The Voice Runner-up Dia Frampton Releases New Album After Years of Hardship


- Dia Frampton was the runner-up on The Voice S1 and frontwoman of indie rock band Meg & Dia
- Penned an essay describing how sexism and ageism impacted her success
- Had to give up Meg & Dia to get a contract with Universal
- The debut solo album flopped and she was dropped from the label
- Worked at a supermarket in LA while recording the new album, Bruises

“Here, behind the counter filling up the ketchup bottles, I just [feel] like a total failure. I’d go to the studio for writing sessions and feel like a second hand coat. I had a big producer straight up say, ‘Oh, s—t. You’re 29? I didn’t know you were THAT old…you look younger. You’re trying to put out a new album? That’s tough. Good luck.’ The thing is…he didn’t say that with malice. He said it in a matter-of-fact way, because in a lot of ways, with how the industry is, he’s right. I went in recently for a studio session with a producer and new artist. She was only 16, just signed, and ready to go out and live her dream! The producer introduced me to her since he’d been already working with her for a long while. ‘This is Dia. She’s here to help you write lyrics. She used to be an artist too so she knows what it’s like.’ The ‘used to be’ made me cringe. It still does.”

