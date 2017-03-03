Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Will Be Portrayed on the Next American Horror Story

So Lange for Clinton? Reply

Thread

Link

ME: there's no way the 2016 election could be stupider or worse or have dumber media around it holy shit

ALSO ME:ah well ryan murphy is here Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god? Reply

Thread

Link

The definition of 'too soon, man' Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-03-03 03:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this crazy rant was just empty words. pass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't there a post here about him lying about being in the World Trade Center in 9/11 for like 10+ years? He weirds me out so hard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

election night and the morning after were fucking awful Reply

Thread

Link

i was home alone and i can't explain how or why but i just knew he was going to win early on. so i cried, watched the results, cried more, took a sleeping pill, and cried again when i woke up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly how that night went for me as well, sis! I did throw up, though, and broke a phone, but otherwise the exact same - sleeping pill and all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i just remember john king frantically going through so many scenarios on that electoral map, "hillary can lose florida and still win!" "we might end up with an electoral tie!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I follow Obama's former head speech writer on twitter who was tweeting all night and kinda keeping my hope alive and when he went quiet for over an hour I just...knew it was over. I cried a lot in those 24 hours tbh, Hillary's speech killed me the next morning. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I went to bed really early that night and was convinced Hillary would win. I'm glad I didn't stay up to watch the results because at least I had one last night where I slept well without a care in the world. The next morning was a real fuckin gut punch tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as soon as they started stuttering on Michigan being close. I went to sleep . I could just tell. Remember waking up at 5am to check (am in Europe), results weren't in yet but at that point it was like 99% likelihood of him winning...and i just cried for a good 5 mins then got up and didn't check anything election related from then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know. i think i got about 30min of sleep and all of the other time was spent crying my fucking eyes out. i had those little red dots around my eyes that you get after youve been sobbing. so much crying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was supposed to spend that night with my mom and sisters, watching it live together, but that Comey letter had really shaken me. We had all voted together that morning and the last thing I said to them was "in case the world ends tonight, know that I love you all!" and my mom was like, "Don't even say that! You're being ridiculous." D-: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cried alone in my bathroom for 20 minutes so i wouldn't wake my bf. Then I slept for 4 hrs and woke up at 5am. The rest of the day was a fog :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to bed when we still had a chance, woke up, went to tumblr, saw the results, said "Oh this is what we're doing, America?" and went back to sleep.



I have a very low opinion of my fellow country men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. I went home to my parents' to watch the coverage because I don't get many TV channels and I wanted to see Stephen Colbert's live show afterwards. Everyone else in my family went up to bed early and I was the last one downstairs watching at like 3am and when they announced Donald Trump won, I literally cried. I'm not even American! And then the next morning I felt like I was in a haze and 10 seconds after I woke up I was blissfully unaware, like it was a dream, but then it hit me again and I felt nauseated and that continued every day for weeks. I kept expecting them to go "Oh, wait, no a recount was done and Hillary Clinton won" or that the electoral college votes would go her way in the end anyway or that he'd get kicked out for some major scandal or something, but nope, we're just living in hell. idek how the world will make it through the next 4 years. It's been just about a month and it feels like 10 years already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only decent thing about going to work the next day was that everyone was so bummed out that we ordered pizza and watched a documentary about a panda nursery in China. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I called my mom crying the night of. Went to bed, saw he won, called out to work sick and just stayed home numb to it all with my friends texting me asking if I was okay.



Everything just felt so...quiet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew when I went to vote after work. I'm usually in the 300's but I was 529. I knew that people purposely came out for him.



We had the tv on at home, and I knew about 8 or 9pm that was it. I went to bed. I just couldn't watch. My poor husband was up almost all night watching. I think he thought if he went to bed and then woke up it wouldn't be real. That's how I felt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fell asleep while watching the news cuz I had to work early the next day and I checked the news when I woke up in the middle of the night and when CNN said "DONALD TR*MP ELECTED PRESIDENT", I literally thought it was a nightmare. But nope, reality. :(



Side note, I was going to a black majority high school when Obama won the election and the morning after was so joyous. Everyone was shouting "Obama '08, let's go!" all day in the halls and we were all so excited. Contrast with the somber morning after this election how everyone went around like they were in mourning. I can't even think how all the kids reacted to him... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was straight up sobbing



so fucking awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that night was such a cold, numbing experience i never want to relive again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to bed after sometime between 11pm and 1 am (I honestly don't remember what time exactly) after staring at the computer screen and watching the needle move more and more into the red, and I went to bed hoping against hope that it was a bad dream and I'd wake up to HRC as Madame President. I swear I think I'm still in mourning just not sure what phase anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the horror story is? Reply

Thread

Link

donald trump winning? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or just Donald Trump period. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know what? Im confusing this show with the people who did the OJ mini series. Oh well Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

donald trump is the antichrist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is SO fucking dumb.



I don't even care for this show anymore after last season. It had so much potential but turned into a mess after the "big twist". Reply

Thread

Link

the big twist was amazing tho. the last episode was stupid however Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too fucking soon Reply

Thread

Link

i've been catching up on the news and the thing is i know the republicans would let america burn to the ground before they ~surrendered but good fucking God above Reply

Thread

Link

what clowns will be playing congress????? ha ha ha ha ha ha just a lil joke for you all. the world is on fire Reply

Thread

Link

haha I love this gif because it makes me think that Sam Smith doesn't COMPLETELY hate himself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That person grabbing onto his shirt lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all i can think about when i see this gif is someone here saying he looks like a bob's burgers character lmaooo



Edited at 2017-03-03 05:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DEAD @ the hashtags Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is such lacklustre bopping from Sam. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never recover from the PTSD I got last year. Reply

Thread

Link

no thanks, we're all still living in this actual nightmare Reply

Thread

Link