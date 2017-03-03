March 3rd, 2017, 09:47 am pervertedlikeme introducing; ionnalee SAMARITAN is the debut solo single of iamamiwhoami creator and front person Jonna Lee.Source.Shook! Tagged: iamamiwhoami, music / musician (electronic), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
I was sad that she moved on from iamamiwhoami but this truly got me shooooook
I have Karin fever ray expectations right meow, don't disappoint me jonna!
I think I'll pass.
She was covered in mud and bark to look like a plant. That's not blackface, but you do you.
2. Blackface is a form of theatrical makeup used predominantly(meaning: mainly; for the most part) by non-black performers to represent a black person
The action does not have to be linked with racist intent for it to be blackface. Like not every white person using the N-word is "trying" to be racist...that doesn't mean it isn't still VERY FUCKING RACIST.
The reason it says PREDOMINANTLY is because black people also put on blackface. White audiences would not accept black entertainers on the stage without the makeup.
Just because it's on a wikipedia list doesn't mean shit.
Its literally documented that she did black face and yet still people like you will bend reason to make it okay. Like are you even black?
Look, I'm black, you're not gonna lecture me about if something is racist when its literally documented as being done. You honestly sound mad ignorant right now.
Same with your N-word argument, I don't care if you're not trying to be racist, that word and any iteration of it should not be uttered by a non-black person.
There is just no equivalence between what she did and someone pretending to be a black person or saying the n-word. She is representing the female mandragora plant which is supposed to be black. She is born from a tree, wood and soil and evolves through the videos. The story is quite beautiful, and maybe if you watch that series you'll understand.
You tried to drag ha, but it failed.
OP should add iamamiwhoami in the tags too btw.
It had been on youtube forever by rippers. I think I wanna buy it because it was one of the greatest pieces of #artpop ever.
I listen to the audio of the film more than the studio recordings!