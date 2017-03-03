Simone Missick Joins Nijla Mu’min’s Feature Film ‘Jinn’

Idk who any of these people are but this story sounds fresh. Reply

Thread

Link

That sounds like something different. Reply

Thread

Link

Hmmm...as a Black Muslim idk how to feel about this plot/movie, lol. It'll be interesting to see how they tackle these themes. Reply

Thread

Link

I clicked the link and went and read up more about it and it actually sounds like it could be really good. I would love to see more Muslims portrayed on film with some actual humanity and nuance lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

17 year old carefree black girl named Summer whose world is turned upside down when her mother Jade (Missick)



Hoping they go with the teenage mom angle bc there's no way Missick could convincingly play a mom to a 17 year-old unless she had the kid when she was 15 or something.



Also, you go, you flawless queen <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Simone is in her mid 30's, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know, and that's obviously not my point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you think she looks too Young ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link