forgot to include this so i'll pop it down here (very spoilery obviously lmao). first 13 minutes of the game!



I'm torn whether to watch this or not! Reply

watch it! it's not too spoilery if you've been following the promo so far. it does spoil why your twin is out of the fight at the beginning of the game though. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] alec being a stern asshole really jives with the narrative i have in mind for my custom twins, so i'm pretty happy about that.



i don't like how quickly they brushed off sara's (or scott's in a sara game) cryopod compromise, though. but maybe something was clipped for time constraints or they'll circle back or something idk. Reply

I'm terrible at picking up on clues and making decisions in these games so I'm probably going to end up planting a colony on a thresher maw nest and getting all my newly-defrosted people killed. Can't wait though! Reply

This comment has me giggling at work. Oh do I ever understand. Still gonna be so good though! Reply

Parking myself here!!!!!! YEARS of wait have now turned into days. I am beyond ready!!!! Reply

you are logged the fuck in with that icon lmao



17 DAYSSSSSSS Reply

I wonder if Dave Navarro plays Mass Effect! Reply

It astounds me that Bioware still can't figure out how to do character model animations properly. Reply

it's a big game with a lot of dialogue and you can create your character. it's never gonna look like that last of us or whatever people are comparing it to Reply

Anybody have plans for your Ryder?



I think this game really intrigues me bc it doesn't seem like they'll box you in to one play style. I wish more games went this route bc I love variety, but it still gives people options to stick to one play-style. I for one love that all weapons will be available to all classes. Reply

i'm thinking a combination of shotgun and sniper because i love both yet i've never been able to combine those play styles. i love the biotic charge and shotgun combo but i also love tactical cloak and scoping enemies.



i'm definitely going sisryder for my first playthrough and i know how i want her to look, but i'm less sure about the bro ryder. there's so much delicious customization we have to do now lmao. triple the ryders #pressure #gottamakethemhot 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Reply

I like using biotics from from a distance for crowd control and then charging in there and blasting the fuck out of the baddies with a shotgun. Reply

I'll be playing tech mostly with some biotics mixed in. The fact you can use fire if your enemies gets too close reminds me of Skyrim and i like the idea I could roast them and then run away.



It's going to be broRyder for me first. Idk what I'll name him or what he's going to look like, but it won't be the default. Reply

pure biotic sisryd. i like plucking them out of cover while letting my team mates charge in and do the dirty work. although now that melee weapons are getting overhauled, it would be fun to use tactical cloak/biotic charge to sneak up on enemies and then stab them in the back with a tech sword.



i also plan on being a pirate queen and telling my dad to fuck off as soon as i wake up in andromeda. i haven't looked into it too deeply because i don't want to be spoiled, but i don't trust dadryder or the initiative at all. they have cerberus 2.0 written all over them. Reply

i'm going to try and juggle bro and sis playthroughs to start out with and rotate between the two evenly, since i planned mine out in a set, but knowing me i'll likely get more attached to one and focus on their playthrough before finishing the other.



that said, my sisryder is going to be a mostly infiltrator type with the tech/combat skill trees. she'll favor sniper rifles and a tactical cloak/melee weapon combo when ranged combat is no longer an option. my broryder is going to be pure biotics to focus on priming/comboing enemies with his squad, with just some pistols and maybe a shotgun at his disposal. Reply

it's so beautiful O_O Reply

lol since the spec were released, I've come to accept the fact that my current laptop will not run the game. So now I'm shopping around and trying to find a decent deal on a new laptop that will run it. Reply

can someone buy me a ps4 real quick??? Reply

I'M SO TORN! I always pick a woman because I just love making her sexy and gorgeous af and also I've played as enough dudes in video games it's always more fun to be a woman. But as a bisexual man, knowing that I get to homo out with all the guys I want sounds super hot and now I want to pick a dude.



i say roll as a dude for your first playthrough and get that much needed validating rep for yourself! Reply

Can't fucking wait. I really hope someone will leak the potential LIs once the strategy guide ships out, so my F!Ryder doesn't need to have her heart broken by Vetra. Not that it helped much with Cassandra. :( Reply

i'm going to be very very sad if i can't romance vetra as femryd. ugh i know it's not going to happen, i don't know why i let myself get my hopes up Reply

Mte. I'm already preparing myself to be disappointed. I just really hope Peebs and some random NPC won't be the only f/f romances in the game. :( Reply

oh i just started mass effect 2 a couple of nights ago

i don't have to play the third one to get to andromeda, right? Reply

nope, you can go in totally blind and be fine. ilu for playing ME2 tho. greatest game of all time. Reply

This may have been true until today when Breath of the Wild came out. Reply

heck no! In fact, skip it 👀 Reply

You don't have to, but I actually love ME3! Other than the ending. lol. But everything up to the ending was great! Reply

Parent

I hope that there are quality Ass Shots in the sex scenes.



(shout out to Dorian's ass from DA:I) Reply

but can i decide to romance squadmates of the same-gender!!!!!!!!



still excited for this, but i'll wait for reviews b4 buying lol Reply

I missed the original Mass Effect trilogy train (I was only able to play ME when it became backwards compatible on Xbox One, even then...I got distracted by other games and never finished lol) so I'm excited to jump into this one at the start. I hope it's as good as everyone says the originals were. Reply

I CANNOT WAIT!



Also, has anyone else been playing Horizon: Zero Dawn?



I'M SLAIN! Reply

me!!!!!!! i haven't gotten too far but i'm so floored by how beautiful it is. i got my ass scared to death trying to bumrush a group of watchers 😩 Reply

I'm about 10 hours in, and I do not have the time to hit them in the eye anymore (if I'm just out in the wilderness not in a quest of some sort). I'll just melee until they dead haha.



It's crazy though that the right outfit makes THAT much of a difference in terms of taking damage Reply

