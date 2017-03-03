The Voice Runner-up Dia Frampton Releases New Album After Years of Hardship
It's out! BRUISES on iTunes & Spotify. I'm going to cry happy tears into a pint of ice cream in bed. Gratitude is filling me up. Love to you pic.twitter.com/c5LqoCk8J0— Dia (@DiaFramps) March 3, 2017
- Dia Frampton was the runner-up on The Voice S1 and frontwoman of indie rock band Meg & Dia
- Penned an essay describing how sexism and ageism impacted her success
- Had to give up Meg & Dia to get a contract with Universal
- The debut solo album flopped and she was dropped from the label
- Worked at a supermarket in LA while recording the new album, Bruises
“Here, behind the counter filling up the ketchup bottles, I just [feel] like a total failure. I’d go to the studio for writing sessions and feel like a second hand coat. I had a big producer straight up say, ‘Oh, s—t. You’re 29? I didn’t know you were THAT old…you look younger. You’re trying to put out a new album? That’s tough. Good luck.’ The thing is…he didn’t say that with malice. He said it in a matter-of-fact way, because in a lot of ways, with how the industry is, he’s right. I went in recently for a studio session with a producer and new artist. She was only 16, just signed, and ready to go out and live her dream! The producer introduced me to her since he’d been already working with her for a long while. ‘This is Dia. She’s here to help you write lyrics. She used to be an artist too so she knows what it’s like.’ The ‘used to be’ made me cringe. It still does.”
Have you struggled to make your dreams come true?
Just saying, I get your point. I'm not familiar with SF or Paris (that well), but London beats NYC or LA any day. LA has perfect weather but I'm from a really sunny area as well London is a nice change for me. I have family and bffs in NYC so I've also spent a lot of time there and while I like it, it's just gotten ridiculously expensive and not worth it to me in any respect.
i went to paris to study abroad and i always thought that after graduating i would travel more and stuff but i actually had to move back with my mom bc i couldn't afford to live on my one and now after done with university i just got back to study again. sorry for the depressing comment but life is not over for us yet. i hope you get to live in london or any other amazing place you wish for <3
I remember feeling like a failure at 24. Now at 27 I've realised I've accomplished so much already and I've got my whole life ahead of me to do even more.