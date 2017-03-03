David Harbour In The Running to Play Cable in 'Deadpool 2'

HEEEEERE



FOOOOOR



THIIIIIS!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Also, I loved the Deadpool introduced we had to Logan last night!



Ryan's ass >>>>>>>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

ONE PAAAAUUUUUNCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they ever explain what was up with her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Looking forward to his muscle-fication. Reply

Thread

Link

well if they must Reply

Thread

Link

No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

this blessed orator Reply

Thread

Link

I just think it's so funny how the speech built up. He just got louder and the kids kept getting excited and soon the audience was so hyped. It was hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? His delivery was everything, I would have tripped over my own words but not Chief *Hopper, he fucking DELIVERED. My fave bit though we CBV's reaction.



Edited at 2017-03-03 03:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the kids hugging and jumping around as his speech went on is one of my favorite parts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He came through. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I loved this speech. Everyone's hype was contageous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Winona in that screenshot is killing me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was so nervous too. I saw an instagram post I think where he said that he was editing it on the way to the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want Ron Perlman but I can live with this choice as well. He's a babe. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Perlman will always be my #1 choice, but Harbour isn't a bad one at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk anything about cable but i like this guy so sure Reply

Thread

Link

Cable is Scott Summers' (Cyclops) telekinetic/pathic son who was sent to the future- 2000 years IIRC- as a baby after being infected by Apocalypse with a technovirus that modern medicine couldn't cure. He tends to go back and forth between being an anti-hero, a savior, and a straight up Mary Sue. The best thing that ever happened to him was a series that ran from 2004 to 2008 (Cable & Deadpool) that paired him with, well, Deadpool and is one of the funniest books Marvel has ever produced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can see it, but I also want someone hotter/Dilfier Reply

Thread

Link

I think Ron Perlman should do it, but I'll allow this. Reply

Thread

Link

better hit the gym Reply

Thread

Link

As much as I love David's hot hairy daddy bod, I can't picture this. Even if he bulks up. Reply

Thread

Link