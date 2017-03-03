Lena Dunham gets a new tattoo
source
Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement. If you're ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body 🌖
But I came this far I wanna know how it ends.
I'm loving it.
It's very cute
Can't feel anything, when will I learn
I push it down, push it down
Having worked briefly in a nursing home though my first thought now is, how is that gonna look when she's 70 and the chandelier is, um, sagging?
[NSFW]