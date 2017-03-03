The Voice Runner-up Dia Frampton Releases New Album After Years of Hardship

When you mentioned ageism I expected 40 or gasp - even 50. Not 29 Reply

Just give me more Meg & Dia. Their first two records are amazing. Never gave the third one a spin. Reply

I loved Meg & Dia. And I actually liked Dia's first solo album. Reply

That essay is so honest and sad. The idea of flopping after being on national television and having to work at a fast food place where everyone would notice you and ask 'aren't you...?' is the stuff of nightmares. Reply

no bc my dreams had never been too lofty and they're easily obtainable Reply

no clue who she is but i hope she makes it Reply

Maybe she will have her Rachel Platten moment Reply

Damn that's depressing. Reply

that essay was so sad. I really related to it too. still living in my college town (okay so it's a fantastic city and one of the loves of my life but still) 5 yrs post-graduation after telling ppl I'd be moving to London ASAP is kinda embarrassing. but it's life Reply

London is overrated tbh. There are cities out there with cleaner air, fewer tourists, and where your monthly salary will get you more than half a cupboard in Essex. Reply

london is such a mess these days ever more of them are moving north to where I live :/ Reply

Not to mention a lot of (not all) Londoners are rude and obnoxious. I'm from armpit, Ireland and I was honestly shocked at how confrontational people in London were. My friend accidentally made eye contact with a girl in topshop and she came over all "Excuse me have you got a problem???" It was so embarrassing. Not to mention people skipping past you in the queue, and shoving you to get on the tube in front of you. And don't even bother trying to ask for directions. The main touristy parts of the city are stunning, but the lifestyle must be stressful as hell for people to act like that all the time. Reply

lol true. I've loved London all my life and it's still my favorite city in the world (I'm privileged enough to be able to live there for 3-4 months a year waiting tables and living off savings from working in the US with my grandmother, I've done it for three years in a row now) but I'm somewhat familiar with the headaches of living there. Congestion charges, parking tickets, and the tube is expensive as fuck, but food is actually relatively cheaper than here at home for me and more convenient to get (I can walk 1 block to a stand as opposed to driving everywhere here). Nightlife/drinking isn't too bad but there are so many tourist traps that overcharge.



Just saying, I get your point. I'm not familiar with SF or Paris (that well), but London beats NYC or LA any day. LA has perfect weather but I'm from a really sunny area as well London is a nice change for me. I have family and bffs in NYC so I've also spent a lot of time there and while I like it, it's just gotten ridiculously expensive and not worth it to me in any respect. Reply

lmao same. i studied abroad in london and i always told everyone that in 5 years my dream was to live in london. welp this is the last year to make it true but meh, i don't even love london as much as i did back then. Reply

same. when i was younger i thought with 25years my life would be more in a certain path but no lol

i went to paris to study abroad and i always thought that after graduating i would travel more and stuff but i actually had to move back with my mom bc i couldn't afford to live on my one and now after done with university i just got back to study again. sorry for the depressing comment but life is not over for us yet. i hope you get to live in london or any other amazing place you wish for <3 Reply

Come to Belfast instead, it's cheaper and we're getting less shit I promise. Reply

I know how you feel. I graduated in Dec 2014. I thought I would be almost done with my master's by now. Instead I'm floundering as the economy screws with recent grads and the gig/freelance jobs don't pay enough to live comfortably enough to plan for a future. Now it's just about survival. Reply

don't kick the chaaaiirirarairiairair (it's gonna get better) Reply

"Monster" is still my jam. Reply

That song still goes hard today. Reply

That's awful but a bleak reality for so many women. There's too much pressure on us to be prodigies - it's almost as if our accomplishments (or lbr, who we are) aren't valued once we've passed peak "fuckability".



I remember feeling like a failure at 24. Now at 27 I've realised I've accomplished so much already and I've got my whole life ahead of me to do even more. Reply

Black Wedding was my jam Reply

that whole album was so great tbh Reply

This is the most who??? of who???? posts. Good 4 ha i guess Reply

idk I'm more who?? at the youtuber posts, which are fairly frequent Reply

