply

I'd watch Fried Green Tomatoes on a loop when I was a kid. Reply

I have no idea lol, I had a ton of favorites. Ferngully, Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire, tons of Disney movies, Nightmare Before Christmas... Reply

Homeward Bound Reply

Hook Reply

Kung Fu Panda





still. Reply

The Last Unicorn and The Little Mermaid (both Japanese and Disney versions) Reply

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I think my mom still has the VHS tape somewhere. Reply

Little Mermaid and BATB Reply

The Neverending Story or the Princess Bride. Reply

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory & like every Astrid Lindgren movie :P Reply

the sandlot, beauty and the beast, Jurassic park, jumanji, Reply

Sleeping Beauty

The Last Unicorn

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Reply

Lion King Reply

scary movie 2. i was 11 and it was the only movie i would watch over and over again, as much as three times in one day lol Reply

matilda Reply

Flight of the Navigator Reply

Air Bud

It Takes Two

Harriet the Spy

Jumanji

Goodburger

Now & Then

Sleeping Beauty

Edward Scissorhands Reply

i'm gonna take this to mean a movie i only liked as a kid, and i'll say the many adventures of winnie the pooh Reply

Land Before Time.







My parents say they took me to the movie theatre to see it when I was 2 and I cried when it ended because I didn't want to leave the dinos. Needless to say I still love anything dino to this day

I've been feeling some type of way lately so my bff is taking me to lunch and to see Get Out tomorrow. Bless. Reply

WOOOOOOO FRIDAY Reply

Damn. I haven't had whiskey in YEARS!!! Reply

Goddamit. I had plans to hang out with my friend after work and instead my boss is making me work Art Walk at 6. FML. It looks like it might rain so maybe I can leave early and still get paid what I normally get paid. Reply

TAKING A BREAK FROM PLAYING ZELDA ON THE SWITCH.





This machine is so nifty!!! Reply

i just want super mario odyssey!! Reply

It looks so cool! So pressed it wasn't a release title! Reply

ooh. how good is the game?? Reply

So far so good? Gimme deets Reply

Fuck I want a switch 😍 Reply

I just got the console!! It is very....sleek and sexy. Now the Wii U gamepad looks and feels kind of goofy, in comparison. I haven't been able to play anything yet because Zelda is coming separately lol Reply

i'mma end up waiting a year b4 i buy it D:



i never buy consoles on launch Reply

One of my coworkers is waiting to get his copy today. Reply

I want to get the Switch and my co-workers made fun of me 😑.



How are you enjoying the system and Zelda? Reply

I ordered one online today now I have to wait for it to ship!! I JUST WANNA PLAY ZELDA!! Reply

I've heard Logan is good so I plan on seeing it with my little sister this weekend, I won't feel lost if I've never seen a Wolverine movie before, right? (I've seen all X-Men movies tho) Reply

It's better if you don't see the other Wolverine movies tbh lol Reply

Nah I've never seen any of those and didn't feel lost! Reply

I'm pretty sure nothing matters at this point since the entire timeline was reset after Days of Future Past. Reply

I haven't seen Logan yet, but I don't think you'll need to see the others. I def don't recommend seeing The Wolverine anyway, it was sf dumb. Origins is okay but not great by any means. Reply

I can honestly say you wont be lost. There are only like 2 returning characters and the movie really works on its own. Reply

Idk if I love my new laptop (a Lenovo). The keyboard is annoying, the part where you rest your arms is kind of sharp and painful, and the stupid windows 10 task bar and start menu froze last night. And firefox still freezes, I thought it would cause the specs are so much better than my old laptop. Reply

I say just trade it back in. It could be a manufacturer's malfunction and you most likely have warranty for that. Reply

I had a Lenovo several years ago and within a year the monitor started to detach. It was refurbished so I couldn't buy warrant for it. If you can take it back, do so. Reply

