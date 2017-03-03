AFI and No Doubt Supergroup DREAMCAR Release First Single

This sounds like the new AFI album, which sounds like a Blaqk Audio b-side record. Not impressed with Davey anymore. I used to be a diehard AFI fan and then crash love came out and I started losing interest. I saw Blaqk Audio last year and they were fun but like everything sounds the same now... so this isn't very exciting to me.

Heh, Crash Love might be my favorite AFI album. I got into the w/ STS and DU in high school, then discovered CL later after I stopped following them, and really loved it. It suits my general tastes better than their other stuff. I never listened to Blaqk Audio though, I'll have to check them out!

DU is my fav AFI album, but I also love STS. Crash Love wasn't bad, but I could tell the band was changing and their new album is just y i k e s. at least in my opinion! You'll like Blaqk Audio, they're really fun!

I've been meaning to listen to their new album too. I listened to one of the songs when they released it and it wasn't bad, but their style has definitely evolved from the STS days (and really, that was an evolution from the hardcore punk sound they had before). I think they're just one of those bands who tries to reinvent themselves/their sound every few albums.

I love Crash Love. It is such a good album. CL & DU are two of my fave AFI albums.

DU and Burials are my favorite but I have a deep love for Crash Love. It's so fun!

I really liked Crash Love (it was different, but it worked for me on some level) but I'm not impressed with their most recent album, or the one before that (can't even remember the names, lol. I'm a terrible fan). Art of Drowning will always been my absolute favorite though.

Oh damn, I'm liking this. The chorus is a little too poppy, but I love that 80s vibe.

mte tbh

Oooh, I really like this!

Idc, I dig it.

I'M SOO SOO HAPPY FOR MY BOY OF NO DOUBT!!

And I loooooooove this song!!! It has such a "Bauhaus" vibe tbh.

lol I was just reading the original post and was like "damn that user was really doing the lord's work @ everyone getting pissed about them carrying on w/out Gwen" and HERE YOU ARE!

HAHAHAJAJAJAJ but seriously it's really unfair to wait for the guy to stop doing music while Gwen is doing her thing!!

I love NO DOUBT and every single person in that band, and I can't wait for them to release another album, but that doesnt meant they have to wait forever. They're musicians, they need to create.

This mostly reminds me of the time checkerdandy and I ran into Davey at a coffee shop here in Boise before a record store signing event we didn't go to. And then she made a Guess Who post here, lol. My reaction is that this is pleasant enough, but I'm not thrilled by it.

omg link it if you can

I had to go deep in the vault for this: Link!

This is from a 2010 cell phone, so not great quality.

Images are probably dead links, so: http://imgur.com/a/7mnbv (checkerdandy) and http://imgur.com/a/sfH0V (me making a weird face)

omg you delivered!! lol davey werkin them angles in both pix that is amazing

My friend said it sounded like Duran Duran meets AFI and I couldn't agree more. I'm excited to hear what else they come out with. I didn't immediately love this one but it was good.

Yeah, I got a little Chauffeur vibe from this. Except less synth-y, of course.

My feelings are all over the place. I loved AFI 15 years ago, No Doubt over 20 years, and I'm a die hard 80s music lover. I want to love this but... :\

me too, i'm here for this but am not sure at the same time

lol wat

AFI on MY ONTD???



I used to stan so hard back in the day and I'm not really into their music anymore but I do kind of wish I still went to shows because that's when all my DF friends roll into town.



Now that I think of it, they were the first concert I ever went to by myself.

Apparently they've been BRINGING it on their current tour. Playing lots of deep cuts (some for the first time ever live), changing up the setlist every show, etc. I'm really regretting not seeing them when they were in my area.

That's what I heard; I already had plans when they were coming to my city so I didn't end up going.

Oooo YES! I love it. I was wondering why I kept seeing their album artwork. I kept staring at it for a long time thinking, "isn't that No Doubt?" lol



Sweet, I'm gonna buy this song!

I had to do a double-take when reading the post title. It legit never occurred to me that these two groups would ever interact with each other lol



anyway, I'm not really feeling this song. davey's voice doesn't go well with the music (in this particular song) imo



This isn't terrible, but it doesn't sound that innovative either.



It would be perfect tho. As Gwen was always the "it factor" of No Doubt, if they were able to find modern success without her. Gwen deserves all the hate from me for not delivering the break up album I deserved.

