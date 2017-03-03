Remy Ma Exposes Nicki Minaj Some More On Wendy
She was on Wendy today, dressed for a funeral, and talked about the diss track Shether and their feud etc etc.
- Says Nicki started it by her behhind the scenes antics, and her track was a response
- Feud is about Nicki trying to keep Remy from winning certan awards or attending red carpets by threatening to not show up if Remy does etc.
- Nicki tried to get people to write bad reviews on Remy's albums/sales
- Nicki is 'not a nice person'
Source
- Says Nicki started it by her behhind the scenes antics, and her track was a response
- Feud is about Nicki trying to keep Remy from winning certan awards or attending red carpets by threatening to not show up if Remy does etc.
- Nicki tried to get people to write bad reviews on Remy's albums/sales
- Nicki is 'not a nice person'
Source
not denying that she's trash though. But this isn't about whether or not she's nice, it's the fact that she's legitimate trash
Reading is fundamental, sis.
Miley said it way back when and was dogged for it incessantly.
Another thing, Nicki conveniently uses the name of Trinidad and Tobago to claim she's all ~island~, she is nothing to Trinidad like what Rihanna is to Barbados. "Trini Dem Girls" doesn't even sound like Trinidad or soca. Rihanna actually gives a shit about her home country. I don't even think she's been here since she came here for her documentary.
Mte
Lol I'm gonna start writing Reme.
delete ya account
anybody who would do something like that can rot.
Good lord she does.
and those shoes nnnnn
Plus I think he knows Remy is his golden ticket to get his "Lean Back" fame again. Hope Remy knows this too.