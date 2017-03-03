Britney Spears Works The Runway w/ Signature Moves + Acousticney Returns!
Britney blessed us yet again on instagram, check out a preview of Paris Fashion week 2017!
Just doing my own runway show 🌺🌺🌺 pic.twitter.com/GYQQfgiC99— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 3, 2017
Country Club Martini Crew has released some cute acoustic remixes of two of Britney's best Glory songs! Check them out!
#7 BRITNEY SPEARS - CHANGE YOUR MIND (ACOUSTIC) w/ @remixedbynick #PopGoesLiveVol6 pic.twitter.com/qT9rs6EFOJ— CCMC (@CCMCRemixes) March 3, 2017
#8 BRITNEY SPEARS - MAN ON THE MOON (ACOUSTIC) #PopGoesLiveVol6 pic.twitter.com/f6glGBhr81— CCMC (@CCMCRemixes) March 3, 2017
but also wanted to comment real quick to stan the OP!!! one of my ontd faves.
That actually means a lot to me! I quit school last week and want to forray into comedy/entertainment journalism!
I suffer from deep depression so it ended up being a waste of money because I only went 3 times out of the 10 I paid for..
Later though I found what I hope is the solution for me. A PT who has boot camps. So we're a small group of 6 women who workout together with this personal trainer. She pushes us and we push each other and motivate each other.
and these acoustic versions..
Body on point. At this point britneys team is just incompetent. There was zero reason for Glory to flop. Do You Wanna Come Over should've been first, then Slumber Party, Better and then Love Me Down for summer. It's not that hard. Also Man On The Moon is underrated on the album