Have people cared about her since 2009? The mystery and hype around her was iconic! I liked when people thought she was Legend X. And then bionic happened...

Truly a groundbreaking artist. Her audiovisual albums are basically what Beyonce wishes she could accomplish.

I'm still not over her performing cunninlingus on a tree! It's a shame all her animal bits ended up getting sensored.

The video teasers and everyone convinced it was Xtina... such a great ontd mystery. I love when ontd super sleuths come out.

I care. I love all her music.

lmao that was a magical time to be on ontd. ppl even thought it was brit for a hot second! but ngl the xtina theory had me convinced for a minute.

The evidence was so convincing!

I love it when ontd gets all detectivey...to this day my fav all time ontd post is the one about dave amato, it will never not make me smile

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaz save us from our sins.



I was sad that she moved on from iamamiwhoami but this truly got me shooooook



I have Karin fever ray expectations right meow, don't disappoint me jonna!

I don't think iamamiwhoami is quite done. She keeps stressing this is a side project.

hnnnnnnnnnnng I've been waiting

I dig it, just have to remember to come back and listen to the full thing next week.

Remember when we thought she was Xtina?

also OP Jonna Lee had a lot of solo stuff before iamamiwhoami, so this isn't much of a solo debut.





Yesss!! I really dig her solo albums. I copied that description straight from twimc's website.

My body is ready!

Isn't this the crazy white lady that did blackface?



I think I'll pass.

She didn't do blackface.

I don't see her on the list, not that wikipedia proves anything. I could add your username to that list and it would be documented that you do blackface, even though that's clearly not true.

She was covered in mud and bark to look like a plant. That's not blackface, but you do you.



She was covered in mud and bark to look like a plant. That's not blackface, but you do you.



Edited at 2017-03-03 07:10 pm (UTC)

Since you're apparently too lazy to look it up, no.

Blackface is used by non-black people to represent a black person. That was not the case with iamamiwhoami.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_e ntertainers_who_performed_in_blackface



2. Blackface is a form of theatrical makeup used predominantly(meaning: mainly; for the most part) by non-black performers to represent a black person



The action does not have to be linked with racist intent for it to be blackface. Like not every white person using the N-word is "trying" to be racist...that doesn't mean it isn't still VERY FUCKING RACIST. 1. She's literally on a list for doing it2. Blackface is a form of theatrical makeup used(meaning:) by non-black performers to represent a black personThe action does not have to be linked with racist intent for it to be blackface. Like not every white person using the N-word is "trying" to be racist...that doesn't mean it isn't still VERY FUCKING RACIST.

Blackface is linked with racist intent. It originated in the era of minstrel shows and it intended to caricaturize black stereotypes, and reinforce prejudice and belief that black people were inferior.



The reason it says PREDOMINANTLY is because black people also put on blackface. White audiences would not accept black entertainers on the stage without the makeup.



Just because it's on a wikipedia list doesn't mean shit.

Lmfao, that act of putting black make-up on your face in an artistic context was originated with racist intent. You cant just separate the act from its original intent and then pretend that has no bearing on the act anymore. There is a binding history here. Just like how the N-word has a binding history linked to it.



Its literally documented that she did black face and yet still people like you will bend reason to make it okay. Like are you even black?



Look, I'm black, you're not gonna lecture me about if something is racist when its literally documented as being done. You honestly sound mad ignorant right now. Reply

Going by the definition and history of blackface, it's people masquerading as black. No matter what your intention is, whether you really want to be Nicki Minaj for Halloween, or you're doing it for a gag or joke, it's racist and ignorant due to its history. You get to take off your black paint at the end of the day after playing black, and continue living in your privilege. Black people do not have that luxury.



Same with your N-word argument, I don't care if you're not trying to be racist, that word and any iteration of it should not be uttered by a non-black person.



There is just no equivalence between what she did and someone pretending to be a black person or saying the n-word. She is representing the female mandragora plant which is supposed to be black. She is born from a tree, wood and soil and evolves through the videos. The story is quite beautiful, and maybe if you watch that series you'll understand.



on a list that anyone can edit?..

This exactly, people are reaching.

can't tell if she's trolling or just not the sharpest tool in the shed

Sorry whatever you tried to do here didn't pan out

No, she didn't do black face. In the 'Y' video, she slowly turned into this black nothingness and wrapped up inside a tree foil thing.

You tried to drag ha, but it failed.



You tried to drag ha, but it failed. Reply

I can't wait! 😍

i know there are gonna be a hundred comments like this but the conspiracy theory of her being xtina is one of my favorite things ever. i still wish that were true lol

i love christina but oop @ her ever being this creative

ikr but to be fair, this hype was right before bionic, so she had come off stripped which everyone loved, back to basics which everyone loved, and i think given the range of sounds etc she had displayed already, a lot of people had faith that she could come up with something as interesting as those videos (esp since the video for fighter was similar in imagery). idk if i'd believe it as readily now lol i can't help but love her but she's so lazy

Bionic had so much potential. Sad!

haha i just posted before seeing this. good times

i'm ready

remember when xtina fans thought she was iamamiwhoami but then she put out 'bionic'?

I am SO fucking hyped for this, I need it now. But I also desperately need a whole new iamamiwhoami album, it's been too long.

My face getting my daily 45 updates:

yaaaaaaaaaaaaas my queeeen!!! Gimme new music!

I'm excited! I wasn't really feeling Blue so I hope this is more in line with bounty/kin.

Are they celebrating Lucia? I'm having a difficult time interpreting the video. .__.

Beyond excited!!



OP should add iamamiwhoami in the tags too btw.

TY!! Forgot they had one. <3

