Simone Missick Joins Nijla Mu’min’s Feature Film ‘Jinn’



Simone Missick (Luke Cage) will star in the upcoming drama, Jinn.
Written and directed by Nijla Mu’min.

Jinn is a coming of age story about, a 17 year old carefree black girl named Summer whose world is turned upside down when her mother Jade (Missick) abruptly converts to Islam and becomes a different person which prompts Summer to reevaluate her own life and identity.

The film is loosely based on the filmmaker’s Black and half-Islamic upbringing and serves as a timely, fresh look at identity, Islam, and first love in contemporary Los Angeles.

