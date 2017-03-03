Remy Ma Exposes Nicki Minaj Some More On Wendy

lmao seeing nicki get dragged through the pits is so satisfying Reply

I died at dressing for nickis funeral. Remy is not fucking around. Reply

Saaaaaaaaame. And lol at them asking her to repeat the line about 'the dead' for the second time Reply

lol I noticed that when she first walked out and cried. Reply

LMAO MTE Reply

and it was such a lovely look in general too LMAO Reply

she's killing me lately. I love her. Reply

"My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead" Reply

Lmao right? She looks so good, but I laughed so damn hard at that. Reply

Nicki really isn't a nice person, just watch her docu series on e!, she treated her assistant like shit. Even Miley said it. Reply

i came in here just to say this. that docu series wasn't a good look at all just exposed how much of a horrible person she is. Reply

THIS! She tried to play it off as her acting like a "boss" and it rubbing people the wrong way because she's a woman but NO, she is just Grade A trash. Reply

"Even Miley" that's not validation but okay



not denying that she's trash though. But this isn't about whether or not she's nice, it's the fact that she's legitimate trash Reply

Nicki is 'not a nice person'



Reading is fundamental, sis. Reply

i mean i think the consensus is that miley is a nice person and good to those around her even if she's trash in other ways Reply

Link

right?



Miley said it way back when and was dogged for it incessantly.



Another thing, Nicki conveniently uses the name of Trinidad and Tobago to claim she's all ~island~, she is nothing to Trinidad like what Rihanna is to Barbados. "Trini Dem Girls" doesn't even sound like Trinidad or soca. Rihanna actually gives a shit about her home country. I don't even think she's been here since she came here for her documentary. Reply

We've known this forever and idg how her stans can pretend otherwise. Like, before she got famous she was fired from a million jobs for being rude to people; she's openly admitted that. Reply

Yeah she's a known problem behind the scenes. I believe remy when she tells Wendy that Nicki has been evil to her ever since she got out of jail Reply

Industry people have seen her treat her staff like shit. She's got a nasty rep apparently Reply

ur the remy to my fat joe Reply

is reme jealous of nikki or just decided hey i'm gonna be a bitch and make a diss track because i read or watched some history between them and reme just sounds bitter Reply

LAWD read the post Reply

Mte Reply

LOL Reply

Yeah of course Remy's jealous but it doesn't make it any of her drags less valid lol. Most of what she's said about Nicki is true. Reply

no matter what, especially after the last two posts, people took time to explain it to you, i'm never going to believe you're not trolling us, asking the same stuff over and over and over again. Reply

Lol I'm gonna start writing Reme. Reply

"Reme" and "Nikki"



delete ya account Reply

Nicki is known for being shady behind the scenes and Remi was tired of Nicki trying to block her success/money making ventures so she went at it...it's good publicity in the end tbh. Reply

smh Reply

According to the video clip, it looks like Nicki had an issue with Remy and has been actively trying to sabotage Remy behind the scenes, which is why Remy released the diss track about Nicki. Reply

Nicki isn't a nice person. I've watched her documentary and some candid interviews and even I can tell that. Reply

honestly, nicki has done and said plenty of stupid shit, but supporting her pedo brother is the icing on the trash cake.



anybody who would do something like that can rot. Reply

i agree Reply

LMFAO! Expose ha! Reply

It takes one to know one, right? So, I'm cool with Remy constant bashing of Nicki. Both are trash. Reply

LMAO I'm done Reply

I cannot. This is such a thorough all-encompassing drag, it's astonishing. Reply

Remy did NOT just refer to Miley as 'Hannah' lmao Reply

she's really out for blood uh? Reply

Remy needs to fire/hire a stylist. Reply

Good lord she does. Reply

I agree, loving the concept of ha attending Onika's funeral but girl you could have worn something more flattering



and those shoes nnnnn Reply

considering the fact that nicki dresses the same tacky way..they good. Reply

yeah that skirt looks like something kohl's coughed up from 2003 Reply

Lmao @ Fat Joe just in it for the ride Reply

just like the rest of us lol Reply

I think it's cute, Remy always looks nervous in interviews so it's nice that he's their helping her out with explain her outfits concept.



Plus I think he knows Remy is his golden ticket to get his "Lean Back" fame again. Hope Remy knows this too. Reply

Parent

