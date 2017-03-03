Movies - Leia Resistance

AFI and No Doubt Supergroup DREAMCAR Release First Single




+ AFI's Davey Havok and No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young make up the band

+ Debut album will be released May 12

+ Despite 3/4 of the members being from No Doubt, this is NOT a No Doubt reincarnation (and really, listening to the music, it couldn't be mistaken as such either)

+ They are playing Coachella, and have announced some tour dates:

April 5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room at the Observatory
April 9 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
April 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
April 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 19 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
April 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Video Source | Text Source

Follow-up to this post, when the project was first announced and everyone was upset lol

omg I'm in LOVE with this. Davey's voice is so well suited for this new wave sound.
Tagged: , , , , , , , , ,