Britney Spears Works The Runway w/ Signature Moves + Acousticney Returns!



ya better werq bitch!

this gif makes the haters sweat!! Reply

Her body is so sick, I lowkey love watching the workout pics and videos she posts on IG. I'm jealous af tbh Reply

she's so cute, her body is my inspiration tbh, no excuses (unless i'm feeling like shit, gotta listen to your body and mind tbh) Reply

My girl still can't get a good weave. :( Reply

when the hell is the change your mind remix coming with shakira? shakira isn't even promoting her own shit, she has time. Reply

omg lemme listen to this MOTM mix real quick. one of my glory faves!!!



but also wanted to comment real quick to stan the OP!!! one of my ontd faves. Reply

That actually means a lot to me! I quit school last week and want to forray into comedy/entertainment journalism! I don't put any significant time into my ONTD presence tbh, imagine what I could be if I worked hard! haha

omg congrats on making a big decision like that. your'e gonna be a stah tbh!! Reply

she looks so great. i love the last dress in the instavid Reply

I love the second one, it's a similar pattern to a dress I made for my friend's baby!



That's so cute! Reply

She has so much eye makeup on they look like black holes in her head. Reply

omg this hair...i've seen better clip in extensions from claire's smh Reply

drag yaself!! Reply

i'm crying over this lmao Reply

She looks so cute and so happy with her 'new' body. Wish I had a personal trainer. Reply

I'm thinking about getting one. I work front desk at the rec center at my university so I'm just like why not, I'm already here 20 hours a week lol Reply

Lol yeah, that does make sense. I just seem to ever find the time. Although I was tempted by an offer for a personal yoga trainer Reply

I wish I had the money and motivation. Last summer I was like "fuckit, I'll pay for a PT" and I did.



I suffer from deep depression so it ended up being a waste of money because I only went 3 times out of the 10 I paid for..





Later though I found what I hope is the solution for me. A PT who has boot camps. So we're a small group of 6 women who workout together with this personal trainer. She pushes us and we push each other and motivate each other. Reply

I feel like it's like her body and face don't match. Reply

I've never heard it b4 but Man on the Moon is amazing Reply

the produced version is better!!



I love her but dear god her hair is a fucking mess D: all that money and you can't afford a better weave and hair stylist? Girl. Reply

She's as busted as her vocals. Body's on point though. Reply

#justice for If I'm Dancing Reply

lol her face....... Reply

her social media kills me hahaha Reply

Her body 😍 Reply

yikes @ that runway show. why she always look hungover Reply

did anyone ever figure out wtf she's saying at the end of man on the moon? lmao i just spew gibberish when it comes on in my car but i remain curious Reply

She's counting down from 5. I think it's italian. I thought it was french first but she says 2 as 'due' which is Italian I'm pretty sure. Reply

LOL i think i saw some comment in here right when glory came out about it being cajun french and i've just been going with that in my mind hahahahaha. i def hear "due" too tho so italian makes sense Reply

It could be. I thought it was french at first, and saying 'deux' as 'doo-way' sounds like a way southern Louisiana would have a drawl on it. Reply

bahahah omg I want to hear that in RL because the way it sounds in my drunk head right now is probably not right Reply

I haven't been drunk on ONTD in way too long. Man those are good times. Reply

Me neither. I've just been having a shitty time and had a bottle of natural wine in the fridge and thought FUCKIT! And thus here I am looking for company :) Reply

let me go bop to mood ring real quick. Reply

Ms J would have a lot to say about that walk, Britney Reply

and these acoustic versions..



body on point!and these acoustic versions.. Reply

her body is on point. goals Reply

Body on point. At this point britneys team is just incompetent. There was zero reason for Glory to flop. Do You Wanna Come Over should've been first, then Slumber Party, Better and then Love Me Down for summer. It's not that hard. Also Man On The Moon is underrated on the album Reply

that's exactly what she should've done. u need to be hired Reply

I loved her Instagram and that post was amazing. She is so cute Reply

Aww I love this man on the moon version. wish it was on spotify Reply

Queen of music Reply

