Lena Dunham gets a new tattoo

How very Rihanna of her. Rihanna invented these kind of tattoos. Reply

LoL Reply

she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement Reply

I admittedly know very little about tattoos but this one looks very well done and detailed to me Reply

...I can't tell if it's badly done or just too small of a design for her frame. It just looks off somehow Reply

The center jewel part is pretty but the rest of it looks like blobs. Reply

yea it doesn't look long enough or something, at least in this crappy photo Reply

Def seems like a frame thing. Reply

I think it's because it doesn't go all the way across under her boob? It looks cool but I wonder what it looks like when she's standing Reply

oh yeah, that's it Reply

its both Reply

there are majors issues here, both with proportion & taste level Reply

The ends swoop up at the lowest part of her breasts instead of when her breasts start rounding up. So the placement is pretty bad. Reply

doesn't suit her Reply

seriously Reply

Anyone still watching girls? I am actually really liking this season. Like all the characters shittiness finally make sense or something. Reply

I am! I've been enjoying this season, too, but mostly because it seems like they're all finally getting their just desserts and acknowledging their fuck ups. Reply

i am too! I really like it for the most part. the dawning self awareness is nice to see Reply

I am. I loved last season, and like this season a lot so far, too. Reply

i like this season, but i've always like girls Reply

Same here Reply

I am. last season was pretty good too. seasons 2-4 are awful and go nowhere. but last season and so far this one feel like the first season felt. and I thought the last episode was actually really well done, which I was surprised at coming from her. considering. Reply

I am. The last episode was....odd. Reply

I love this season. The first episode was meh, but the last two was been great. I usually hate Hannah centric episodes, but this last one was fantastic. One of my favorites of the series. Reply

Yes, because my bf is a fan. But I must admit, the season has been pretty good so far. Reply

I'm watching but I don't like it. Not a fan of Hannah centruc eps.



But I came this far I wanna know how it ends. Reply

I am. None of my friends do so I have nobody to talk to about it.

I'm loving it. Reply

the second episode was absolutely awful but 1 and 3 were pretty good Reply

How does it rate against last season? I really enjoyed last season. Reply

I am, didn't really care for the last episode but the others have been good!! Not enough Shosh though. Reply

Watching it and loving it Reply

american bitch was the best episode ive seen from girls. loved it. Reply

Sill watching too and I agree that it is a good season so far. I hope they don't screw up the series finale. I've watched too many awful ones in the last few years. Reply

Sternum tattoos are a Rihanna thing now? Lawd



It's very cute Reply

I literally just said Rihanna invented this tattoo. Do you not pay attention to me, mija? Reply

Smh at me ~~~**Innovative bajan Queen**~~~ Reply

lmfao Reply

Party girls don't get hurt

Can't feel anything, when will I learn

I push it down, push it down Reply

IIIIIIIIIIIII'MMMMM GONNA SWIIIIIIIINNNNGGGG FROM THE CHANDELIEEEEEEEEERRRR, THE CHANDELIEEEEEEEEERRRR Reply

no a cut is needed Reply

it doesn't look awful Reply

it looks well done but i don't like jewellery tattoos Reply

Same Reply

ehh looks all right. Idk. It seems like it should stretch further across her chest?? Reply

I admit it's pretty.



Having worked briefly in a nursing home though my first thought now is, how is that gonna look when she's 70 and the chandelier is, um, sagging? Reply

Who cares nothing will look good by then and I'm sure people are more preoccupied with living anyway lol Reply

exactly, this argument is so weird lol. "how will it look when you're 70?" probably just as shitty as my body will look anyway? who is gonna be looking at my underboob at 70... Reply

Parent

No-one's boobs look good at 70, sis. Reply

people still say things like this? Reply

[ NSFW ] Something like this? Reply

hmm if you're 70 and in a nursing home, i think a saggy tattoo is the least of your worries Reply

no one will care Reply

It's on her chest, not her boobs. Reply

Ngl if some 70 year old in a retirement home had this tattoo I'd think they were pretty fucking awesome. Reply

at 70, between sagging breasts, loose wrinkled skin and the eventual surgical scars, literally no one's gonna give a shit about a fading tattoo. Reply

I'm a nurse. Good thing is she won't have to worry about how it'll look it'll be completely engulfed by her boobs at that point lol Reply

all the hate. i agree with you. i've always had big boobs on a smaller figure. i'm only in my late 20's and my boobs are no where near as perky as they have been before. i lift weights and i have no kids. i feel like Christina Applegate in the sweetest thing in the changing her room lifting her arms up to see where her boobs used to be. give it another 10 or 20 years and who knows where my boobs will be. this tattoo is aesthetically risky for some people. if you have A cups i'm sure it'll be fine. Reply

The chandelier is under her boobs. If anything her boobs will sag and cover it up Reply

aren't tats like that supposed to curve under the entire circumference of your lower breast? looks like it stops halfway. Reply

