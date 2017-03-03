AFI and No Doubt Supergroup DREAMCAR Release First Single
+ AFI's Davey Havok and No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young make up the band
+ Debut album will be released May 12
+ Despite 3/4 of the members being from No Doubt, this is NOT a No Doubt reincarnation (and really, listening to the music, it couldn't be mistaken as such either)
+ They are playing Coachella, and have announced some tour dates:
April 5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room at the Observatory
April 9 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
April 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
April 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 19 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
April 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Follow-up to this post, when the project was first announced and everyone was upset lol
omg I'm in LOVE with this. Davey's voice is so well suited for this new wave sound.
And I loooooooove this song!!! It has such a "Bauhaus" vibe tbh.
I love NO DOUBT and every single person in that band, and I can't wait for them to release another album, but that doesnt meant they have to wait forever. They're musicians, they need to create.
This mostly reminds me of the time checkerdandy and I ran into Davey at a coffee shop here in Boise before a record store signing event we didn't go to. And then she made a Guess Who post here, lol.
This is from a 2010 cell phone, so not great quality.
I used to stan so hard back in the day and I'm not really into their music anymore but I do kind of wish I still went to shows because that's when all my DF friends roll into town.
Now that I think of it, they were the first concert I ever went to by myself.
Sweet, I'm gonna buy this song!
anyway, I'm not really feeling this song. davey's voice doesn't go well with the music (in this particular song) imo
It would be perfect tho. As Gwen was always the "it factor" of No Doubt, if they were able to find modern success without her. Gwen deserves all the hate from me for not delivering the break up album I deserved.
davery fucking havok, at it again