David Harbour In The Running to Play Cable in 'Deadpool 2'
“Stranger Things” star David Harbour is being eyed to play Cable in 20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool 2,” an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.
The source also said Fox has screen-tested the actor, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the Netflix phenomenon, to play the time traveling mutant in the upcoming sequel to the hit film.
In the Marvel comics, “Cable” is the alter ego of Nathan Summers, son of X-Men mainstay Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops. The character traveled to the present day from a possible future timeline.
Edited at 2017-03-03 03:51 pm (UTC)