jla3

Remy Ma Exposes Nicki Minaj Some More On Wendy

She was on Wendy today, dressed for a funeral, and talked about the diss track Shether and their feud etc etc.


- Says Nicki started it by her behhind the scenes antics, and her track was a response
- Feud is about Nicki trying to keep Remy from winning certan awards or attending red carpets by threatening to not show up if Remy does etc.
- Nicki tried to get people to write bad reviews on Remy's albums/sales
- Nicki is 'not a nice person'

Source
Tagged: , ,