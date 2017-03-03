New Mass Effect Andromeda Exploration Gameplay Video
- Showcases the new planet exploration features, outpost colonies, and the Nomad vehicle
- Each of the dozen explorable planets has its own environmental hazards
- Mission decisions impact Ryder's ability to colonize outposts and bring humans out of cryosleep
i don't like how quickly they brushed off sara's (or scott's in a sara game) cryopod compromise, though. but maybe something was clipped for time constraints or they'll circle back or something idk.
17 DAYSSSSSSS
I think this game really intrigues me bc it doesn't seem like they'll box you in to one play style. I wish more games went this route bc I love variety, but it still gives people options to stick to one play-style. I for one love that all weapons will be available to all classes.
i'm definitely going sisryder for my first playthrough and i know how i want her to look, but i'm less sure about the bro ryder. there's so much delicious customization we have to do now lmao. triple the ryders #pressure #gottamakethemhot 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
It's going to be broRyder for me first. Idk what I'll name him or what he's going to look like, but it won't be the default.
i also plan on being a pirate queen and telling my dad to fuck off as soon as i wake up in andromeda. i haven't looked into it too deeply because i don't want to be spoiled, but i don't trust dadryder or the initiative at all. they have cerberus 2.0 written all over them.
that said, my sisryder is going to be a mostly infiltrator type with the tech/combat skill trees. she'll favor sniper rifles and a tactical cloak/melee weapon combo when ranged combat is no longer an option. my broryder is going to be pure biotics to focus on priming/comboing enemies with his squad, with just some pistols and maybe a shotgun at his disposal.
i don't have to play the third one to get to andromeda, right?
(shout out to Dorian's ass from DA:I)
still excited for this, but i'll wait for reviews b4 buying lol
Also, has anyone else been playing Horizon: Zero Dawn?
I'M SLAIN!
It's crazy though that the right outfit makes THAT much of a difference in terms of taking damage