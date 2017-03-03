Mako

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Will Be Portrayed on the Next American Horror Story



After earlier stating that Trump and Clinton would not be on the show, Ryan Murphy has apparently changed his mind.

"I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton," Murphy tells E! News, "and I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."

When asked if Trump or Clinton had been cast, Murphy said "No, not yet. We're halfway through the writing and not yet. But it's really, really fun. It starts on election night is all I'll say…It's very scary that night for many people. It's fun, you will like it. It's really a season that will have a lot of people interested and I think there's something for everybody in that season."

Murphy previously revealed that Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will play the leads of season.

